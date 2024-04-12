Home Business automation Process Mining IBM Process Mining
Reduce process times by 70% and achieve a 176% ROI
Unlock efficiency with AI-infused process intelligence

IBM® Process Mining helps businesses make faster, more informed decisions for process improvement through data-driven insights.

Gain complete process transparency using data from your business systems, such as ERP and CRM, pinpoint inefficiences and prioritize automation by impact and expected ROI. Drive continuous process improvements by triggering corrective actions or generating RPA bot scaffolds.

With this offering, clients can improve complex processes — achieving an 80% reduction in average lead time - to stay competitive, boost efficiency and reduce operational costs.

IBM Process Mining on AWS Marketplace

IBM Process Mining ranked #1 in the Process Mining Grid Report

Process Mining and RPA: Meet the ultimate automation power couple
Customer benefits

Gain transparency  Create unprecedented levels of transparency into the way your processes are being executed. Limit your reliance on human bias with data-driven, fact-based process intelligence.
Reveal inefficiencies Identify customer pain points, eliminate gaps or deviations in processes, and avoid excess spend to streamline your processes and boost the customer experience.
Trigger actions Maintain process health, prevent issues and easily course-correct to reach goals. Use process insights to trigger corrective actions when specific business logic is met like KPI alerting users, overdue invoices activating payments and more.
Manage compliance Monitor process execution, detect violations or bottlenecks, analyze the root causes and conduct fact-based compliance checks more efficiently to increase standardization.
Boost productivity Eliminate repetitive work, remove unnecessary steps and create automations where it makes most sense to reduce cycle times and boost employee satisfaction.
Accelerate digital transformation Gain operational transparency, anticipate disruptions and identify where processes need to be enhanced to improve decision-making and support the various stages of transformation.
Key features As-is process model discovery

Access a fact-based process model with insights from stakeholders and data sources into how your business is working.

 Automated RPA generation

Identify automation opportunities with our process mining tool, prioritize by impact and expected ROI, and fast-track implementation with automated RPA bot generation.

 AI-powered process simulations

Predict the impact and ROI of change initiatives and identify potential operational risks before making investments by performing what-if analyses.

 Conformance checking with root cause analysis

Analyze non-conformant cases to identify the root causes of deviations, stakeholders involved and impacts on key performance indicators (KPIs).

 Seamless user experience

Integrate with hundreds of sources including SAP, Oracle and more. Deploy anywhere and customize dashboards with a low-code/no-code platform.

 Desktop user interactions recording

Enhance process analyses with task mining for a holistic view into processes and tasks. Reach process transparency to make key decisions.

Use cases

Procure to pay Tackle maverick buying, eliminate inefficiencies and maximize cash discounts. Understand how your business is performing, optimize spend and implement automation where it makes sense while reducing errors and improving productivity.
Order to cash Ensure on-time delivery, plan for demand and unveil process inefficiencies. Analyze the customer journey, highlight process interdependencies and reveal patterns in payment terms and runs for supplier invoices to control spend.
Accounts payable Identify bottlenecks (or delays) and non-compliant process behaviors with the help of conformance checking and root cause analysis. Ensure timely payments while driving down costs by identifying opportunities for early payment discounts and automation.
Intelligent automation Realize the full potential of intelligent automation by coupling complementary AI and automation solutions with process mining software to maximize the benefits of automation initiatives.
Customer onboarding Pinpoint best practices across different onboarding process variants. Reduce overall process time through actionable automation recommendations like the processing of forms. Receive alerts when compliance guidelines aren’t met.
IT incident management Identify bottlenecks in incident management processes and optimize incident assignments using actionable insights. Predict incidents that have a high chance of expected SLA or KPI breaches and alert relevant stakeholders in a timely manner.
Case studies

Achieving innovative process orchestration with a "banking assistant" Learn how Comparus GmbH has facilitated the digital transformation of banks for decades by using AI for innovative process orchestration.
Elevating efficiency in insurance with IBM Process Mining BoB-Cardif Life Insurance Co., Ltd. harnessed IBM Process Mining to redefine their process management, achieving a remarkable 70% reduction in processing time and soaring to an ROI of up to 176%, showcasing innovation in the insurance sector. Discover how efficiency was transformed
Increasing productivity and process speed BBVA Argentina needed to improve its foreign trade operations despite fast-changing regulations and without expanding the team. See how process mining increased productivity
Creating a better buying experience Global fashion brand Max Mara needed to upgrade its order fulfillment process to meet a boom in online shopping. See how customer resolution time improved
Transforming customer and employee experiences Italian bank Credem reduced costs and increased efficiency in its critical back office and customer-service processes by scaling automation. See how process mining reduced loans processing
Recognition and awards
IBM Process Mining wins top awards on G2 and TrustRadius Process Mining is one of the 25 IBM products to earn the Top Rated Distinction from TrustRadius. It has been awarded multiple G2 and TrustRadius awards and is mentioned in the G2 Grid Report for Process Mining Winter 2024.
