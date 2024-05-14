The IBM Global Sales Incentives (GSI) team is responsible for helping the IBM global sales team achieve strategic business results aligned to IBM’s growth strategy. To support this mission, the GSI team provides an incentives program that is personalized to each seller. One component of the program’s digital experience is AskIncentives, a chatbot powered by IBM® watsonx™ Assistant that answers incentive-related questions.

Sellers, sale managers and executives use AskIncentives to get answers to questions on incentives, commissions, and sales plays. They also use it to clarify sales target information. In a typical year, the bot receives tens of thousands of questions. In the year 2021, for example, it received over 278,000 questions, while in the year 2022 it received over 340,000 questions. In the years 2021 and 2022, it was able to answer 92% and 93% of these questions respectively. When the bot could not answer a question, an inquiry was submitted to the GSI team and manually reviewed by an incentive analyst. Unfortunately, the review process that followed an escalation like this could take quite a bit of time. The extended time it took to close inquiries caused some frustration among the sellers.

As a result, the GSI team decided to implement the IBM Process Mining solution and optimize the inquiry process. It also sought to utilize the data analyzed by Process Mining to expand the AskIncentives chatbot’s capabilities, thereby offering a more personalized experience to sellers and achieving a higher answer rate. The team’s goal was to enable the bot to answer more questions, thus ensuring that only the genuinely complex questions would need to be reviewed by an incentive analyst.