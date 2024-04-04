It was a drizzly morning in London that gave citywide permission for a lazy Saturday. Olivia lounged in her cozy flat sipping warm tea and listening to the soft patter of rain. In the market for a new car, she was casually poking around online.

Olivia tapped out https://www.audi.co.uk/uk/web/en.html (link resides outside ibm.com). She had been lusting after luxury vehicle brand Audi because of its reputation for beautiful design, top-of-the-line performance and exceptional owner experiences. The website felt like it had been designed with Olivia in mind. It was intuitive and immersive, pulling her from her couch into the driver’s seat, with beautiful images and clear specifications. Olivia's Saturday just got a little more interesting as she clicked “Book a test drive.”

With 90% of car purchases now starting online, Audi UK, which operates under parent company Volkswagen Group, is reimagining its digital experiences to complement the entire customer journey. Audi’s exceptional experiences and brand philosophy, “Vorsprung durch Technik,” or “Advancement through Technology,” begin at the first touchpoint—the website—and continue through the entire customer and ownership journey, culminating in the vehicle itself.

Committed to smart design and constant evolution, Audi anticipates the needs and preferences of the next generation of Audi drivers, aiming to deepen their connection and loyalty to the brand. Customers are motivated by various aspects of car-buying: price, experience, product, technology, safety. How can the Audi UK website make it easy for customers to interact with Audi based on whichever element is most prominent for them?

COVID-19 has made the online experience even more important as car dealerships have had to close or limit operations. As COVID-19 continues to affect economies worldwide, one might think that consumers aren’t clamoring to purchase luxury cars. So, while car sales plunged 29% in the UK in one year, how did Audi UK see a 59% increase in leads year over year?