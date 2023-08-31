IBM and Salesforce partnership

IBM® and Salesforce help AI-era enterprises get more return on investment (ROI) from technology investments through customer experiences.
For more than 24 years, IBM has been a trusted Salesforce partner.
As Salesforce becomes more integral to enterprises’ daily operations, IBM brings to the Salesforce ecosystem the perfect mix of outcome-driven strategic guidance, AI-powered design and technology mastery to get our joint customers breakthrough results.
Salesforce and IBM partner to deliver AI and autonomous agents to improve decision-making, productivity, and efficiency
As the only asset-driven consultancy within a technology company, IBM has the technology expertise and strategic consulting experience to help our joint customers transform their tech investments for the data and AI era.
IBM’s 24+ years as a Salesforce partner, coupled with its deep understanding of enterprise transformation and unique industry challenges make it an unparalleled partner for Salesforce clients.
IBM has a growing library of prebuilt assets, assessments, quick-starts and accelerators designed to enhance native Salesforce functionality and get solutions in-market faster.
IBM is more than an implementation partner. Together, we work with our joint clients to co-create, reimagine and engineer Salesforce across businesses. IBM’s leadership in AI and automation, paired with our customer-centric design approach, allows us to deliver breakthrough experiences that transform industries.
IBM Strategic Partnerships are collaborations between IBM and other organizations to develop and deliver innovative solutions that help clients achieve their business objectives. These partnerships often involve co-development, co-marketing, and co-selling efforts, and can span various industries and technologies. By working together, IBM and its partners can combine their expertise, resources, and technologies to create value for clients and drive growth for both parties.
IBM Strategic Partnerships can help clients by providing access to leading technology and consulting services, improving the client experience, and driving business growth. By working together with IBM and its partners, clients can benefit from the combined expertise, resources, and technologies of the partnership. This can lead to the creation of innovative solutions that are tailored to the client's specific needs, and can help the client achieve their business objectives more efficiently and effectively. Additionally, IBM Strategic Partnerships can also help clients stay ahead of the curve in terms of technology and industry trends, by providing access to the latest innovations and best practices.
