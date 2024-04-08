At Milan’s Campari Group, home to such renowned beverage brands as Aperol, Campari, SKYY Vodka, Wild Turkey Bourbon, Appleton Estate and Grand Marnier, the marketers behind them have long used brand-specific websites to drive deeper consumer engagement. Whether it’s cocktail recipes or product merchandising, the goal has always been to make brand-loving advocates out of not just consumers, but also the bartenders who serve them.

Within the 23 companies and 60-plus brands that make up Campari’s portfolio—and the agencies that serve them—there’s no shortage of the creativity, energy and drive needed to make these compelling digital experiences. What had been lacking was a common, unified technical and process framework for all of the company’s brand owners to realize their digital visions. Put simply, each brand did things its own way, making broader objectives—such as governance and a uniformly high-quality experience—all but impossible to achieve. And it’s far from uncommon.

Among marketers of premium brands, whose jobs are all about making them stand out in the digital space, the very notion of imposed commonality goes against their cultural grain. It underscores the natural tension that tends to arise between the marketing and IT domains, whose priorities can often seem at odds. But at Campari, it’s a somewhat different story, with marketing and IT bonded by a shared view of how to bring each brand’s uniqueness to the forefront.

As Campari’s Global IT Director of Marketing, Liam Barnes and his lean team play a key role in making it happen. But it hasn’t been easy. “Our job is to make it easier for our brand people to create the kind of engaging, immersive digital experiences that maintain the premium nature of our brands,” he explains. “Because we’ve been so fragmented—with lots of different agencies doing lots of different things—we had little to no visibility or control over how our brands were being represented. We recognized we needed a way to bring back that control, while giving the creative power back to brand owners.”