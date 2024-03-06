Home Consulting Adobe Adobe consulting services
Design and deliver trusted AI-powered experiences
The revolutionary content supply chain Put AI to work for Marketing
Trust what you create with IBM and Adobe
 

For more than 20 years, IBM and Adobe have partnered at the intersection of strategy, design and technology to digitally reinvent your business.

Together, we deliver trusted, AI-powered experiences that delight customers across every digital touchpoint. Our experts help you leverage Adobe’s technology to create tailored solutions specific to your business—unlocking the value of your customer data to make every interaction more personal.

Our consulting expertise across all three Adobe Clouds paired with more than 21,000 skilled AI practitioners has earned us the reputation of being trusted experts in the ecosystem who handle many of Adobe’s largest and most complex clients. Together, Adobe and IBM put generative AI to work so that you can trust what you create — and create trust with every personalized interaction.
IBM and Adobe are enhancing content supply chain production through the power of generative AI.
How can A.I. help creatives be more … creative?

IBM reimagines digital marketing with Adobe Firefly Generative AI

Riyadh Air and IBM collaborate to redefine travel experiences
Introducing the AI-powered content supply chain

Generative AI has the potential to fundamentally transform marketing—and according to the IBM Institute of Business Value, 94% of CMOs surveyed believe generative AI will free up marketing teams from mundane tasks so they can focus on more important, creative activities. Leveraging the watsonx platform, IBM helps you transform your marketing operations with an end-to-end solution for creating an intelligent content supply chain.

IBM Consulting Advantage for Marketing* is a bundled technology and services offering that includes: 

  • A pre-tuned foundation model built on watsonx.ai that is then fine-tuned, trained and informed with your brand guidelines, policies and product information.

  • A proprietary marketers' “workbench” user-interface built on the IBM Consulting Advantage platform and powered by watsonx that provides access to a pre-configured family of conversational AI assistants to support your marketers across a variety of roles and tasks.

  • Seamless integration with your work management tools and marketing ISV platforms.

    *solution will be ready for GA Q4 2024

Forrester names IBM a Leader for Adobe services

IBM ranked a leader in The Forrester Wave™:  Adobe Services, Q3 2024. Forrester says:

  • IBM’s strong focus on generative AI and personalization has enabled it to become one of the early partners to be Adobe Content Supply Chain ready.

  • Customers value IBM’s strategic advice, technical and industry expertise, and access to a diverse pool of resources. 

  • IBM is well-suited for firms seeking a large-scale Adobe implementation with a focus on design, content, and workflow management.

 Get the Forrester Wave report
Benefits One-of-a-kind partnership

IBM and Adobe have a unique partnership comprised of both consulting and technology expertise. Together, we help marketers put generative AI to work with integrated solutions like Adobe Firefly and Sensei + watsonx to drive efficiency, speed and personalization into their content supply chain. 

 Trusted experts in the ecosystem

Our partners, clients and analysts in the Adobe ecosystem trust IBM and our experts. IBM is ranked as a global Adobe leader by both IDC and Everest, and our delivery practitioners are in the top partner tier for the number of sales accreditations and technical certifications with over 10,000+ total credentials.

 AI capabilities that deliver real outcomes

Our Adobe consulting expertise across all three Adobe Clouds paired with more than 21,000 skilled AI practitioners developed more than 2,000 AI use cases for clients in 2023.
Capabilities Intelligent content supply chain  

A content supply chain brings together people, tools and workstreams to effectively plan, create, produce, deliver and measure content. Our Adobe Workfront consultants help clients supercharge their content supply chains with generative AI, making traditional processes more efficient and allowing marketers and teams to focus on valuable, strategic activities. 

 Learn more Personalization at scale

Unlock the value of your customer data with Adobe Experience Cloud and the Adobe Experience Platform to design and deliver personalized one to one experiences across the enterprise. Infuse AI and automation into your MarTech stack to curate personalized content journeys, optimize the omnichannel commerce experience and supercharge Adobe Experience Platform with IBM’s proprietary assets.

 Learn more Marketing platform simplification  

Delivering hyper-personalized customer experiences requires the right technology, streamlined processes and accurate data. Our marketing experts address where you are today while demystifying integrations and the connected services needed to modernize your entire MarTech stack. The result? A simplified, automated working model that reduces costs, accelerates time to market and builds brand loyalty.

 Learn more
2024 Adobe Award Winner
Adobe recognizes IBM with two Digital Experience Partner of the Year awards

 

  • 2024 Adobe Digital Experience Partner of the Year EMEA 
  • 2024 Adobe Digital Experience Partner of the Year – United Kingdom & Ireland

 

 Read the blog
If T-Mobile can have GenAI technologies like IBM watsonx do some of the repetitive, mundane tasks for us, I bet we’ll incrementally gain the benefit of more meaningful work. My team is small but mighty and we are incredibly lucky to have partnership from our Adobe and IBM teams. Ilona Yeremova Head of Marketing Tools, Operations and Analytics Team T-Mobile Read the report

Case studies

IBM’s own marketing transformation with Adobe

Using Adobe Experience Cloud to optimize across people, processes, and platforms, IBM has become a more data driven and client-first company—consolidating 40 DAM platforms into 1 and bringing web pages to market 75% faster.

 T-Mobile unlocks marketing efficiency with Adobe Workfront

T-Mobile shares their journey with Adobe Workfront and the steps they are taking with data and governance to be successful in a new AI-powered world.

 Audi puts innovation in the driver’s seat

With 90% of car purchases starting online, IBM partnered with Audi UK and used Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) and Adobe Analytics to anticipate the needs and preferences of the next generation of Audi drivers.

 Improving digital experiences for citizens

The Maryland SDAT made digital experiences more accessible and transparent for everyone without an organizational overhaul.

Insights

The revolutionary content supply chain Read the new report
Discover the blueprint for creating exceptional customer experiences Disruption by design: Evolving experiences in the age of generative AI Organizations that prioritize customer experience transformation reported 3x higher revenue growth
Resources Transform your content supply chain

3 ways IBM and Adobe are transforming content supply chains with generative AI.

 Generative AI marketing strategy

Data is essential: Building an effective generative AI marketing strategy.

 Crafting personalization at scale

Unlock the content supply chain, CX orchestration and intelligent commerce.

 Thought leadership webinar

Putting Generative AI to work in the Content Supply Chain.
Co-create with IBM Garage ™
Ideate, build, measure, iterate and scale solutions seamlessly with our end-to-end framework of design thinking, agile and DevOps practices. Achieve speed-to-value and adopt breakthrough technologies through the partnership created with your team and a diverse set of IBM experts in business, design and technology. Learn more Talk to an IBM Garage expert
