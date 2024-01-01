Home Sports Wimbledon IBM at Wimbledon
Wimbledon works closely with IBM to provide fans with AI-generated insights and world-class digital experiences.
Enhancing the fan experience  By combining the power of hybrid cloud and enterprise-grade AI, IBM Consulting worked with Wimbledon to co-create an open and flexible platform of innovation that transforms over 2.7 million Wimbledon data points into insights, automates key business processes and secures Wimbledon's digital operations.
Serving up player stories with watsonx This year, some of the most compelling stories of the tournament will be told with the help of IBM® watsonx™, the enterprise-ready generative AI platform. Available in the official app and on Wimbledon.com, player cards will deliver pre match summaries and post match analysis for all singles players. Using a model trained and tuned in IBM® watsonx.ai™, the generative AI application extracts and summarises relevant data and generates stories in natural language, tuned to the style and vocabulary of Wimbledon.
Analysing the action AI-powered fact sheets that use sophisticated data analytics and natural language processing to distil millions of individual data points into meaningful insights about every singles match – including a player's likelihood to win their upcoming match-up.
Serving up tradition with an innovative spin Discover how Wimbledon teamed up with IBM to create AI-powered solutions that serve up fan experiences like no other.
The same combination of technology and IBM Consulting experience behind Wimbledon is also driving digital transformation with IBM clients around the world.

University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire (UHCW) improves outpatient capacity by finding the optimum appointment reminder timeframe with watsonx.

Natwest uses AI-powered, cloud-based technology to make home buying easier.

Global telecoms leader, Vodafone launched a virtual assistant in 14 languages to improve customer experience.
More ways to create with IBM We enable people, ideas and technologies to make the world work better through hybrid cloud and AI.

