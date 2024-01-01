Catch me up

Serving up player stories with watsonx This year, some of the most compelling stories of the tournament will be told with the help of IBM® watsonx™, the enterprise-ready generative AI platform. Available in the official app and on Wimbledon.com, player cards will deliver pre match summaries and post match analysis for all singles players. Using a model trained and tuned in IBM® watsonx.ai™, the generative AI application extracts and summarises relevant data and generates stories in natural language, tuned to the style and vocabulary of Wimbledon. Read the blog