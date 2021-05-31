Organizations are investing in modernizing their application portfolios. This means optimizing business operating models with a hybrid cloud and AI to drive cost efficiency, increase productivity and create opportunities for innovation. IBM Consulting application modernization services, powered by IBM Consulting Cloud Accelerator, offers skills, methods and tools that help determine the right strategy based on your portfolio to modernize and containerize legacy applications and accelerate the time-to-value of hybrid cloud environments. Applying generative AI with code generation power can also enable hybrid cloud developers of all experience levels to migrate and modernize legacy application codes at scale to the new target platforms with code consistency, less error, and speed accelerating modernization.