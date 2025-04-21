Virtualize and containerize together: Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization is now available on IBM Cloud

As organizations push towards cloud native agility, one of the many challenges they face is having to manage disparate environments featuring virtual machines (VMs) and containers.

Today, IBM Cloud is excited to announce the general availability of Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization on Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud, a virtualization solution based on a Kubernetes operator (KubeVirt) in Red Hat OpenShift. This operator has been built to allow you to run and deploy both new and existing virtual machine (VM) workloads on a single, managed platform on IBM Cloud. It aims to ease VM migration, simplify your operations, accelerate time to value, add flexibility and optimize TCO.

With this offering, organizations will have a broad choice of solutions to optimize their virtualization environment in the cloud based on what suits best for their applications and workloads:

IBM Cloud for VMware Cloud Foundation (Customer managed and Cloud managed as a Service options)

Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization on IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers

Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud

Cloud-native VPC environments.

For organizations, especially those already using containers in Red Hat OpenShift and that have related skills within their organization, Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization on IBM Cloud provides a pathway for optimizing their environments.