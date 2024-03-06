For more than 20 years, IBM and Adobe have partnered at the intersection of strategy, design and technology to digitally reinvent your business.
Together, we deliver trusted, AI-powered experiences that delight customers across every digital touchpoint. Our experts help you leverage Adobe’s technology to create tailored solutions specific to your business—unlocking the value of your customer data to make every interaction more personal.
Our consulting expertise across all three Adobe Clouds paired with more than 21,000 skilled AI practitioners has earned us the reputation of being trusted experts in the ecosystem who handle many of Adobe’s largest and most complex clients. Together, Adobe and IBM put generative AI to work so that you can trust what you create — and create trust with every personalized interaction.
Generative AI has the potential to fundamentally transform marketing—and according to the IBM Institute of Business Value, 94% of CMOs surveyed believe generative AI will free up marketing teams from mundane tasks so they can focus on more important, creative activities. Leveraging the watsonx platform, IBM helps you transform your marketing operations with an end-to-end solution for creating an intelligent content supply chain.
IBM Consulting Advantage for Marketing* is a bundled technology and services offering that includes:
A pre-tuned foundation model built on watsonx.ai that is then fine-tuned, trained and informed with your brand guidelines, policies and product information.
A proprietary marketers' “workbench” user-interface built on the IBM Consulting Advantage platform and powered by watsonx that provides access to a pre-configured family of conversational AI assistants to support your marketers across a variety of roles and tasks.
Seamless integration with your work management tools and marketing ISV platforms.
*solution will be ready for GA Q4 2024
IBM’s strong focus on generative AI and personalization has enabled it to become one of the early partners to be Adobe Content Supply Chain ready.
Customers value IBM’s strategic advice, technical and industry expertise, and access to a diverse pool of resources.
IBM is well-suited for firms seeking a large-scale Adobe implementation with a focus on design, content, and workflow management.
IBM and Adobe have a unique partnership comprised of both consulting and technology expertise. Together, we help marketers put generative AI to work with integrated solutions like Adobe Firefly and Sensei + watsonx to drive efficiency, speed and personalization into their content supply chain.
Our partners, clients and analysts in the Adobe ecosystem trust IBM and our experts. IBM is ranked as a global Adobe leader by both IDC and Everest, and our delivery practitioners are in the top partner tier for the number of sales accreditations and technical certifications with over 10,000+ total credentials.
Our Adobe consulting expertise across all three Adobe Clouds paired with more than 21,000 skilled AI practitioners developed more than 2,000 AI use cases for clients in 2023.
A content supply chain brings together people, tools and workstreams to effectively plan, create, produce, deliver and measure content. Our Adobe Workfront consultants help clients supercharge their content supply chains with generative AI, making traditional processes more efficient and allowing marketers and teams to focus on valuable, strategic activities.
Unlock the value of your customer data with Adobe Experience Cloud and the Adobe Experience Platform to design and deliver personalized one to one experiences across the enterprise. Infuse AI and automation into your MarTech stack to curate personalized content journeys, optimize the omnichannel commerce experience and supercharge Adobe Experience Platform with IBM’s proprietary assets.
Delivering hyper-personalized customer experiences requires the right technology, streamlined processes and accurate data. Our marketing experts address where you are today while demystifying integrations and the connected services needed to modernize your entire MarTech stack. The result? A simplified, automated working model that reduces costs, accelerates time to market and builds brand loyalty.
Using Adobe Experience Cloud to optimize across people, processes, and platforms, IBM has become a more data driven and client-first company—consolidating 40 DAM platforms into 1 and bringing web pages to market 75% faster.
T-Mobile shares their journey with Adobe Workfront and the steps they are taking with data and governance to be successful in a new AI-powered world.
With 90% of car purchases starting online, IBM partnered with Audi UK and used Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) and Adobe Analytics to anticipate the needs and preferences of the next generation of Audi drivers.
The Maryland SDAT made digital experiences more accessible and transparent for everyone without an organizational overhaul.
