By 2033, global GDP will have grown by 7%¹ or USD 7 trillion from generative AI’s impact on businesses and society. Half of that growth will come from productivity savings, the other half from increased consumer demand as a result of AI-enabled product enhancements.
However, in a world where 70% of digital transformation efforts fail², how do enterprises ensure they are getting real value from AI and not ceding ground to competitors?
IBM Garage helps de-risk transformation while quickly scaling impact through its collaborative, value obsessed engagement model. IBM Garage aligns work to your biggest drivers of value, transparently tracks that value as it’s realized in each stage of a program, and scales the new ways of working by bringing together the best of enterprise design thinking, agile development, and DevSecOps practices, accelerated by generative AI tools from IBM and partners.
Return on investment.³
Greater developer and data engineer efficiency.⁴
Faster build of customer experiences.⁵
What if you could see and track the value of your most important initiatives from their creation through to building and deploying them? What if you had the transparency to understand, down to the new feature, which efforts were contributing the most return? Wonder no more. Welcome to the IBM Garage Experience.
IBM Garage Experience is a program governance platform that helps you prioritize, align and transparently track your most critical initiatives and understand their value. It’s a digital companion guiding and showing IBM Garage’s value orchestration process, so you can:
Implement generative AI and a hybrid cloud approach.
Quickly and confidently design and scale cutting edge AI solutions across your business.
Integrate optimization processes and enable intelligent growth.
Unlock enterprise agility in business and technology transformation.
Turn sustainability ambition into responsible action.
Examine the cost savings, business benefits and structured innovation that are enabled by IBM Garage™ to meet today’s demands for modernization, transformation and growth.
Explore how IBM is utilizing cutting-edge AI technology to drive innovation and create value for businesses across various industries.
Accelerate your hybrid cloud and AI journey.
Build and deliver a strategic business transformation.
Design and deliver memorable and secure customer experiences.
Debbie has a proven track record for innovation and leadership in complex programs and digital transformation, instrumental at driving value with client executives through a personal vision applying transformative and innovative solutions to improve core business processes.
Mohamed is PMP certified and a certified Open Group Distinguished Chief Architect. Mohamed has extensive experience in architecting complex enterprise solutions for retail, banking and financial services industries.
Cut through the noise with insights on the latest in business and technology. Hear from the leaders who are driving business innovation.
Content item description goes here and can span across multiple lines.
Join our team of dedicated, innovative people who are bringing positive change to work and the world.
1 “Generative AI could raise global GDP by 7%” (link resides outside ibm.com), Goldman Sachs, 2023
2 “Common pitfalls in transformations” (link resides outside ibm.com), McKinsey, 2022
3, 4 Forrester Economic Impact of IBM Garage, 2023
5 Bringing the “wow” factor to Campari’s Brands through a Digital Factory, IBM, 2023