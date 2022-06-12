Creating real differentiation with AI only happens from the specificity and speed your unique business requires. Otherwise, AI is like having the perfect golf club, but without the swing to make solid contact and strategy for how to attack the course. It looks great in the bag, but doesn’t do much for your score.
IBM Consulting Advantage is an AI services platform that enhances the capabilities of IBM consultants, enabling them to deliver quicker, more consistent, and specific results based on your business. By utilizing role and domain-specific AI assistants, vetted AI technology assets from IBM and best of breed partners, consultants can deliver increased productivity, faster time to value, and more coordinated decision-making throughout any project.
IBM introduces new ‘IBM Consulting Advantage’ offering
Teams experienced up to 50% improvements in multiple tasks across the software development lifecycle.1
Leveraging IBM Consulting Advantage with the IBM Garage engagement model means accelerate ways of work change with AI tools.2
IBM Consulting Advantage provides role and domain specific AI assistants, putting the knowledge of IBM and the broader industry at our experts and clients fingertips. You don’t just get Jane advising you, you get Jane’s digital workers, too. Whether creating more robust personas, building more accurate business cases, or going from user story to code in minutes instead of days - connecting human and digital workers means more value, delivered more quickly.
IBM Consulting Advantage includes ready-to-deploy AI assets that support the entire innovation cycle from strategy, to experience and design, to technology implementation, and continued operations (managed or client-owned).
AI-powered delivery methods drive consistent outcomes and productivity. Working in tandem with the IBM Garage engagement model, you can track value in near real-time value at every stage of your program.
As one of the largest integrators of market-leading technology, IBM Consulting Advantage’s purpose-built partner assets help drive more value from their offerings. We look at how your processes and partner solutions are affecting one another and quickly optimize solutions for even the most complicated landscapes.
IBM Consulting Advantage is clear about the data is uses, how it’s managed, and how it’s applied. Real-time bias checks and personally identifiable information (PII) guardrails help ensure safe use.
Explore how real consultants are putting IBM Consulting Advantage to work for clients every day.
See how French telecommunications company, Bouygues Telecom, achieved rapid innovation by scaling AI on AWS.
See how IBM and Wimbledon continue their partnership of innovation to provide fans with AI-generated insights and world-class digital experiences.
See how German-based Wintershall Dea used IBM AI@Scale to use data science for faster insights and innovation.
Unlock the value of data analytics and use AI to deliver real-time personalized experiences for your customers with Adobe Experience Platform.
As a premier AWS consulting partner, IBM helps modernize and scale contact centers powered by Amazon Connect platform and integrate AI, ML and automation solutions on AWS Cloud.
IBM helps integrate and scale AI applications and machine learning and infuse AI-powered intelligent workflows into business processes on Google Cloud. IBM also partners with clients to transform customer service with Google’s Contact Center AI Platform.
IBM provides the expertise, framework and toolkits to create a roadmap for adoption of AI, analytics and machine learning at scale and to also reinvent businesses processes with intelligent workflows—all built on Microsoft Azure.
Define and deliver digital transformation with SAP. Deploy AI-enabled workflows that automate essential processes.
Unlock innovation with Salesforce. Seamlessly integrate Salesforce Einstein and IBM Watson to deliver AI experiences across your business.
IBM Consulting has practitioners skilled in the watsonx enterprise-ready AI and data platform designed to multiply the impact of AI across your business.
IBM's AI consulting services bring together our deep industry and domain expertise, along with AI technology to elevate, not replace, your team.
Rethink competencies, operations, designing and sequencing workflows across your business with IBM's complete ecosystem of talent, IP and partnerships.
Envision, design and deliver smarter experiences across the customer lifecycle that earn loyalty and trust.
Get started today with an IBM Garage experience, led by IBM Consulting experts, to co-create innovation that uses design thinking, agile development and DevOps tools and techniques.
