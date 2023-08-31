Home Strategic Partnerships Salesforce
IBM and Salesforce partnership

IBM® and Salesforce help AI-era enterprises get more return on investment (ROI) from technology investments through customer experiences.

IBM Consulting for Salesforce IBM and Salesforce transformation offerings

For more than 24 years, IBM has been a trusted Salesforce partner.

As Salesforce becomes more integral to enterprises’ daily operations, IBM brings to the Salesforce ecosystem the perfect mix of outcome-driven strategic guidance, AI-powered design and technology mastery to get our joint customers breakthrough results.

Salesforce and IBM partner to deliver AI and autonomous agents to improve decision-making, productivity, and efficiency
Partnership highlights 21,000+ IBM data scientists and AI engineers

As the only asset-driven consultancy within a technology company, IBM has the technology expertise and strategic consulting experience to help our joint customers transform their tech investments for the data and AI era.

 22,700+ Salesforce certifications held by IBM trailblazers

IBM’s 24+ years as a Salesforce partner, coupled with its deep understanding of enterprise transformation and unique industry challenges make it an unparalleled partner for Salesforce clients.

 150+ prebuilt industry assets

IBM has a growing library of prebuilt assets, assessments, quick-starts and accelerators designed to enhance native Salesforce functionality and get solutions in-market faster.

IBM + Salesforce transformation offerings

AI, data and automation Help transform our clients’ data and create data-driven solutions and cultures that put data to work across complex AI-powered ecosystems, including Salesforce. Listen to a podcast about building virtual agents with Susan Emerson, Vice President of Product, AI and Data at Salesforce Explore generative AI for business strategy
Einstein + watsonx™—force multipliers Explore generative AI to maximize experiences, decision-making and business value for customers with exceptionally high needs for accuracy, volume and security. Learn more
Service and experience Shift from a reactive service provider to a trusted advisor. IBM and Salesforce help you empower employees, delight customers and unlock new revenue streams. Explore the guide: How modernizing service operations drives value and unlocks new revenue streams
Orchestration and integration with MuleSoft Develop a unified customer record with MuleSoft integration capabilities that connect employees to customer data across front- and back-office business processes and systems. Learn more about the IBM and Mulesoft integration
Enterprise modernization with Salesforce IBM helps customers embrace front-to-back-office process transformation to use your enterprise data to get closer to your customer.
Specialized industry solutions IBM’s teams of trusted consultants, designers and engineers apply deep industry expertise to change the way work gets done on the Salesforce platform. Learn more

Resources

The State of Salesforce – Who is creating more value from the Salesforce platform—and how?
AI and Salesforce at Scale: Revolutionizing IBM Support and Sales How to accelerate hyper-personalization in marketing with generative AI Drive innovation by streamlining the back office with IBM, SAP and Salesforce
Engage with IBM + Salesforce

IBM is more than an implementation partner. Together, we work with our joint clients to co-create, reimagine and engineer Salesforce across businesses. IBM’s leadership in AI and automation, paired with our customer-centric design approach, allows us to deliver breakthrough experiences that transform industries.

 Explore IBM consulting for Salesforce
FAQ

IBM Strategic Partnerships are collaborations between IBM and other organizations to develop and deliver innovative solutions that help clients achieve their business objectives. These partnerships often involve co-development, co-marketing, and co-selling efforts, and can span various industries and technologies. By working together, IBM and its partners can combine their expertise, resources, and technologies to create value for clients and drive growth for both parties.

IBM Strategic Partnerships can help clients by providing access to leading technology and consulting services, improving the client experience, and driving business growth. By working together with IBM and its partners, clients can benefit from the combined expertise, resources, and technologies of the partnership. This can lead to the creation of innovative solutions that are tailored to the client's specific needs, and can help the client achieve their business objectives more efficiently and effectively. Additionally, IBM Strategic Partnerships can also help clients stay ahead of the curve in terms of technology and industry trends, by providing access to the latest innovations and best practices.

