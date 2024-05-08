Home Consulting SAP consulting services SAP consulting services
IBM’s SAP consulting experts leverage decades of delivery excellence, proven methodologies, and hundreds of pre-built industry best practices to help scale AI at higher levels of performance and accuracy.
Accelerate AI confidently with IBM and SAP together

IBM and SAP partner to help enterprises accelerate AI adoption at scale for greater productivity and ROI. Our shared approach to generative AI is built on an open ecosystem and trust. As the only technology company with deep SAP consulting expertise, IBM partners with SAP to add client value throughout the AI journey: jointly defining journey maps, co-innovating solutions, and delivering on RISE-enabled transformation journeys.
Benefits >18,000

unique certified SAP consultants.¹

 101%

ROI on a finance transformation project on SAP S/4HANA.²
IBM and SAP plan to expand collaboration to help clients become next-generation enterprises with generative AI
Capabilities Enterprise transformation with SAP S/4HANA

We’re a global leader in SAP transformation—including RISE with SAP—offering game-changing AI, hybrid multicloud deployment and talent and change management capabilities.

 Explore SAP S/4HANA and RISE with SAP Customer experience transformation

Drive personalized client experiences with strategies and solutions that bring marketing, sales and services together for an omnichannel SAP software experience.

 Explore our SAP solutions HR transformation with SAP SuccessFactors

Create, deliver and quickly enable a strategic human resource management solution that improves employee experience and operational effectiveness with SAP SuccessFactors.

 Discover SAP SuccessFactors services Procurement transformation with SAP Ariba

From consultation through implementation, we help you digitally reinvent your procurement operations for modernization and efficiency using SAP systems.

 Explore SAP Ariba services SAP application and platform managed services

Shift the management and maintenance of your SAP workloads and lifecycles to IBM so you can focus on your core business and capitalize on modern capabilities for driving innovation, efficiency and resiliency.

Explore managed services for SAP
 IBM Garage™
Use cases Deep expertise

Accelerate SAP cloud ERP deployment, simplify operations and drive continuous innovation with RISE with SAP through end-to-end solutions that leverage the innovation and transformation expertise of IBM.

 Learn more Time-to-market

Explore the IBM intelligent industry cloud for industrial manufacturing. IBM works with SAP to optimize intelligent workflows for better data insights, predictive capabilities and automation.

 Read the solution sheet Total cost of ownership

IBM® SAP CleanCore Services are a suite of modules that help you reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) of your SAP estate with a uniquely tailored plan and a roadmap supporting the business case for SAP S/4HANA.

 Learn more
Case studies OMV

International oil and gas company OMV doubles production capacity and creates value with innovation and efficiency.

 Iberdrola

Multinational electric utility company Iberdrola is powering the future with renewable, sustainable energy.

 FGF Brands Inc.

At “the tech company that bakes” they’re serving up talent insights to create a future- ready workforce.

Insights

Enhance “out of the box” SAP capabilities to deliver measurable sustainability improvements across your organization Explore more
Electronics and high-tech manufacturing

Our expertise and SAP S/4HANA’s functionality combine to optimize results, minimize implementation time and reduce risk.

 Mitigate geopolitical risk

Five steps for executives to assess their ERP strategy and build a system that boosts responsiveness and resilience across the business.

 IBM in the HFS Top Ten

We’re a top provider across execution, innovation and voice of the customer criteria in the HFS Top 10 SAP S/4HANA services study.
Awards
2022 SAP Regional Awards:
  • EMEA: SAP Global Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2022—GTM Success
  • North America: SAP S/4HANA Excellence in Operations Award for Utilities—Veolia
  • Asia Pacific & Japan: SAP Partner Excellence for Intelligent Spend and Business Networks
Meet our experts Stacy Short

A Vice President in IBM’s Consulting business, Stacy has over 25 years of SAP experience and leads IBM’s SAP Global Partnership for Consulting and IBM’s Evolution Partnership with SAP.

 Bill Piotrowski

The Americas SAP Leader for IBM Consulting, Bill leads all aspects of SAP services solutioning, estimating and delivery for and with our clients in the North America and Latin America.

 Kristi Choate

A Partner with IBM Consulting’s Enterprise Applications practice, Kristi develops end-to-end change strategies with clients and provides leadership and guidance for successful implementations.
Related solutions Consulting services for SAP on IBM Cloud

IBM Cloud offers a broad portfolio of SAP-certified infrastructure ranging from bare
metal, VMware, virtual private cloud (VPC) and IBM Power Systems Virtual Server products.

 Explore these services Consulting services for SAP on Microsoft Cloud (Azure)

IBM, Microsoft and SAP have strategically partnered to offer support and services to
simplify your move to SAP S/4HANA.

 Explore these services Consulting services for SAP on AWS Cloud

As a premier AWS consulting partner, IBM simplifies moving to SAP S/4HANA without
disrupting critical business processes.

 Explore these services SAP HANA on IBM Power Systems

With IBM and SAP, you can run an in-memory database with more efficiency,
power and speed at a lower cost of ownership with relevant, actionable analytics.

 Discover SAP HANA on IBM Power Systems
Next steps
