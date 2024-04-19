As part of a minimal viable product (MVP) on new operating models for banks, Comparus used the IBM® Process Mining solution to measure the process portfolio of a representative group of more than 20 universal banks. Comparus analyzed the banks’ process events in terms of frequency, duration, effort and number of variants, and then identified the potential for optimization.

Comparus used solutions from the IBM watsonx™ AI and data platform for the optimization and impressively demonstrated the potential of the new type of orchestration based on the example of the banking process “issuing a power of attorney.” More than 30 function calls of the core banking process as well as other systems such as archives, form management, email and SMS dispatch were combined in a new way by using the natural language understanding capabilities of the IBM watsonx Assistant and the generative AI capabilities of IBM watsonx.ai™.

Comparus’s own product, TiONA, demonstrated the possibilities of UI integration with this chatbot.