IBM® Process Mining helps businesses make faster, more informed decisions for process improvement through data-driven insights.
Gain complete process transparency using data from your business systems, such as ERP and CRM, pinpoint inefficiences and prioritize automation by impact and expected ROI. Drive continuous process improvements by triggering corrective actions or generating RPA bot scaffolds.
With this offering, clients can improve complex processes — achieving an 80% reduction in average lead time - to stay competitive, boost efficiency and reduce operational costs.
Watch how process mining software transforms business system data into actionable insights, cutting costs and enhancing operational efficiency.
Buy it now on AWS Marketplace.
IBM Process Mining ranked #1 in the Process Mining Grid Report
Process Mining and RPA: Meet the ultimate automation power couple
Access a fact-based process model with insights from stakeholders and data sources into how your business is working.
Identify automation opportunities with our process mining tool, prioritize by impact and expected ROI, and fast-track implementation with automated RPA bot generation.
Predict the impact and ROI of change initiatives and identify potential operational risks before making investments by performing what-if analyses.
Analyze non-conformant cases to identify the root causes of deviations, stakeholders involved and impacts on key performance indicators (KPIs).
Integrate with hundreds of sources including SAP, Oracle and more. Deploy anywhere and customize dashboards with a low-code/no-code platform.
Enhance process analyses with task mining for a holistic view into processes and tasks. Reach process transparency to make key decisions.
Enhance IT efficiency, boost customer experience and take proactive measures to improve performance monitoring and targeted automations.
Help businesses optimize and streamline operations with a focus on sustainability.
Navigate and optimize your procurement process journey with precision using IBM Consulting's Value Governance Process App. Gain crucial insights into KPIs across efficiency, compliance, and experience. Ensure every decision adds value and transform procurement into a strategic asset.
Explore more process applications.