AI for customer service

Unlock efficiency and supercharge your agents with generative AI. Faced with rising customer expectations and operational costs, companies and business owners are increasingly challenged to modernize their customer service. With AI for customer service, IBM Consulting® helps organizations develop a data and AI strategy to transform the customer service experience and empower their employees, delight customers and unlock new revenue streams for improved profitability.

Companies are moving ahead of their competitors by using IBM® to implement responsive contact centers that incorporate generative AI from any technology partner. Combined with streamlined field and front-line service strategies, IBM Consulting is a customer service consultant that helps companies rethink their customer service strategy. IBM Consulting re-engineers customer service processes and adapts technology to support any customer from anywhere, at any time.
Estimate your benefits

See how your telco business can drive ROI across customer service with IBM watsonx™ Assistant
Benefits 15–30%

average uplift in revenue through enhanced digital engagement.¹

 >20%

increase in customer satisfaction levels, higher than competitors.¹

 95%

accuracy rate for automated customer service answers with watsonx Assistant.2

 See how Bradesco did it
Capabilities AI-led service transformation strategy

Create an AI-driven system of engagement with a seamless, 360-degree view of your customer across service, sales and marketing to transform operations, drive growth and improve customer satisfaction.

 Contact center modernization

Serve more customers more quickly and consistently in their channel of choice with self-service features enabled by chatbots, virtual and voice assistance, supported by automation in the cloud.

 Field service optimization

Monetize field service—while maintaining speed and productivity—by adopting AI-driven insights and technologies that enable frictionless buying and maintenance to reduce downtime and service costs.

 Workforce performance enablement

Implement AI-driven features to automate routine customer requests and enable employees with the tools, training and real-time coaching to improve employee experience, performance and retention.

 Customer service outsourcing

IBM iX® offers turnkey business outsourcing models spanning people, processes, AI and other technology to help companies transform operations, create efficiencies and elevate customer retention and satisfaction.

Insights

In The State of Salesforce 2023–24, find out who’s creating more value from the Salesforce platform—and how Read the report
The CEO’s guide to generative AI for customer service

No single area of an organization provides a better foundation to demonstrate generative AI than customer service. See how you can transform from cost center to value creator.

AI Unleashed: Elevating customer service to new horizons

AI has the potential to revolutionize customer care and improve customer satisfaction. Discover the transformative power of AI-driven customer service in this Dreamforce session.

AI Academy Guidebook: Enhance Customer Service with AI

Find out how AI can optimize operations, elevate self-service and assist agents for a better customer service experience.
Co-create with IBM Garage ™
Ideate, build, measure, iterate and scale solutions seamlessly with our end-to-end framework of design thinking, agile and DevOps practices. Achieve speed-to-value and adopt breakthrough technologies through the partnership created with your team and a diverse set of IBM experts in business, design and technology. Learn more Talk to an IBM Garage expert

Case studies

How Helsinki built faster, more flexible CX

AI for customer service combined all city data into one virtual assistant platform for improved functionality.

 Creating reliable and accessible digital channels with AI

Through IBM and Salesforce, Caixa Bank provides employees with the tools and info to build stronger customer relationships. See how they incorporated AI, including IBM Watson, to unlock value.

Uniting client, partner and employee experiences on one platform

Explore how IBM brought its experiences together on Salesforce Customer 360, using IBM Watson® virtual assistants to answer inquiries and streamline communication between different departments.

 Driving a reimagined customer experience with an AI-powered virtual assistant

A surge in customers revealed issues in the existing infrastructure of Camping World’s customer service. See how AI augmentation and increased flexibility unlocked value from their call centers.

Transforming the member experience for the Recording Academy®

IBM helped the Academy optimize its Salesforce solutions with AI, automation, intelligent workflows and GRAMMY Insights with IBM Watson® to enhance fan and member experiences.

 Taking the pain out of buying a home with IBM Watson Assistant

NatWest Group and IBM co-created an AI-powered, cloud-based platform that empowers mortgage call center employees with real-time support for home buyers, boosting customer loyalty and time savings.
AI in your industry Financial services

Modernize core banking and payments and build resilient digital foundations that endure disruption

 Energy & utilities

Transformative solutions that turn sustainability ambition into action

 Government

Transforming government readiness and resilience for an increasingly uncertain world

 Telecommunications

Optimize operations and technical investment that create revenue-generating solutions for the changing world of communications
Strategic partnerships Salesforce

As the top global strategic partner, together with Salesforce, we don't just create business value. We combine the power of Salesforce with open and emerging technologies, deep industry and human-centered design capabilities, and the data insights needed to deliver impact.

 Explore our Salesforce services Read the State of Salesforce report, 2023–24 AWS

IBM and AWS have assembled an ecosystem of highly experienced professionals dedicated to deploying customer solutions on AWS. IBM helps you move existing workflows to the AWS cloud, develop cloud native apps and manage your AWS Cloud environment.

 Explore our AWS services Microsoft Azure

IBM and Microsoft have a proven track record of industry firsts and innovation. Together, we have led global business transformations for large enterprises, with an in-depth portfolio of integrated services and technologies.

 Explore our Microsoft Azure capabilities Read why Siemens Gamesa partnered with IBM Consulting SAP 

Reduce costs and increase agility with cloud-managed services for SAP applications.

 Explore our SAP services Read the Insights on SAP report Adobe

Building on more than 20 years as an Adobe consulting partner, our partnership is focused on helping clients design and deliver more personalized experiences that foster customer loyalty and trust.

 Explore our Adobe cloud services Samsung

IBM and Samsung have collaborated for decades. Our partnership is expanding with solutions to drive innovation, connecting Samsung’s fit for purpose and 5G-enabled devices and security with IBM digital transformation, hybrid cloud and AI expertise.

 Explore our Samsung services
Resources

Customer expectations are sky high. Generative AI can help you transform customer-service workflows to win their loyalty. 

 Rethink customer self service

What if you could create virtual assistants that know virtually everything?

Rethink contact center operations

What if you could turn a sunk cost into a source of value?

 Rethink the agent experience

What if you could make your best CSRs even better?
