Creating real differentiation with AI only happens from the specificity and speed your unique business requires. Otherwise, AI is like having the perfect golf club, but without the swing to make solid contact and strategy for how to attack the course. It looks great in the bag, but doesn’t do much for your score.

IBM Consulting Advantage is an AI services platform that enhances the capabilities of IBM consultants, enabling them to deliver quicker, more consistent, and specific results based on your business. By utilizing role and domain-specific AI assistants, vetted AI technology assets from IBM and best of breed partners, consultants can deliver increased productivity, faster time to value, and more coordinated decision-making throughout any project.