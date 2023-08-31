IBM and Salesforce partnership

IBM Strategic Partnerships can help clients by providing access to leading technology and consulting services, improving the client experience, and driving business growth. By working together with IBM and its partners, clients can benefit from the combined expertise, resources, and technologies of the partnership. This can lead to the creation of innovative solutions that are tailored to the client's specific needs, and can help the client achieve their business objectives more efficiently and effectively. Additionally, IBM Strategic Partnerships can also help clients stay ahead of the curve in terms of technology and industry trends, by providing access to the latest innovations and best practices.