IBM Consulting Cloud Accelerator is a generative AI-infused platform designed specifically to help businesses accelerate cloud adoption with consistent and predictable outcomes so they can navigate with certainty. It supports a wide range of applications and landing zones enabling both hybrid cloud and platform-native modernization, and integrates and orchestrates a wide range of migration tools across IBM’s assets and products, open source, and third-party tools.

IBM Consulting teams use the Accelerator to deliver hybrid cloud and AI journeys with specific execution and transformation steps that take a workload from the source deployment to a transformed cloud-deployed end state. The platform provides flexibility to choose what to move and when, based on your business imperatives. It enables consistency and offers an accelerated modernization process end-to-end from rapid discovery to solutioning and low-touch delivery.