Virtualize and containerize together: Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization is now available on IBM Cloud

21 April 2025
As organizations push towards cloud native agility, one of the many challenges they face is having to manage disparate environments featuring virtual machines (VMs) and containers.
Today, IBM Cloud is excited to announce the general availability of Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization on Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud, a virtualization solution based on a Kubernetes operator (KubeVirt) in Red Hat OpenShift. This operator has been built to allow you to run and deploy both new and existing virtual machine (VM) workloads on a single, managed platform on IBM Cloud. It aims to ease VM migration, simplify your operations, accelerate time to value, add flexibility and optimize TCO.
With this offering, organizations will have a broad choice of solutions to optimize their virtualization environment in the cloud based on what suits best for their applications and workloads:
For organizations, especially those already using containers in Red Hat OpenShift and that have related skills within their organization, Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization on IBM Cloud provides a pathway for optimizing their environments.
Enterprises expect rapid technology service rollouts—think e-commerce scaling for Black Friday or telehealth apps launched overnight—which legacy setups can struggle to support. While modernization is imperative for these enterprises to help drive agility, they cannot abandon their virtualized workloads.
Scenario 1: Regional bank expanding OpenShift with Virtualization
Scenario 2: Mid-sized retail chain scaling e-commerce
Scenario 3: Healthcare provider enhancing OpenShift with Virtualization
In all 3 sample scenarios, which are meant to be representative of a broader perspective, key patterns of pain points emerge, including:
Available now on IBM Cloud, an enterprise cloud platform designed for security to manage even mission critical applications in regulated industries, Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization offers the following benefits:
Stop complexity that hold you back from innovating. Join the many organizations that use Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud and optimize your infrastructure integrating virtual machines to it.
Learn more about Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization on IBM Cloud