IBM Consulting Cloud Accelerator is a generative AI-infused platform designed specifically to help businesses accelerate cloud adoption with consistent and predictable outcomes so they can navigate with certainty. It supports a wide range of applications and landing zones enabling both hybrid cloud and platform-native modernization, and integrates and orchestrates a wide range of migration tools across IBM’s assets and products, open source, and third-party tools.
IBM Consulting teams use the Accelerator to deliver hybrid cloud and AI journeys with specific execution and transformation steps that take a workload from the source deployment to a transformed cloud-deployed end state. The platform provides flexibility to choose what to move and when, based on your business imperatives. It enables consistency and offers an accelerated modernization process end-to-end from rapid discovery to solutioning and low-touch delivery.
A comparative look at enterprise cloud strategy, this report offers a snapshot of progress in various areas of cloud transformation.
Utilize generative AI to create a wave plan for migrating and modernizing workloads to cloud.
Generative AI driven approach to collect infrastructure, application data, target state preferences and produce optimized cloud modernization paths for each workload. Optimized for time, cost and business benefits.
Leverage generative AI in migrating workloads to the cloud or developing new applications natively on the cloud with our unique journey-based, automation-first approach with low-touch factory squads to deliver with predictable outcomes.
Create a technical blueprint with the help of generative AI to guide the implementation for consistent experiences across different cloud platforms and services.
Automate the build-out and configuration of the cloud platform and the required cloud services for the application workloads.
Drive consistency in the cloud operation regardless of choices of cloud providers or landing zones.
Use our industry-leading Cloud Innovate methodology and cloud technology tools for application development and management to help accelerate growth, efficiency and innovation.
Using agile methodologies and extensive reusable blueprints, we can help speed your design, migration and operation on AWS Cloud regardless of your industry segment.
Gain support for modernization and migration of your cloud computing workloads and applications to Google Cloud and other multicloud platforms.
IBM Cloud with Red Hat brings together market-leading security, enterprise scalability and open innovation for increased agility and continuity.
Accelerate your journey to Oracle Cloud while unlocking the full value of business transformation
AB Vijay is an IBM Fellow and IBM Master Inventor with more than 58 patents filed in his name. As the CTO of Hybrid Cloud Services and Platform Engineering Services, he is responsible for bringing new-age engineering practices to Hybrid Cloud migration, transformation and management, defining the technology platform, tools and processes, providing the solution guidance, defining the new delivery methods, and supporting the Delivery organizations to scale to the new ways of working.
Product Manager for IBM Consulting Cloud Accelerator, Eddy is passionate about creating an integrated platform that accelerates cloud transformation through the insightful use of technology and providing a seamless end-to-end user experience.
Assets Engineering Program Director, Catherine leads high-performing teams to build differentiated assets that provide automation across the transformation lifecycle, reducing risk and effort.
We work with you to determine the right cloud strategy, operating model, roadmap and ecosystem.
Our application modernization methodology, powered by Red Hat, helps you execute a seamless migration and modernization to cloud that is secure, cost-effective and agile.
Using a cloud-native build strategy accelerates innovation at lower costs, helps achieve faster time to market and drives revenue growth with open, secure, hybrid multicloud platforms.