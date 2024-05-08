Home Hybrid Cloud

Design a hybrid cloud for AI

Move your cloud and AI journey forward. Start by evaluating IT investments and designing an open, integrated foundation that can be accessed quickly and consistently across digital environments.

Partner with IBM to take advantage of our:

  • Ecosystem of partners
  • Unparalleled hybrid cloud expertise
  • AI-ready infrastructure solutions, powered by Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud platform

Leverage IBM's expertise and design a hybrid multicloud that realizes AI business outcomes and maximizes ROI.
IBM Institute for Business Value

Hear about IBM's Hybrid by Design approach and what it means for tech architecture and the rapid changes driven by gen AI & AI.
Report

HFS: Tangible business value from cloud transformation remains elusive

 Report

Forrester: Modernize your mainframe application environments

Case studies

Upgraded flight experiences. Fueled by hybrid cloud.
A modern approach to hybrid cloud integration helps turn vision into action

Claus Jensen, CTO for CVS Health discusses how hybrid cloud integration is the first step in realizing the vision of a business transformation.

 AI-powered automation to resource workloads across hybrid cloud

With IBM Turbonomic®, the Capita team had a single view of all their hosting platforms regardless of whether they were on premises or cloud.

 IBM delivers value for reinvestment and manages compliances

Platform engineering on the CIO Hybrid Cloud enables growth and disaster recovery, and delivered value driving reinvestment.

Featured solutions

Explore hybrid cloud products to meet your business needs.

IBM Consulting

Optimize the core, unlock the legacy and build new digital capabilities with generative AI.

 Explore application modernization services IBM watsonx Code Assistant

Accelerate mainframe application modernization at lower cost and with less risk than today’s alternatives.

 Explore IBM watsonx Code Assistant for Z Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud

Empower your app modernization journey with managed OpenShift, focusing on security, compliance, and observability essentials.

 Explore Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud
IBM Storage FlashSystem

Recover in hours, not days. There's more in store for your business—cyber resilience, performance and power efficiency.

 Explore IBM Storage FlashSystem IBM Cloud for Financial Services

Designed to protect even your most sensitive data and AI workloads, with built-in security and controls informed by the industry.

 Explore IBM Cloud for Financial Services IBM Storage Defender

More data resiliency in store. Monitor, protect, detect, and recover across primary and secondary storage.

 Explore IBM Storage Defender
IT infrastructure

Discover servers, storage and software designed for your enterprise hybrid cloud and AI strategy.

 Explore IT infrastructure solutions IBM watsonx Code Assistant

Uncover the process of Ansible Playbook creation through generative AI-powered content recommendations.

 Explore watsonx Code Assistant for Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed IBM Consulting & Redhat

Advance digital transformation, build open and secure hybrid cloud architectures and  find software solutions with IBM Consulting®.

 Explore IBM Consulting

Featured insights

Maximizing Generative AI Potential with Hybrid Cloud

AI within the hybrid cloud framework enables businesses to drive transformative outcomes, optimize operations, and maintain a competitive edge in an increasingly digital landscape.

 Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping industries with its transformative capabilities

From high-performance computing systems to continuous monitoring and optimization, these seven key strategies will empower your organization to harness the full potential of AI.

 Forrester: Modernize your mainframe application environments

New computing platforms in the cloud are driving increased direct and digital interaction with businesses in ways that traditional mainframes are not designed to handle.

 Connected hybrid cloud: The key to continuous innovation

A seamless and connected IT architecture is key to striking the right balance between innovation, security and speed to market—and to leaving a legacy your organization can build on with confidence.

 Transform your hybrid cloud approach

According to IDC, 78% of IT organizations agree that XaaS offerings are a key part of their future strategy. IBM, with its focus on XaaS and a comprehensive AI and data platform, is poised to be a leader in this transformative era.

 Infuse AI into every aspect of business

A key focus for businesses will continue to be infusing AI into every aspect of business. This paper by IDC highlights the organizational, process, and technological shifts needed to achieve this goal.

 Realize the full value of Hybrid Cloud

An open hybrid cloud platform from IBM and Red Hat is a catalyst for innovation and business value. Connect and integrate your IT infrastructure and make the data accessible by the right people at the right time.

 Build a resilient business with hybrid cloud

Every day, IT and security leaders contend with uncertainty and risk. They need to navigate a constantly changing regulatory landscape, while evading a security breach that can halt essential business functions for weeks or months.

 HFS: Tangible business value from cloud transformation remains elusive

HFS Research, in partnership with IBM, surveyed senior executives to recognize where they are on their transformation journey and learn from their experiences and challenges.

Hybrid Cloud + AI: The Great Tech Reset

As the industry prepares for generative AI and the technologies that will follow, leading organizations are already boosting their ROI with a hybrid-by-design approach.

Discover how this proven architectural framework, built on hybrid cloud, can turbocharge your organization’s speed and agility while streamlining integration of new technologies.
From chaos to cash: How hybrid by design creates business value

Is your technology estate ready for gen AI workflows? Using an approach we call hybrid by design, you can make the most of gen AI.

 ROI remedy: How hybrid by design can improve returns on tech investments

A cost center approach is costing IT. Learn how hybrid by design can improve ROI and tie IT to the business results discussed in boardrooms.

 Coming soon... Hybrid by design: Architecture

Find out when the latest installments of The Great Tech Reset are available, plus more insights from the IBM Institute for Business Value.

