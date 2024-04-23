Home Compute and servers OpenShift on IBM Cloud Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud
The leading platform for developers

Red Hat® OpenShift® on IBM Cloud is a managed offering to create your own Red Hat OpenShift cluster of compute hosts to deploy and manage containerized apps on IBM Cloud virtual servers, bare metal servers, or on your own hardware or third-party cloud using IBM Cloud Satellite.

Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud provides developers intelligent scheduling, self-healing, horizontal scaling, service discovery and load balancing, secret and configuration management for your apps, and automated rollouts and rollbacks. Combined with an intuitive user experience, built-in security and isolation, and advanced tools to secure, manage, and monitor your cluster workloads, you can rapidly deliver highly available and secure containerized apps in the public cloud.

How it works

GPU-enabled Red Hat Openshift AI on IBM Cloud supports flexible and scalable AI and ML modeling to build, deploy, and manage AI applications. With Red Hat OpenShift AI underpinning the generative AI services of IBM watsonx, clients can use this infrastructure to supports the lifecycle of AI and machine learning projects and models, both on-premise and in the cloud with IBM Cloud solutions. Watch demo
Create an OpenShift cluster Create a standard cluster, open the OpenShift console and access built-in components. Deploy an app using IBM Cloud services in an OpenShift project; expose the app on an OpenShift route for public use. Take the tutorial
Deploy scalable web applications Scaffold a web application, run it locally in a container, push the code to a private Git repository, then deploy it to a cluster. Expose and scale the app, bind a custom domain and monitor the environment. Take the tutorial
Deploy a PostgreSQL database This tutorial walks through the process of deploying a community operator into an existing Red Hat OpenShift project so you can create instances of the PostgreSQL database. Take the tutorial
Features 

Opinionated Kubernetes management.

Build, modernize, and deploy applications at scale with the security of IBM Cloud with a unified platform for bringing apps to market.

 Read the analysis report Provisioning

Automated provisioning and configuration of infrastructure (compute, network and storage), and installation and configuration of OpenShift.

 Deployment

Automatic multizone deployment in MZRs, including integration with CIS to execute cross-zone traffic routing.

 Configuration

Automatic scaling, backups and failure recovery for OpenShift configurations, components and worker nodes.

 Lifecycle

Automatic upgrades of all components (operating system, OpenShift components, cluster services) and performance tuning and security hardening.

 Support

24x7 global SRE team maintenance of the health of the environment, with the team using its OpenShift and Kubernetes expertise to reach faster problem resolution.

 Security

Built-in security, including image signing, image deployment enforcement, hardware trust, security patch management, and automatic compliance (HIPAA, PCI, SOC2, ISO).

Use cases

IBM Cloud Satellite extends Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud, creating a common infrastructure management layer across any number of on-prem, edge and multi-cloud environments.

Existing enterprise assets and apps were lifted and shifted while the integration to some on-premises systems that won’t be migrated was enabled.

Time-to-deploy solutions was shortened and standard DevOps and monitoring processes were implemented to address bugs that affected reporting accuracy.

Use IBM Cloud Satellite to extend and manage OpenShift, creating a common infrastructure management layer across any number of on-prem, edge and multi-environments.

IBM Event Streams for IBM Cloud® just-in-time events platform is designed to bring in the rapidly changing information from inventory systems to IBM Streaming Analytics.

Jump-start development of mobile apps with the IBM Mobile Starter Kit and other mobile services from IBM, such as IBM Cloud App ID.

Use containers and microservices to decompose legacy apps into portable workloads. Offload tedious and repetitive tasks around security, compliance, deployment and on-going lifecycle management to Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud.

With IBM Cloud Satellite, extend these workloads into on-prem, edge, or multi-cloud environments. In each Satellite “location,” managed OpenShift clusters ensure high availability through CI/CD, and real-time data through eventing.

Customers, suppliers and operators can now access up-to-date business reporting; developers can funnel 100x updates daily to maintain reliability, while adding and testing new features.

Case studies

Best experience in golf, built on hybrid multicloud
University of the Arts London

Partnered with IBM as a rapid response to digitally displaying student art during the global pandemic.

 BBVA Argentina

Containerized infrastructure achieves faster processes and greater productivity in banking- despite fast-changing regulations

 IBM CIO Organization - Hybrid Cloud

Reduced hosting costs and operating costs by hosting identical environments on premises and in the cloud.

Frequently asked questions about pricing

Red Hat Enterprise Linux and OpenShift in our IBM Cloud Catalog offerings are covered under an IBM Cloud and Red Hat Premium Support agreement. IBM Cloud Clients can contact IBM Cloud Advanced Customer Support for help to resolve issues that are related to Red Hat Enterprise Linux or OpenShift in IBM Cloud Offerings. IBM Cloud Advanced Customer Support will facilitate resolution with Red Hat support for any issues that require escalation. IBM Cloud Clients using RHEL or OpenShift in an IBM Cloud Offering will not contact Red Hat directly unless they have purchased RHEL or OpenShift directly through Red Hat and have a direct support agreement with Red Hat.

You can use the Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud command line interface (CLI) plug-in (ibmcloud oc) to create and manage your OpenShift cluster infrastructure, such as creating clusters and worker nodes. Then, you can use the OpenShift CLI (oc) to manage the resources within your OpenShift cluster, such as projects, pods and deployments.

Learn how to install the OpenShift CLI

Expose the services in your Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud cluster on the router’s external IP address by using a route. By default, an OpenShift router is deployed to your cluster that functions as the ingress endpoint for external network traffic.

You can use the OpenShift router to create routes for your apps. Routes are assigned a publicly or privately accessible hostname from the router subdomain that external clients can use to send requests to your app. You can choose to create unsecured or secured routes by using the TLS certificate of the router to secure your hostname. When an external request reaches your hostname, the router proxies your request and forwards it to the private IP address that your app listens on.

Learn how to set up OpenShift routes

Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud clusters include an internal registry to build, deploy and manage container images locally. For a private registry to manage and control access to images across your enterprise, you can also set up your cluster to use IBM Cloud® Container Registry.

Learn how to set it up an OpenShift container registry on IBM Cloud

You can use built-in security features in Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud for risk analysis and security protection. These features help you to protect your cluster infrastructure and network communication, isolate your compute resources and ensure security compliance across your infrastructure components and container deployments.

Learn more

Follow the instructions in this solution tutorial to learn how to install the Red Hat OpenShift Service Mesh operator (along with other additional operators); configure an Istio ingress-gateway to expose a service outside of the service mesh; perform traffic management to set up important tasks, such as A/B testing and canary deployments; secure your microservice communications; and use metrics, logging and tracing to observe services.

Take the tutorial

