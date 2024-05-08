IBM and SAP partner to help enterprises accelerate AI adoption at scale for greater productivity and ROI. Our shared approach to generative AI is built on an open ecosystem and trust. As the only technology company with deep SAP consulting expertise, IBM partners with SAP to add client value throughout the AI journey: jointly defining journey maps, co-innovating solutions, and delivering on RISE-enabled transformation journeys.
Find out how we can help accelerate your SAP transformation project with our in-depth industry and process experience together with AI.
unique certified SAP consultants.¹
ROI on a finance transformation project on SAP S/4HANA.²
We’re a global leader in SAP transformation—including RISE with SAP—offering game-changing AI, hybrid multicloud deployment and talent and change management capabilities.
Drive personalized client experiences with strategies and solutions that bring marketing, sales and services together for an omnichannel SAP software experience.
Create, deliver and quickly enable a strategic human resource management solution that improves employee experience and operational effectiveness with SAP SuccessFactors.
From consultation through implementation, we help you digitally reinvent your procurement operations for modernization and efficiency using SAP systems.
Shift the management and maintenance of your SAP workloads and lifecycles to IBM so you can focus on your core business and capitalize on modern capabilities for driving innovation, efficiency and resiliency.
Accelerate SAP cloud ERP deployment, simplify operations and drive continuous innovation with RISE with SAP through end-to-end solutions that leverage the innovation and transformation expertise of IBM.
Explore the IBM intelligent industry cloud for industrial manufacturing. IBM works with SAP to optimize intelligent workflows for better data insights, predictive capabilities and automation.
IBM® SAP CleanCore Services are a suite of modules that help you reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) of your SAP estate with a uniquely tailored plan and a roadmap supporting the business case for SAP S/4HANA.
International oil and gas company OMV doubles production capacity and creates value with innovation and efficiency.
Multinational electric utility company Iberdrola is powering the future with renewable, sustainable energy.
At “the tech company that bakes” they’re serving up talent insights to create a future- ready workforce.
Our expertise and SAP S/4HANA’s functionality combine to optimize results, minimize implementation time and reduce risk.
Five steps for executives to assess their ERP strategy and build a system that boosts responsiveness and resilience across the business.
We’re a top provider across execution, innovation and voice of the customer criteria in the HFS Top 10 SAP S/4HANA services study.
A Vice President in IBM’s Consulting business, Stacy has over 25 years of SAP experience and leads IBM’s SAP Global Partnership for Consulting and IBM’s Evolution Partnership with SAP.
The Americas SAP Leader for IBM Consulting, Bill leads all aspects of SAP services solutioning, estimating and delivery for and with our clients in the North America and Latin America.
A Partner with IBM Consulting’s Enterprise Applications practice, Kristi develops end-to-end change strategies with clients and provides leadership and guidance for successful implementations.
IBM Cloud offers a broad portfolio of SAP-certified infrastructure ranging from bare
metal, VMware, virtual private cloud (VPC) and IBM Power Systems Virtual Server products.
IBM, Microsoft and SAP have strategically partnered to offer support and services to
simplify your move to SAP S/4HANA.
As a premier AWS consulting partner, IBM simplifies moving to SAP S/4HANA without
disrupting critical business processes.
With IBM and SAP, you can run an in-memory database with more efficiency,
power and speed at a lower cost of ownership with relevant, actionable analytics.
1 SAP Global SI Certifications, February 2023 (link resides outside ibm.com)
2 Total Economic Impact Of SAP Finance Transformation Services with TruQua , an IBM Company