Today, business success hinges on staying ahead of market dynamics, being agile enough to withstand macroeconomic conditions and keeping the promise of delivering high-quality experiences for your customers, partners and employees. The difference in the ability to deliver on that promise is the power of IBM and Salesforce.
IBM is more than a Salesforce implementation partner. Together, we work with you to co-create, reimagine and engineer Salesforce solutions across your business as part of your digital transformation. IBM’s leadership in AI and automation, paired with our industry experience and customer-centric design approach, offer a roadmap that delivers breakthrough experiences across industries.
We empower you to pursue growth opportunities, achieve return on investments and business goals and get to the heart of next level value from Salesforce.
Find out how IBM and Salesforce are helping businesses accelerate adoption of trustworthy AI
Watch the IBM + Salesforce conversation from the World Economic Forum
50% of top Salesforce accounts are revolutionizing customer service with generative AI. Find out how, along with 5 insights that help top performers create more value than competitors.
Our teams of trusted consultants, designers and engineers apply deep industry expertise to change the way work gets done. Your IBM and Salesforce journey will fuel automated, industry-specific experiences and give you a deeper, more transparent understanding of your business to solve the complex challenges of our time.
Deliver exceptional service experiences across the customer journey and shift from a reactive service provider to a trusted advisor with outcome-based business models. IBM and Salesforce services help you empower employees, delight customers and unlock new revenue streams.
IBM’s Salesforce consulting services help you enhance sales and revenue operations across the entire span of lead-to-cash processes, from establishing new revenue channels and scalable sales models to optimizing operations and empowering employees using data, AI and best-of-breed platforms.
Deliver personalized customer experiences by acting on real-time insights fueled by a unified data strategy. IBM and Salesforce Marketing Cloud help you spread customer relationship management (CRM) insights throughout the enterprise and earn customer conversion, loyalty and trust.
Powerful omnichannel commerce experiences are now a critical growth driver for businesses. Our professional services help you harness the power of data, AI and deep industry expertise to drive insight-led, outcomes-driven customer experiences that build trust and profitably expand your reach and relevance.
See how the new IBM Consulting Advantage, an AI services platform and library of assistants, empowers consultants to deliver consistency, repeatability and speed for our customers.
Using design thinking, we quickly identify opportunities for operational productivity and growth across your people, workflows and technology, and then redesign your business using Salesforce—one experience at a time.
Develop a unified customer record with MuleSoft integration capabilities that connect employees to customer data across front- and back-office business processes and systems.
IBM is a leading Salesforce partner and the proud recipient of dozens of global, regional and customer awards.
2023 Salesforce Outstanding Connected Ecosystem Partner: UKI
IBM Consulting and the Recording Academy teamed up to create a unique GRAMMY experience for its members using the power of Salesforce.
Wanting to make a radical change fast, read how we turned to Salesforce and Slack for our own transformation to create a 360-degree customer experience.
European oil and gas company MOL Group is remaking the service station experience and driving growth with data-driven customer engagement.
Health Services Executive (HSE) builds a self-service portal and service platform for an all-remote team to drive rapid response.
Camping World shifts to a human-centered solution to scale operations and better serve customers and assist employees.
CaixaBank modernizes the call center experience by incorporating AI, including IBM Watson agent-facing chatbots through omnichannel operations.
Enterprise expectations are evolving to generate faster ROI from Salesforce investments. Read the report to see how IBM is addressing these business needs and why we have been positioned as a leader.
The clean energy transition is here. In this ebook by IBM and Salesforce, readers will learn about the three aspects of clean energy program modernization that utilities can embrace to reach their goals.
Discover why companies who connect their Salesforce Clouds unlock significant value and 40% higher average revenue per license.
Receive our newsletters that deliver thoughtful insights on emerging trends.
Connect with our diverse group of IBM experts that can help you make your next big move.
Join our team of dedicated, innovative people who are bringing positive change to work and the world.