Sustainable Procurement Process Application
Master purpose-driven procurement with sustainable practices
Illustration of process mining sustainability procurement
Transform the procurement function to a best-in-class level with a better sustainability posture

The Sustainable Procurement process application from IBM Consulting™ uses the IBM Process Excellence (PEX) Value Triangle framework to improve profitability and develop purpose-driven procurement functions in three vital areas: efficiency, compliance and experience. Track and measure performance enhancements in the purchasing process and provide key indicators such as lead time, rework rate, rush purchase orders, maverick buying, approval rate, tons of CO2 emissions and supplier sustainability ratings.
Talk to an expert

Key features

Compare benchmark KPI performance Measure the current performance of important procurement KPIs such as cycle time, rework rate and maverick buying, as well as sustainability KPIs such as CO2 emissions and supplier sustainability ratings. Benchmark them against best-in-class practices and drive fact-based insights and actions to bridge performance gaps.
Boost productivity Support operational managers in boosting productivity and freeing up value-added time by analyzing manual reworks in the process across purchase order type, vendors or material groups. Pinpoint the fact-based, root causes behind decreased productivity and develop targeted strategies to take real-time actions.
Higher compliance and controlled spend Maverick buying analysis helps operational managers measure the percentage of purchases made without involving the procurement function, which can result in the loss of volume discounts and compliance issues. Identify the departments, materials and vendors involved in high maverick buying and the associated loss of value. Set up the right controls within the organization to mitigate maverick buying.
Better sustainability posture Help your organization monitor and control KPIs related to CO2 emissions and supplier sustainability ratings. Promote responsible spending and environmental best practices through detailed information on CO2 emissions and inter-company logistics.
More IBM Process Mining Process Applications

Discover what suits your business needs.

 Explore more Software development lifecycle for GitHub

Optimize your software product releases. Reduce the risk of incomplete or late releases and ensure high-quality standards while upskilling the team and boosting efficiency.

 Learn more IT service management for ServiceNow

Improve incident lifecycle, identify KPIs, automate actions to maintain KPIs/SLAs and receive alerts on process health.

 Learn more Lead-to-cash

Evaluate lead gen results, measure costs and streamline processes across business units. Gain insights for optimized sales strategies and workflows.

 Learn more Mortgage lending

Simplify lending processes, reduce loan times and eliminate customer paperwork, improving their experience.

 Learn more
Take the next step

Get started with a free trial of IBM Process Mining or book a consultation with an IBM expert to discuss how it can advance your specific business needs.

 Start your 30-day free trial