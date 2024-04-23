Red Hat® OpenShift® on IBM Cloud is a managed offering to create your own Red Hat OpenShift cluster of compute hosts to deploy and manage containerized apps on IBM Cloud virtual servers, bare metal servers, or on your own hardware or third-party cloud using IBM Cloud Satellite.
Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud provides developers intelligent scheduling, self-healing, horizontal scaling, service discovery and load balancing, secret and configuration management for your apps, and automated rollouts and rollbacks. Combined with an intuitive user experience, built-in security and isolation, and advanced tools to secure, manage, and monitor your cluster workloads, you can rapidly deliver highly available and secure containerized apps in the public cloud.
Build, modernize, and deploy applications at scale with the security of IBM Cloud with a unified platform for bringing apps to market.
Automated provisioning and configuration of infrastructure (compute, network and storage), and installation and configuration of OpenShift.
Automatic multizone deployment in MZRs, including integration with CIS to execute cross-zone traffic routing.
Automatic scaling, backups and failure recovery for OpenShift configurations, components and worker nodes.
Automatic upgrades of all components (operating system, OpenShift components, cluster services) and performance tuning and security hardening.
24x7 global SRE team maintenance of the health of the environment, with the team using its OpenShift and Kubernetes expertise to reach faster problem resolution.
Built-in security, including image signing, image deployment enforcement, hardware trust, security patch management, and automatic compliance (HIPAA, PCI, SOC2, ISO).
IBM Cloud Satellite extends Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud, creating a common infrastructure management layer across any number of on-prem, edge and multi-cloud environments.
Existing enterprise assets and apps were lifted and shifted while the integration to some on-premises systems that won’t be migrated was enabled.
Time-to-deploy solutions was shortened and standard DevOps and monitoring processes were implemented to address bugs that affected reporting accuracy.
Use IBM Cloud Satellite to extend and manage OpenShift, creating a common infrastructure management layer across any number of on-prem, edge and multi-environments.
IBM Event Streams for IBM Cloud® just-in-time events platform is designed to bring in the rapidly changing information from inventory systems to IBM Streaming Analytics.
Jump-start development of mobile apps with the IBM Mobile Starter Kit and other mobile services from IBM, such as IBM Cloud App ID.
Use containers and microservices to decompose legacy apps into portable workloads. Offload tedious and repetitive tasks around security, compliance, deployment and on-going lifecycle management to Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud.
With IBM Cloud Satellite, extend these workloads into on-prem, edge, or multi-cloud environments. In each Satellite “location,” managed OpenShift clusters ensure high availability through CI/CD, and real-time data through eventing.
Customers, suppliers and operators can now access up-to-date business reporting; developers can funnel 100x updates daily to maintain reliability, while adding and testing new features.
Partnered with IBM as a rapid response to digitally displaying student art during the global pandemic.
Containerized infrastructure achieves faster processes and greater productivity in banking- despite fast-changing regulations
Reduced hosting costs and operating costs by hosting identical environments on premises and in the cloud.
Red Hat Enterprise Linux and OpenShift in our IBM Cloud Catalog offerings are covered under an IBM Cloud and Red Hat Premium Support agreement. IBM Cloud Clients can contact IBM Cloud Advanced Customer Support for help to resolve issues that are related to Red Hat Enterprise Linux or OpenShift in IBM Cloud Offerings. IBM Cloud Advanced Customer Support will facilitate resolution with Red Hat support for any issues that require escalation. IBM Cloud Clients using RHEL or OpenShift in an IBM Cloud Offering will not contact Red Hat directly unless they have purchased RHEL or OpenShift directly through Red Hat and have a direct support agreement with Red Hat.
You can use the Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud command line interface (CLI) plug-in (ibmcloud oc) to create and manage your OpenShift cluster infrastructure, such as creating clusters and worker nodes. Then, you can use the OpenShift CLI (oc) to manage the resources within your OpenShift cluster, such as projects, pods and deployments.
Expose the services in your Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud cluster on the router’s external IP address by using a route. By default, an OpenShift router is deployed to your cluster that functions as the ingress endpoint for external network traffic.
You can use the OpenShift router to create routes for your apps. Routes are assigned a publicly or privately accessible hostname from the router subdomain that external clients can use to send requests to your app. You can choose to create unsecured or secured routes by using the TLS certificate of the router to secure your hostname. When an external request reaches your hostname, the router proxies your request and forwards it to the private IP address that your app listens on.
Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud clusters include an internal registry to build, deploy and manage container images locally. For a private registry to manage and control access to images across your enterprise, you can also set up your cluster to use IBM Cloud® Container Registry.
You can use built-in security features in Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud for risk analysis and security protection. These features help you to protect your cluster infrastructure and network communication, isolate your compute resources and ensure security compliance across your infrastructure components and container deployments.
Follow the instructions in this solution tutorial to learn how to install the Red Hat OpenShift Service Mesh operator (along with other additional operators); configure an Istio ingress-gateway to expose a service outside of the service mesh; perform traffic management to set up important tasks, such as A/B testing and canary deployments; secure your microservice communications; and use metrics, logging and tracing to observe services.
Deploy and run apps consistently across on-premises, edge computing and public cloud environments, enabled by secure and auditable communications with IBM Cloud.
Store encrypted and dispersed data across multiple geographic location at a scale. Reduce your operational spend to protect your margins.
Complement your Kubernetes infrastructure with a complete portfolio of managed services for data and analytics.
Using a cloud-native build strategy accelerates innovation at lower cost, achieves faster time to market and drives revenue growth with open, secure, hybrid multicloud platforms.
Backed by IBM Cloud® Paks and Red Hat® OpenShift®, we speed up application modernization timelines from months to weeks and reduce costs by over 30%.
See how IBM and Red Hat can simplify hybrid cloud complexity, increase productivity, and reduce costs delivering business outcomes.
