Grow your business with business automation software 

Business process automation tools empower you to understand and orchestrate critical resources including people, applications and systems. Manage your end-to-end business processes and respond quickly to changing market conditions. Increase organizational efficiency and reduce errors that can negatively impact the customer experience.
Featured content

Rethink customer service—how could you apply AI to attract and retain more profitable customers?

Read the IBM pricing automation case study
Learn more about Automation with this smart paper
Build end-to-end process automations  faster Low-code and no-code tooling enable process experts to build automations quickly themselves. Create seamless experiences

Quickly iterate on automations for seamless customer experiences that boost client satisfaction, engagement and retention.

 Enable collaboration

Empower users of all skill levels to contribute their expertise without risk using low-code and no-code tools with easy-to-manage oversight. 

 Infuse intelligence

Make better decisions and help users prioritize tasks with content and process insights from integrated AI and monitoring.
Solutions Business process automation software

Reveal and eliminate hidden business process inefficiencies.

 Decisioning software

Make faster, repeatable and transparent decisions.

 Robotic process automation

Automate mundane, repetitive tasks.

 Process mining

Fix process inefficiencies and maximize automation outcomes.

 Workflow automation

Increase visibility, consistency and agility.

 Business process mapping

Analyze and collaborate on improved business processes.

 watsonx Orchestrate

Offload tedius tasks to your digital worker.

 Content services

Accelerate content management and governance processes.

 Document processing

Extract and apply business information with AI.

 IBM Sterling

B2B solutions built on extensive customer experience

 IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management

Full Visibility. Rapid Innovation. Real Time Insights.

Customer success stories TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade automated customer account processes and reduced time to open a new account by 70%.

 BlueShore Financial

BlueShore Financial redesigned their client experiences and operational processes to achieve a 250% increase in lending volumes without additional hires.

 Primanti Brothers

By automating daily sales and labor reporting, Primanti Brothers eliminated 2,000 hours of manual work per year.
The power of automation: Intelligent workflows

Learn how organizations are employing predictive approaches, process mining tools, and implementing tech-infused workflows to achieve data-driven innovation.

 The Mayflower Autonomous Ship

Learn how automation and AI enabled a reimagined ship design, and how these technologies might be used beyond maritime navigation.

 What is business process management?

Learn how business process management can improve efficiency and reduce costs by optimizing and automating business processes.

 What is robotic process automation?

Take a deep dive into how RPA works and why organizations use it to enable business process automation.

 Cloud Automation Blog

Learn the latest technologies, strategies and best practices for using automation to move your business forward.

 What is intelligent automation?

Gain a deeper understanding of intelligent automation technology, including its components, benefits, applications and future.
