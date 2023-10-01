Home Consulting Digital commerce and ecommerce consulting Digital commerce and ecommerce consulting
Transforming the omnichannel commerce experience with AI and automation, making commerce truly intelligent
Overview

Let’s face it: commerce is complicated. Powerful eCommerce and AI-driven omnichannel commerce experiences are growth drivers at the heart of business consulting. IBM iX brings clients end-to-end consulting expertise and world-class ecosystem partnerships, spanning digital strategy, design, implementation, integration and operations.

We harness the power of data and AI, the best eCommerce industry practices and the innovative IBM iX Experience Orchestrator—our proven, open-source framework that accelerates our clients’ composable commerce and modernization efforts—to realize market-leading business strategy and eCommerce strategy outcomes. The result is insight-led, outcomes-driven customer experiences that build trust and profitably expand your reach and relevance.

 Learn about the IBM iX Experience Orchestrator (1:56)
SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2023

For a second straight year, IBM Consulting was recognized with an SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2023 for Go-to-Market.
Benefits 100+

digital journeys implemented for State Bank of India (SBI). Our experience-led solutions translate into more customer acquisition, more conversion and increased revenue.

 Read the State Bank of India case study 159%

Estimated ROI over three years using IBM iX Digital Commerce Services, according to a commissioned 2022 Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study.

 Download the study 3

weeks to develop a new online purchasing journey for Tag Heuer, achieved using accelerated design and delivery methodology coupled with differentiated assets like the IBM iX Experience Orchestrator.

 Read the Tag Heuer case study
Capabilities IBM consultants are experts on all commerce, content, marketplace, subscription and payment platforms. Commerce experience

Design and deploy engaging commerce and eCommerce business experiences that utilize AI to build customer loyalty while addressing business needs and prioritizing optimization.

 Commerce modernization

Implement, integrate and orchestrate the right ecommerce platforms with modern architecture backed by AI, metrics and an ecosystem approach.

 Personalization and engagement

Double down on brand relevance with personalized and engaging commerce experiences fueled by actionable insights.

 Order and inventory intelligence

Build trust by combining AI with inventory visibility, order orchestration and intelligent promising as part of your commerce and eCommerce development.

 Business model expansion

Activate revenue and increase reach with subscriptions, DTC, marketplaces, IoT commerce, social commerce and more.

 Sustainable commerce

Drive engagement through our ecommerce consulting services aimed at increasing profitability with sustainable commerce and ecommerce solutions.
Co-create with IBM Garage™
Ideate, build, measure, iterate and scale solutions seamlessly with our end-to-end framework of design thinking, agile and DevOps practices. Achieve speed-to-value and adopt breakthrough technologies through the partnership created with your team and a diverse set of IBM experts in business, design and technology. Learn more
If we didn’t have IBM iX helping us establish our omnichannel commerce as quickly as they did, we actually would have lost market share by this point. CIO and CDO Manufacturing Company The Total Economic Impact™ of IBM iX’s Digital Commerce Services Forrester Consulting, November 2022 Explore the Forrester study
Strategic partnerships Enterprise-grade experiences with SAP

Create connected commerce, marketing, sales and service experiences across the customer journey fueled by real-time business data with SAP Customer Experience (CX) and CRM solutions.

 Explore our SAP services Creating personalized B2B experiences with SAP CX Smarter CX personalization with Adobe

Building on more than 20 years as an Adobe consulting partner, we're focused on helping clients design and deliver more personalized experiences that foster customer loyalty and trust.

 Explore our Adobe capabilities Combining the content supply chain and intelligent commerce Human-centered experiences with Salesforce

Together with Salesforce, we don't just create business value. We combine the power of Salesforce with open and emerging technologies, deep industry and human-centered design capabilities and the data insights needed to deliver impact.

 Explore our Salesforce capabilities Who's creating the most value from Salesforce—and how?
Case studies Boots UK

Creating a modernized commerce ecosystem for healthcare company Boots UK that builds on 173 years of innovation.

 TAG Heuer

IBM iX designed and deployed a direct-to-consumer solution for TAG Heuer which opened a new commercial channel.

Insights

See how to maximize value for customers and employees with a commerce experience enhanced by generative AI Read the guide
From endless aisles to limitless personalized content

Discover how to differentiate your commerce by transforming content supply chains with AI.

 Build flexible and adaptable storefronts

Composable storefronts allow retailers to customize their storefronts to meet specific customer experience needs.

 Experiential shopping: double down on hybrid retail

Empower customers with an omnichannel approach that strategically blends physical, digital and virtual channels.
Meet our experts Rich Berkman

Global Leader, Digital Commerce, IBM Consulting, Rich and his team are responsible for advising, solutioning and delivering on client goals through collaboration with strategic partners as well as growing IBM’s own digital commerce and broader customer transformation business.

 Shantha Farris

IBM iX Global Commerce Strategy & Offerings Lead, IBM Consulting, Shantha’s expertise in business and management helps her identify and successfully deliver on opportunities to translate digital innovation into strategic growth and operational excellence.

 Julien Bidet

IBM iX EMEA Digital Commerce Leader, IBM Consulting, Julien has extensive experience in the consulting and software implementation fields as well as the financial, unified commerce/omnichannel/ecommerce industries, often working within international and multicultural environments.

 Eric Buss

IBM iX Americas Commerce Practice Lead, IBM Consulting, Eric focuses on driving commerce growth within the Americas markets and accounts, creating a differentiation in go-to-market offerings, developing strategies with our ISV partners and continuing to grow our Commerce team’s skills and capabilities.
