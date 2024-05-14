A lot has changed during the 25 years that IBM has helped support the Masters — except perhaps one thing: the vision.

Fundamentally, the vision has always been to create an easy-to-consume yet immersive experience for fans; one that communicates beauty and a strong sense of place. It respects the history and tradition of the Tournament while pushing the boundaries of innovation. It delivers meaningful, personalized insights to viewers around the world.

To execute this vision — even amid a pandemic — IBM and the Masters had to adapt and evolve with speed. This meant applying open hybrid cloud technology to help solve difficult challenges and harnessing massive unstructured data to create a seamless digital experience.

Every swing, every player, every hole, was tracked and made available using the latest in IBM Cloud, AI and security technologies. Powering the Masters app, IBM deployed a new “My Group” feature that lets fans watch every shot from their favorite players as the Tournament unfolded.

The overall effort was unprecedented in sports technology, and here’s how it worked.