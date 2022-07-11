Unlock efficiency and supercharge your agents with generative AI. Faced with rising customer expectations and operational costs, companies and business owners are increasingly challenged to modernize their customer service. With AI for customer service, IBM Consulting® helps organizations develop a data and AI strategy to transform the customer service experience and empower their employees, delight customers and unlock new revenue streams for improved profitability.
Companies are moving ahead of their competitors by using IBM® to implement responsive contact centers that incorporate generative AI from any technology partner. Combined with streamlined field and front-line service strategies, IBM Consulting is a customer service consultant that helps companies rethink their customer service strategy. IBM Consulting re-engineers customer service processes and adapts technology to support any customer from anywhere, at any time.
average uplift in revenue through enhanced digital engagement.¹
increase in customer satisfaction levels, higher than competitors.¹
accuracy rate for automated customer service answers with watsonx Assistant.2
Create an AI-driven system of engagement with a seamless, 360-degree view of your customer across service, sales and marketing to transform operations, drive growth and improve customer satisfaction.
Serve more customers more quickly and consistently in their channel of choice with self-service features enabled by chatbots, virtual and voice assistance, supported by automation in the cloud.
Monetize field service—while maintaining speed and productivity—by adopting AI-driven insights and technologies that enable frictionless buying and maintenance to reduce downtime and service costs.
Implement AI-driven features to automate routine customer requests and enable employees with the tools, training and real-time coaching to improve employee experience, performance and retention.
IBM iX® offers turnkey business outsourcing models spanning people, processes, AI and other technology to help companies transform operations, create efficiencies and elevate customer retention and satisfaction.
AI for customer service combined all city data into one virtual assistant platform for improved functionality.
Through IBM and Salesforce, Caixa Bank provides employees with the tools and info to build stronger customer relationships. See how they incorporated AI, including IBM Watson, to unlock value.
Explore how IBM brought its experiences together on Salesforce Customer 360, using IBM Watson® virtual assistants to answer inquiries and streamline communication between different departments.
A surge in customers revealed issues in the existing infrastructure of Camping World’s customer service. See how AI augmentation and increased flexibility unlocked value from their call centers.
IBM helped the Academy optimize its Salesforce solutions with AI, automation, intelligent workflows and GRAMMY Insights with IBM Watson® to enhance fan and member experiences.
NatWest Group and IBM co-created an AI-powered, cloud-based platform that empowers mortgage call center employees with real-time support for home buyers, boosting customer loyalty and time savings.
Modernize core banking and payments and build resilient digital foundations that endure disruption
Transformative solutions that turn sustainability ambition into action
Transforming government readiness and resilience for an increasingly uncertain world
Optimize operations and technical investment that create revenue-generating solutions for the changing world of communications
As the top global strategic partner, together with Salesforce, we don't just create business value. We combine the power of Salesforce with open and emerging technologies, deep industry and human-centered design capabilities, and the data insights needed to deliver impact.
IBM and AWS have assembled an ecosystem of highly experienced professionals dedicated to deploying customer solutions on AWS. IBM helps you move existing workflows to the AWS cloud, develop cloud native apps and manage your AWS Cloud environment.
IBM and Microsoft have a proven track record of industry firsts and innovation. Together, we have led global business transformations for large enterprises, with an in-depth portfolio of integrated services and technologies.
Reduce costs and increase agility with cloud-managed services for SAP applications.
Building on more than 20 years as an Adobe consulting partner, our partnership is focused on helping clients design and deliver more personalized experiences that foster customer loyalty and trust.
IBM and Samsung have collaborated for decades. Our partnership is expanding with solutions to drive innovation, connecting Samsung’s fit for purpose and 5G-enabled devices and security with IBM digital transformation, hybrid cloud and AI expertise.
Envision, design and deliver smarter experiences across the entire customer journey to unlock value and drive growth.
Unlock the strategic value of enterprise data and build an insight-driven organization.
Deliver consistent and intelligent customer service across all channels and touchpoints with conversational AI, virtual assistance and self-service options.
Discover how to make people more productive, processes more efficient and IT systems more proactive.
