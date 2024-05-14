In November 2021, Rojas and Vidaurrázaga launched BBVA’s Foreign Trade Process Reengineering Project and tested several process mining tools. A demo of IBM® Process Mining software convinced them that they’d found their solution, and they engaged the IBM Customer Success team for help implementing the software on IBM Cloud® to avoid any hardware constraints at the bank. The IBM and BBVA teams also containerized the Process Mining software on the Red Hat® OpenShift® on IBM Cloud® platform.

As a first step in the reengineering project, Rojas, Vidaurrázaga and the team obtained event logs of BBVA’s foreign trade system from the BBVA IT team and fed the data into the Process Mining tool, generating a visual map of the foreign trade processes that showed every step and indicated typical as well as atypical process flows. The tool’s analytics also provided statistics about process time and efficiency and offered recommendations for improvements. “We’d suspected there was a lot of rework, but we didn’t know exactly where or when, or how much impact it was having,” recounts Vidaurrázaga. “Process Mining let us put real data to our perception. We could actually see when and where teams were repeating tasks, and we could quantify the impact and start analyzing the root causes.”

They also uncovered bottlenecks. A major one related to a step in the process that relied on a Central Bank verification service available only between 8 AM and 5 PM. BBVA measured the impact of this restriction and re-ordered process tasks to minimize the number of verifications getting pushed to the next day.



And they used the tool to better align processes to the behavior of demand. As Rojas explains: “We saw more clearly that the arrival of new operations has a behavior curve that follows the working hours of client companies. It is normally low in the early morning, rises from 10 AM to noon, stays high until 3 PM, and then declines. This helped us design better workload distribution on the team.”