Optimize the core, unlock the legacy and build new digital capabilities with generative AI
Modernize existing applications with hybrid cloud and AI

Organizations are investing in modernizing their application portfolios. This means optimizing business operating models with a hybrid cloud and AI to drive cost efficiency, increase productivity and create opportunities for innovation. IBM Consulting application modernization services, powered by IBM Consulting Cloud Accelerator, offers skills, methods and tools  that help determine the right strategy based on your portfolio to modernize and containerize legacy applications and accelerate the time-to-value of hybrid cloud environments. Applying generative AI with code generation power can also enable hybrid cloud developers of all experience levels to migrate and modernize legacy application codes at scale to the new target platforms with code consistency, less error, and speed accelerating modernization.

Maximize the value of hybrid cloud in the generative AI era

Challenges faced by enterprises adopting generative AI can be overcome with a well-defined hybrid cloud strategy. Maximize business outcomes and scale AI with a Hybrid by Design cloud approach. 
Capabilities Build an application modernization roadmap

Co-create with our IBM Garage methodology to develop an application modernization solutions roadmap supported by modernization patterns such as rehosting, refactoring, replatforming, rearchitecting or replacing applications.

 Learn about application modernization Speed modernization with IBM Consulting Cloud Accelerator

The platform uses generative AI capabilities to accelerate a hybrid cloud strategy, modernize, migrate and build applications, and our generative AI essentials toolkit enables prompt re-engineering across multiple models.

 Learn more about Cloud Accelerator Cloud migration services

Boost the speed, performance, scalability and cybersecurity of your cloud adoption. Our experts will help you design the best migration strategy and roadmap for a secure, repeatable and scalable path to the cloud. 

 Discover our migration services Mainframe application modernization services

IBM can modernize your existing mainframe apps and data and extend them to the cloud, develop new cloud native apps on the mainframe and integrate them with existing data and apps already on the mainframe.

Co-create with IBM Garage™
Ideate, build, measure, iterate and scale solutions seamlessly with our end-to-end framework of design thinking, agile and DevOps practices. Achieve speed-to-value and adopt breakthrough technologies through the partnership created with your team and a diverse set of IBM experts in business, design and technology.
Use cases Application modernization that drives business outcomes

IBM Garage Methodology creates the optimal application modernization roadmap and streamlines execution to minimize business disruption and quickly capture business value. 

 Modernize faster and become more cost effective

Improve application modernization speed leveraging modernization patterns, AI code generators, advanced analytical tools and new delivery models saving time and money.

 Create a future-ready culture

Achieve modernization at scale by embracing an agile culture and new ways of working with AI accelerators and automation.
Strategic partnerships Modernize applications on AWS Cloud

Accelerate faster adoption of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and infuse open innovation and intelligent workflows. Learn how to modernize to AWS cloud with IBM Consulting for Red Hat OpenShift on AWS.

 Explore our AWS Cloud services Explore the CIO guidebook for generative AI Modernize applications on Microsoft Azure

Fast-track your hybrid cloud transformation to Microsoft Azure with security and confidence. Learn how to modernize to Microsoft Azure with IBM Consulting for Microsoft Azure using Red Hat OpenShift.

 Explore our services for Microsoft Azure Put AI to work for application modernization Modernize applications on Google Cloud Platform

Seize the full potential of Google Cloud Platform with artificial intelligence and improved resiliency.

 Explore our Google Cloud services Modernize applications on IBM Cloud

Build applications that utilize the cloud-native capabilities of IBM Cloud by integrating DevOps tools and practices. Extend IBM Cloud with IBM Cloud Satellite to deploy and run apps consistently across environments.

 Learn more about IBM Cloud
Case studies Cooperative Bank

Delivering zero-disruption transformation with IBM Consulting.

 Sonoma County

How data integration can help weave a stronger social safety net.

Insights

Cut through the noise with insights on the latest in business and technology. Hear from the leaders who are driving business innovation.
Modernize enterprise applications for a more secure and sustainable transformation Read the report
Mastering hybrid cloud

Understand the 5 common challenges to achieving value on hybrid cloud journeys.

 Optimize your digital transformation

The IBM Consulting Cloud Accelerator drives rapid planning and low touch execution with predictable outcomes.

 Analyst rankings: Forrester Wave™

Learn why IBM was placed in the Leaders quadrant of the Q3 2021 Forrester Wave report for Application Modernization and Migration Services.
Resources IBM watsonx Code Assistant

Enable hybrid cloud developers of all experience levels to write code with AI-generated recommendations.

 Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed

Ansible Lightspeed with IBM watsonx Code Assistant is a generative AI service that helps developers create Ansible content at speed and scale.
Related solutions Hybrid cloud strategy and architecture consulting services

We work with you to determine the right cloud strategy, operating model, roadmap and ecosystem to support core business needs and innovation in any hybrid multicloud.

 Explore hybrid cloud strategy services Cloud application development consulting services

Using a cloud-native build strategy accelerates innovation at lower cost, achieves faster time to market and drives revenue growth with open, secure, hybrid multicloud platforms.

 Explore cloud application development Application management services for hybrid cloud

Our hybrid cloud management capabilities remove the complexity of managing applications across clouds, improving ROI and freeing up resources to innovate.

 Learn about cloud application management IBM Consulting Cloud Accelerator

A platform designed specifically to help businesses accelerate cloud adoption with consistent and predictable outcomes so they can navigate with certainty.

 Explore IBM Consulting Cloud Accelerator Platform services

We provide specialized services for increased security, efficiency and visibility such as DevSecOps, automation, quality engineering, platform engineering and service management.

 Learn about platform services IBM Red Hat solutions

See how IBM and Red Hat can simplify hybrid cloud complexity, increase productivity, and reduce costs delivering business outcomes.

 Discover IBM Red Hat solutions IBM Cloud Native Academy

Learn cloud native and DevOps technologies through our hands-on self-paced training platform.

 Discover IBM Cloud Native Academy
