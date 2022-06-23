With AWS and IBM, you can unleash the transformative value of generative AI in your business with speed, scale and trust.
IBM and Adobe are partners in customer experience innovation. Winner of two 2024 Adobe Digital Experience Partner of the Year Awards with consulting capabilities across all three Adobe Clouds, IBM is one of Adobe’s technology and services partners.
IBM is a full lifecycle partner that delivers SAP and IBM® solutions end-to-end, using deep expertise in consulting and technology including AI, cloud, automation and security.
IBM and Microsoft are providing clients joint solutions that can improve costs, productivity and resilience by accelerating their hybrid cloud and AI journeys. In 2023, IBM was recognized with Microsoft’s Partner of the Year Award in 13 categories, including the US GSI Growth Champion Award.
Make smarter decisions faster with IBM and Salesforce. IBM Consulting® and Salesforce work with our shared clients to help accelerate business transformations with generative AI.
IBM offers industry and business process solutions in consulting, implementation and managed services, employing Oracle platforms with emerging technologies, such as machine learning, robotic process automation (RPA), Internet of Things (IoT) and blockchain.
IBM collaborates with Samsung to push the boundaries of business and technology transformation. The partnership collaborates on ground-breaking research and co-creates open, innovative and secure AI-powered solutions—unifying the cloud, network and humans in ways previously unimaginable.
IBM and Cisco bring complementary technologies and expertise to keep the diverse needs of businesses connected securely and at scale. The partnership combines IBM’s hybrid cloud, AI capabilities and network optimization and security services with Cisco’s networking, collaboration and IoT solutions.
