The goal at hand consisted of moving the infrastructure and its legacy programs over to IBM Cloud®. For over a year, the two companies worked together using the Red Hat® OpenShift® on IBM Cloud container platform to build, replicate and test the digital environment. Finally, after a year and a half, the dress rehearsal was over, and it was time for the opening weekend.

To take a legacy site and evolve it to meet a modern e-commerce world is no simple task, and to do it over the course of a single weekend is incredibly ambitious. But because the teams had done so much preparation and checks leading up to rollout weekend, the new platform experienced zero incidents during the launch, affecting zero customers.

“The work can be described as akin to a heart and lung transplant at the same time,” comments Corbridge. “We made the decision to move to what we term IBM Cloud inside Boots and migrate to HCL Commerce (formerly IBM Websphere Commerce) to version nine in the same weekend. We were asking so much of people, asking them to give up a huge amount of time to get this done in the middle of the night so that it wouldn’t impact customers. Everybody truly pulled together to make it happen in that short period of time.”

The post-launch engagement set the collaboration apart from other experiences, explains Corbridge. Though the project contracts were up as the site was live, that didn’t stop the IBM team from continuing to assist Boots in its transformation. The IBM team extended their support to ensure there was a smooth handover of knowledge transfer, making sure nothing fell through the cracks.

“Being able to work and collaborate with IBM as sort of a lead partner in this has given us the ability to have a much wider, better and more useful site for our customers and patients that come to us,” says Corbridge. “People now really do see digitally that Boots is there for them as well as physically. That has been very important as people aren’t out and about as much because of COVID-19.”