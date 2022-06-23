Home Strategic Partnerships IBM Strategic Partnerships
Discover the power of IBM partnerships. Together, we design, deploy and manage end-to-end solutions to address our client's business challenges, accelerate growth and scale enterprise use of AI.
AWS and IBM

With AWS and IBM, you can unleash the transformative value of generative AI in your business with speed, scale and trust.

 Learn about the strategic partnership between AWS and IBM Explore IBM Consulting® for AWS IBM expands watsonx on AWS: Watsonx.governance™ and Amazon Sagemaker integration
Adobe and IBM

IBM and Adobe are partners in customer experience innovation. Winner of two 2024 Adobe Digital Experience Partner of the Year Awards with consulting capabilities across all three Adobe Clouds, IBM is one of Adobe’s technology and services partners.

 Learn about the strategic partnership between IBM and Adobe Explore IBM Consulting for Adobe Riyadh Air and IBM take further steps forward in their collaboration to redefine travel experiences
SAP and IBM

IBM is a full lifecycle partner that delivers SAP and IBM® solutions end-to-end, using deep expertise in consulting and technology including AI, cloud, automation and security.

 

 Learn about the strategic partnership between IBM and SAP Explore IBM Consulting for SAP IBM and SAP plan to expand collaboration to help clients become next-generation enterprises with generative AI
Microsoft and IBM

IBM and Microsoft are providing clients joint solutions that can improve costs, productivity and resilience by accelerating their hybrid cloud and AI journeys. In 2023, IBM was recognized with Microsoft’s Partner of the Year Award in 13 categories, including the US GSI Growth Champion Award.

 Explore IBM Consulting for Microsoft IBM and Microsoft make enterprise-wide transformation a reality IBM collaborates with Microsoft to help companies accelerate adoption of generative AI
Salesforce and IBM

Make smarter decisions faster with IBM and Salesforce. IBM Consulting® and Salesforce work with our shared clients to help accelerate business transformations with generative AI.

 Explore IBM Consulting for Salesforce The State of Salesforce 2023–24 report: Find out how 50% of top Salesforce accounts are revolutionizing customer service with generative AI
Oracle and IBM

IBM offers industry and business process solutions in consulting, implementation and managed services, employing Oracle platforms with emerging technologies, such as machine learning, robotic process automation (RPA), Internet of Things (IoT) and blockchain.

 Explore IBM Consulting for Oracle IBM Cognitive Enterprise Business Platform for Oracle Cloud IBM Cloud Impact Assessment for Oracle: Get an automated detailed analysis of what you can expect from moving your specific Oracle applications to the cloud
Samsung and IBM

IBM collaborates with Samsung to push the boundaries of business and technology transformation. The partnership collaborates on ground-breaking research and co-creates open, innovative and secure AI-powered solutions—unifying the cloud, network and humans in ways previously unimaginable.

 Learn about extending zero trust to mobile security and how IBM and Samsung can help you achieve your security goals IBM and Samsung collaborate to deploy containers at the edge on Android in a scalable and secure way
Cisco and IBM

IBM and Cisco bring complementary technologies and expertise to keep the diverse needs of businesses connected securely and at scale. The partnership combines IBM’s hybrid cloud, AI capabilities and network optimization and security services with Cisco’s networking, collaboration and IoT solutions.

Explore our Cisco capabilities (link resides outside ibm.com)

 IBM and Cisco collaborate to help businesses optimize their networking infrastructure and reduce costs through technology lifecycle services for Cisco products IBM and Cisco provide storage connectivity for mission-critical applications, massive amounts of data, solid-state drives and cloud-based environments to enable evolutionary adoption and consistent SAN operations
