Home Consulting IBM Consulting Advantage IBM Consulting Advantage
Realize value from change at speed, no matter the complexity
Read the press release Download the solution brief
Same person doing different work tasks at office tables
What's your advantage?
Introducing IBM Consulting® Advantage

Creating real differentiation with AI only happens from the specificity and speed your unique business requires. Otherwise, AI is like having the perfect golf club, but without the swing to make solid contact and strategy for how to attack the course. It looks great in the bag, but doesn’t do much for your score.

IBM Consulting Advantage is an AI services platform that enhances the capabilities of IBM consultants, enabling them to deliver quicker, more consistent, and specific results based on your business. By utilizing role and domain-specific AI assistants, vetted AI technology assets from IBM and best of breed partners, consultants can deliver increased productivity, faster time to value, and more coordinated decision-making throughout any project.
NAND Research

IBM introduces new ‘IBM Consulting Advantage’ offering

 Article

How IBM Consulting takes on projects with its gen AI platform, IBM Consulting Advantage
Benefits 50% Task productivity improvement

Teams experienced up to 50% improvements in multiple tasks across the software development lifecycle.1

 108% Return on investment with IBM Garage™  

Leveraging IBM Consulting Advantage with the IBM Garage engagement model means accelerate ways of work change with AI tools.2
IBM has an offering this side of the horizon with IBM Consulting Advantage that is the first of its kind. IDC
Capabilities
Assistants Our experts come with a “plus one”

IBM Consulting Advantage provides role and domain specific AI assistants, putting the knowledge of IBM and the broader industry at our experts and clients fingertips. You don’t just get Jane advising you, you get Jane’s digital workers, too. Whether creating more robust personas, building more accurate business cases, or going from user story to code in minutes instead of days - connecting human and digital workers means more value, delivered more quickly.

 Assets Curated tools to accelerate value and innovation

IBM Consulting Advantage includes ready-to-deploy AI assets that support the entire innovation cycle from strategy, to experience and design, to technology implementation, and continued operations (managed or client-owned). 

Methods De-risk transformation through proven approaches

AI-powered delivery methods drive consistent outcomes and productivity. Working in tandem with the IBM Garage engagement model, you can track value in near real-time value at every stage of your program.

 Partners Unlock more value from your partners

As one of the largest integrators of market-leading technology, IBM Consulting Advantage’s purpose-built partner assets help drive more value from their offerings. We look at how your processes and partner solutions are affecting one another and quickly optimize solutions for even the most complicated landscapes.

Trust Enhance trust

IBM Consulting Advantage is clear about the data is uses, how it’s managed, and how it’s applied. Real-time bias checks and personally identifiable information (PII) guardrails help ensure safe use.

Unlocking value from Consulting Advantage

Explore how real consultants are putting IBM Consulting Advantage to work for clients every day.
Finding client value with IBM Consulting Advantage Ghillian Bell, IBM iX senior consultant, uses IBM Consulting Advantage to transform her workflow, streamlining daily tasks like value tree creation, and unlocking new levels of creativity and productivity.
Building better personas and journeys with IBM Consulting Advantage Tess Rock, Global Client Success Leader, uses IBM Consulting Advantage to gain a deeper understanding of client challenges, enabling her to focus on strategic and analytical problem-solving.
Accelerating code with IBM Consulting Advantage Marco Altea, Senior Digital Architect, uses IBM Consulting Advantage to write code more efficiently in various programming languages.
Everyday Time-Saving with IBM Consulting Advantage For Othul Hock, Business Transformation Consultant, IBM Consulting Advantage helps him get time back during every stage of a project, freeing him to focus on collaboration and brainstorming innovative solutions.
Case studies AI for everyone

See how French telecommunications company, Bouygues Telecom, achieved rapid innovation by scaling AI on AWS.

 Transforming insights and client experiences with AI

See how IBM and Wimbledon continue their partnership of innovation to provide fans with AI-generated insights and world-class digital experiences.

 Transforming the oil and gas industry with data

See how German-based Wintershall Dea used IBM AI@Scale to use data science for faster insights and innovation.
Strategic partnerships   Adobe

Unlock the value of data analytics and use AI to deliver real-time personalized experiences for your customers with Adobe Experience Platform.

 Learn more AWS Cloud

As a premier AWS consulting partner, IBM helps modernize and scale contact centers powered by Amazon Connect platform and integrate AI, ML and automation solutions on AWS Cloud.

 

 Learn more Read the Rhode Island case study Google Cloud

IBM helps integrate and scale AI applications and machine learning and infuse AI-powered intelligent workflows into business processes on Google Cloud. IBM also partners with clients to transform customer service with Google’s Contact Center AI Platform.

 Learn more Watch the video (1:44) Microsoft Azure

IBM provides the expertise, framework and toolkits to create a roadmap for adoption of AI, analytics and machine learning at scale and to also reinvent businesses processes with intelligent workflows—all built on Microsoft Azure.

 Learn more Read the Reckitt group case study SAP

Define and deliver digital transformation with SAP. Deploy AI-enabled workflows that automate essential processes.

 Learn more Salesforce

Unlock innovation with Salesforce. Seamlessly integrate Salesforce Einstein and IBM Watson to deliver AI experiences across your business. 

 Learn more watsonx™

IBM Consulting has practitioners skilled in the watsonx enterprise-ready AI and data platform designed to multiply the impact of AI across your business.

Learn more Read how we bring the power of watsonx to our clients
It’s like having a virtual assistant that understands my design language, turning ideas into reality. IBM Consulting application developer
Related solutions IBM Consulting for AI

IBM's AI consulting services bring together our deep industry and domain expertise, along with AI technology to elevate, not replace, your team.

 Business process outsourcing

Rethink competencies, operations, designing and sequencing workflows across your business with IBM's complete ecosystem of talent, IP and partnerships.

 Customer experience consulting

Envision, design and deliver smarter experiences across the customer lifecycle that earn loyalty and trust.
Take the next step

Get started today with an IBM Garage experience, led by IBM Consulting experts, to co-create innovation that uses design thinking, agile development and DevOps tools and techniques.

 Contact our team

Connect with our diverse group of IBM experts that can help you make your next big move.

 Subscribe to our monthly newsletters

Receive our newsletters that deliver thoughtful insights on emerging trends.

 Subscribe now Explore career opportunities

Join our team of dedicated, innovative people who are bringing positive change to work and the world. 

Register now
Footnotes

1 IBM Introduces New Consulting Advantage https://nand-research.com/research-note-ibm-introduces-new-consulting-advantage/ (link resides outside ibm.com)

2 Forrester Economic Impact of IBM Garage, 2023