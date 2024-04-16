Built on the Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Snacks to You allows smaller businesses such as bodegas and food trucks to order Frito-Lay snacks online. The e-commerce platform helps customers simplify their ordering and delivery process while providing them with more expansive product offerings. The app is fully integrated with Frito-Lay’s proprietary snacking insight AI engine, which means that it can use data-driven insights to make ordering suggestions based on seasonal preferences, regional trends and current events such as the Super Bowl. The platform can also predict when retailers’ inventory is low and recommend curated assortments. A dashboard shows historical data, predictive analytics and even a “snack score” that indicates how likely customers are to love a product.

Sales Hub, powered by Salesforce Service Cloud, unites the back office with the frontline, providing a seamless mobile experience for employees. Salesforce Field Service Lightning ensures routes are appropriately serviced and creates a fluid communication channel between the frontline and dispatch, giving drivers and merchandisers the ability to quickly adapt and redirect resources when issues arise. Geotagging automatically checks delivery drivers in and out of stores and can calculate mileage and recommend more efficient delivery routes. By tracking delivery status and timing, the app can alert employees to delays and therefore reduce downtime and waiting. The mobile app also provides helpful stocking instructions and planograms so that employees can make real-time adjustments to product inventory. Managers and employees can also access timesheets, make vacation requests and provide in-the-moment schedule adjustments.

The IBM Garage approach to digital transformation at Frito-Lay was successful because of the synergy between the two IBM Garage tracks: innovation and transformation. These tracks created the framework for researching and testing solutions across the business when solving for pain points from either the employee or customer perspective. To align innovation and transformation efforts and make sure everyone was working toward a common vision, the teams established “Golden Threads.” These were aspirational visions of user experiences that threaded through every aspect of the project. Working from this backlog of experiences, the innovation team would come up with ideas to solve the problem, bound by no restrictions, seeking the best technology for the need. Once validated with a working minimum viable product (MVP), the transformation squads would use scaled agile practices to quickly build, test and deploy the solution that best met users’ needs. The result was a beautiful user experience with clean architecture behind it.