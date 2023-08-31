Home Consulting Salesforce Salesforce consulting services
Transform your business and unlock innovation with IBM and Salesforce
State of Salesforce report, 2023–24 Modernize your service with GenAI
Build the AI enterprise with IBM + Salesforce at Dreamforce 2024

Join IBM for engaging sessions, dynamic discussions and solution showcases that help businesses improve their customer experiences.  

We don’t just create business value, we create progress

Today, business success hinges on staying ahead of market dynamics, being agile enough to withstand macroeconomic conditions and keeping the promise of delivering high-quality experiences for your customers, partners and employees. The difference in the ability to deliver on that promise is the power of IBM and Salesforce. 
 
IBM is more than a Salesforce implementation partner. Together, we work with you to co-create, reimagine and engineer Salesforce solutions across your business as part of your digital transformation. IBM’s leadership in AI and automation, paired with our industry experience and customer-centric design approach, offer a roadmap that delivers breakthrough experiences across industries.

We empower you to pursue growth opportunities, achieve return on investments and business goals and get to the heart of next level value from Salesforce. 

Find out how IBM and Salesforce are helping businesses accelerate adoption of trustworthy AI

Watch the IBM + Salesforce conversation from the World Economic Forum
The State of Salesforce 2023-24

50% of top Salesforce accounts are revolutionizing customer service with generative AI. Find out how, along with 5 insights that help top performers create more value than competitors.

AI-powered experiences with IBM and Salesforce

Our teams of trusted consultants, designers and engineers apply deep industry expertise to change the way work gets done. Your IBM and Salesforce journey will fuel automated, industry-specific experiences and give you a deeper, more transparent understanding of your business to solve the complex challenges of our time.

 Service transformation

Deliver exceptional service experiences across the customer journey and shift from a reactive service provider to a trusted advisor with outcome-based business models. IBM and Salesforce services help you empower employees, delight customers and unlock new revenue streams.

 Learn more Read our POV Sales transformation

IBM’s Salesforce consulting services help you enhance sales and revenue operations across the entire span of lead-to-cash processes, from establishing new revenue channels and scalable sales models to optimizing operations and empowering employees using data, AI and best-of-breed platforms.

 Learn more Read how subscription models are taking the market by storm Marketing transformation

Deliver personalized customer experiences by acting on real-time insights fueled by a unified data strategy. IBM and Salesforce Marketing Cloud help you spread customer relationship management (CRM) insights throughout the enterprise and earn customer conversion, loyalty and trust.

 Learn more Generative AI for Marketing Commerce transformation

Powerful omnichannel commerce experiences are now a critical growth driver for businesses. Our professional services help you harness the power of data, AI and deep industry expertise to drive insight-led, outcomes-driven customer experiences that build trust and profitably expand your reach and relevance.

 

 Learn more Learn how to build flexible and adaptable storefronts with composable commerce 
How we do it IBM Consulting Advantage  

See how the new IBM Consulting Advantage, an AI services platform and library of assistants, empowers consultants to deliver consistency, repeatability and speed for our customers.

 Learn more Improve operational efficiency

Using design thinking, we quickly identify opportunities for operational productivity and growth across your people, workflows and technology, and then redesign your business using Salesforce—one experience at a time.

 Learn how to design for the future Orchestration and integration with MuleSoft

Develop a unified customer record with MuleSoft integration capabilities that connect employees to customer data across front- and back-office business processes and systems.

 IBM Z Digital Integration Hub + MuleSoft
Co-create with IBM Garage™
Ideate, build, measure, iterate and scale solutions seamlessly with our end-to-end framework of design thinking, agile and DevOps practices. Achieve speed-to-value and adopt breakthrough technologies through the partnership created with your team and a diverse set of IBM experts in business, design and technology. Learn more Talk to an IBM Garage expert
Awards

IBM is a leading Salesforce partner and the proud recipient of dozens of global, regional and customer awards.

  • 2023 Salesforce Outstanding Connected Ecosystem Partner: UKI

  • 2023 MuleSoft Premier Partner of the Year: Americas
  • 2023 Salesforce APAC Partner of the Year Award: Japan, Financial Services
  • 2022 Salesforce Partner Innovation Award: Slack Innovations
  • 2022 Slack Spotlight Award: Digital HQ Excellence
  • 2022 Salesforce EMEA Partner of the Year: UKI
  • 2022 Tableau Partner Award: Data for Good
Case studies IBM at the 2024 GRAMMYs

IBM Consulting and the Recording Academy teamed up to create a unique GRAMMY experience for its members using the power of Salesforce.

 IBM's own transformation

Wanting to make a radical change fast, read how we turned to Salesforce and Slack for our own transformation to create a 360-degree customer experience.

 MOL group fuels growth with a digital marketing platform

European oil and gas company MOL Group is remaking the service station experience and driving growth with data-driven customer engagement.

 Ireland expedites nationwide response program in weeks

Health Services Executive (HSE) builds a self-service portal and service platform for an all-remote team to drive rapid response.

 Reimagined CX with an AI-powered virtual assistant

Camping World shifts to a human-centered solution to scale operations and better serve customers and assist employees.

 Creating reliable and accessible digital service channels

CaixaBank modernizes the call center experience by incorporating AI, including IBM Watson agent-facing chatbots through omnichannel operations.

Insights

Cut through the noise with insights on the latest in business and technology. Hear from the leaders who are driving business innovation.
Salesforce & IBM are revolutionizing experiences with generative AI Listen to the episode
Leading provider in Salesforce Industry Cloud Services

Enterprise expectations are evolving to generate faster ROI from Salesforce investments. Read the report to see how IBM is addressing these business needs and why we have been positioned as a leader.

The customer-centric frontier

The clean energy transition is here. In this ebook by IBM and Salesforce, readers will learn about the three aspects of clean energy program modernization that utilities can embrace to reach their goals.

Integrate Salesforce Clouds across your enterprise

Discover why companies who connect their Salesforce Clouds unlock significant value and 40% higher average revenue per license.

