Home Sports Powering the world's most iconic events 
From the Masters to the US Open, to ESPN Fantasy Football to the Grammys, some of the world's most popular sports and entertainment properties choose IBM to design, develop, and deliver world-class digital experiences.
Explore IBM iX Consulting
Our partners
Masters logo
Wimbledon logo
US Open logo
Fantasy Football logo
Grammy Awards logo
Mercedes-Benz stadium logo

Defining the future of the fan experience

Drawing on its deep expertise in customer experience, IBM Consulting drives growth, engagement, and performance for our partners with innovative digital experiences, transforming data into insight behind the power of hybrid cloud and AI.

Explore the Masters next-level experiences
IBM at the Masters
For more than 30 years, IBM has partnered with The Masters to bring the beauty and drama of the Tournament to life through the award-winning Masters app.

Explore IBM at the Masters

Hole Insights with IBM watsonx

AI Narration with IBM watsonx

Read the case study
IBM at Wimbledon
Wimbledon works closely with IBM Consulting to deliver AI-generated insights and content that improve the fan experience and increase the productivity of the Wimbledon team.

Explore IBM at Wimbledon

Transform tennis data into insights

Partners in innovation

Read the case study
IBM at the US Open
The USTA and IBM Consulting partner to transform a massive quantity of tennis data into instant insight, driving fan engagement and enjoyment.

Explore IBM at the US Open

AI Commentary

Acing the digital experience

Read the case study
IBM and ESPN Fantasy Football
More than 11 million fantasy football lovers have access to AI-generated insight about players and trades in this powerful demonstration of AI-assisted decision making.

Explore IBM and ESPN Fantasy Football

A next-generation studio for AI

The team behind the AI

Read the blog
IBM at the GRAMMYs
GRAMMY Insights with IBM watsonx uses powerful AI to mine millions of articles, delivering new and surprising insights to music fans about the artists they love.

Explore IBM at the GRAMMYs

AI stories with IBM watsonx

Personalizing the member experience

Read the case study
IBM and the Mercedes-Benz Stadium
IBM is helping to meet the evolving storage and security needs of Atlanta’s premier sports and entertainment venue, Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Explore IBM and the Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The IBM security solution

The IBM storage solution

Read the case study
Stay informed about all things AI

IBM’s monthly AI newsletter will keep you up to speed on the latest developments in generative AI for business.

 Subscribe for AI topic updates