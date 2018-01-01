Home Consulting Cloud accelerator IBM Consulting Cloud Accelerator
Overview

IBM Consulting Cloud Accelerator is a generative AI-infused platform designed specifically to help businesses accelerate cloud adoption with consistent and predictable outcomes so they can navigate with certainty. It supports a wide range of applications and landing zones enabling both hybrid cloud and platform-native modernization, and integrates and orchestrates a wide range of migration tools across IBM’s assets and products, open source, and third-party tools.

IBM Consulting teams use the Accelerator to deliver hybrid cloud and AI journeys with specific execution and transformation steps that take a workload from the source deployment to a transformed cloud-deployed end state. The platform provides flexibility to choose what to move and when, based on your business imperatives. It enables consistency and offers an accelerated modernization process end-to-end from rapid discovery to solutioning and low-touch delivery.
Capabilities Plan and manage your hybrid cloud migration using generative AI, ensuring predictable outcomes and minimized risk. Cloud transformation planning

Utilize generative AI  to create a wave plan for migrating and modernizing workloads to cloud.

 Application and workload analysis

Generative AI driven approach to collect infrastructure, application data, target state preferences and produce optimized cloud modernization paths for each workload. Optimized for time, cost and business benefits.

 Migrate, modernize and build

Leverage generative AI in migrating workloads to the cloud or developing new applications natively on the cloud with our unique journey-based, automation-first approach with low-touch factory squads to deliver with predictable outcomes.

 Application and platform design

Create a technical blueprint with the help of generative AI to guide the implementation for consistent experiences across different cloud platforms and services.

 Configure cloud services

Automate the build-out and configuration of the cloud platform and the required cloud services for the application workloads.

 Day 2 operations

Drive consistency in the cloud operation regardless of choices of cloud providers or landing zones.
Strategic partnerships Hyperscale your journey with Microsoft

Use our industry-leading Cloud Innovate methodology and cloud technology tools for application development and management to help accelerate growth, efficiency and innovation.

 Explore our services for Microsoft Cloud Put AI to work for application modernization Hyperscale your journey with AWS

Using agile methodologies and extensive reusable blueprints, we can help speed your design, migration and operation on AWS Cloud regardless of your industry segment.

 Explore our services on AWS cloud Explore the CIO guidebook for generative AI Hyperscale with Google Cloud

Gain support for modernization and migration of your cloud computing workloads and applications to Google Cloud and other multicloud platforms.

 Explore our services for Google Cloud IBM Services for IBM Cloud

IBM Cloud with Red Hat brings together market-leading security, enterprise scalability and open innovation for increased agility and continuity.

 Explore IBM Cloud Read the Etihad case study Hyperscale your journey with Oracle Cloud

Accelerate your journey to Oracle Cloud while unlocking the full value of business transformation

 Explore our services for Oracle Cloud
Meet our experts AB Vijay

AB Vijay is an IBM Fellow and IBM Master Inventor with more than 58 patents filed in his name. As the CTO of Hybrid Cloud Services and Platform Engineering Services, he is responsible for bringing new-age engineering practices to Hybrid Cloud migration, transformation and management, defining the technology platform, tools and processes, providing the solution guidance, defining the new delivery methods, and supporting the Delivery organizations to scale to the new ways of working.

 Edison Luis

Product Manager for IBM Consulting Cloud Accelerator, Eddy is passionate about creating an integrated platform that accelerates cloud transformation through the insightful use of technology and providing a seamless end-to-end user experience.

 Catherine Percio

Assets Engineering Program Director, Catherine leads high-performing teams to build differentiated assets that provide automation across the transformation lifecycle, reducing risk and effort.
Resources Optimize your digital transformation

Read how the IBM Consulting Cloud Accelerator lets you move complex workloads to the cloud with speed and consistency. It’s a revolutionary cloud acceleration platform that helps drive rapid planning and low-touch execution with predictable outcomes.

 Strategic app modernization

Strategic application modernization is key to transformational success and can boost revenue and lower application maintenance and running costs. Read the latest paper from IBM Consulting to learn more about the four steps to successful application modernization.

 Mastering hybrid cloud

The hybrid cloud journey’s archenemy is complexity, but complexity can be overcome. Explore IBM Consulting’s list of 5 common challenges that frustrate hybrid cloud journeys to value, observed while working with clients all over the world.
Related solutions Hybrid cloud strategy and architecture consulting services

We work with you to determine the right cloud strategy, operating model, roadmap and ecosystem.

 Explore hybrid cloud strategy services Application migration and modernization services

Our application modernization methodology, powered by Red Hat, helps you execute a seamless migration and modernization to cloud that is secure, cost-effective and agile.

 Explore application modernization Cloud application development consulting services

Using a cloud-native build strategy accelerates innovation at lower costs, helps achieve faster time to market and drives revenue growth with open, secure, hybrid multicloud platforms.

 Explore cloud application development
