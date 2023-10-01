Let’s face it: commerce is complicated. Powerful eCommerce and AI-driven omnichannel commerce experiences are growth drivers at the heart of business consulting. IBM iX brings clients end-to-end consulting expertise and world-class ecosystem partnerships, spanning digital strategy, design, implementation, integration and operations.
We harness the power of data and AI, the best eCommerce industry practices and the innovative IBM iX Experience Orchestrator—our proven, open-source framework that accelerates our clients’ composable commerce and modernization efforts—to realize market-leading business strategy and eCommerce strategy outcomes. The result is insight-led, outcomes-driven customer experiences that build trust and profitably expand your reach and relevance.
For a second straight year, IBM Consulting was recognized with an SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2023 for Go-to-Market.
digital journeys implemented for State Bank of India (SBI). Our experience-led solutions translate into more customer acquisition, more conversion and increased revenue.
Estimated ROI over three years using IBM iX Digital Commerce Services, according to a commissioned 2022 Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study.
weeks to develop a new online purchasing journey for Tag Heuer, achieved using accelerated design and delivery methodology coupled with differentiated assets like the IBM iX Experience Orchestrator.
Design and deploy engaging commerce and eCommerce business experiences that utilize AI to build customer loyalty while addressing business needs and prioritizing optimization.
Implement, integrate and orchestrate the right ecommerce platforms with modern architecture backed by AI, metrics and an ecosystem approach.
Double down on brand relevance with personalized and engaging commerce experiences fueled by actionable insights.
Build trust by combining AI with inventory visibility, order orchestration and intelligent promising as part of your commerce and eCommerce development.
Activate revenue and increase reach with subscriptions, DTC, marketplaces, IoT commerce, social commerce and more.
Drive engagement through our ecommerce consulting services aimed at increasing profitability with sustainable commerce and ecommerce solutions.
Create connected commerce, marketing, sales and service experiences across the customer journey fueled by real-time business data with SAP Customer Experience (CX) and CRM solutions.
Building on more than 20 years as an Adobe consulting partner, we're focused on helping clients design and deliver more personalized experiences that foster customer loyalty and trust.
Together with Salesforce, we don't just create business value. We combine the power of Salesforce with open and emerging technologies, deep industry and human-centered design capabilities and the data insights needed to deliver impact.
Creating a modernized commerce ecosystem for healthcare company Boots UK that builds on 173 years of innovation.
IBM iX designed and deployed a direct-to-consumer solution for TAG Heuer which opened a new commercial channel.
Discover how to differentiate your commerce by transforming content supply chains with AI.
Composable storefronts allow retailers to customize their storefronts to meet specific customer experience needs.
Empower customers with an omnichannel approach that strategically blends physical, digital and virtual channels.
Global Leader, Digital Commerce, IBM Consulting, Rich and his team are responsible for advising, solutioning and delivering on client goals through collaboration with strategic partners as well as growing IBM’s own digital commerce and broader customer transformation business.
IBM iX Global Commerce Strategy & Offerings Lead, IBM Consulting, Shantha’s expertise in business and management helps her identify and successfully deliver on opportunities to translate digital innovation into strategic growth and operational excellence.
IBM iX EMEA Digital Commerce Leader, IBM Consulting, Julien has extensive experience in the consulting and software implementation fields as well as the financial, unified commerce/omnichannel/ecommerce industries, often working within international and multicultural environments.
IBM iX Americas Commerce Practice Lead, IBM Consulting, Eric focuses on driving commerce growth within the Americas markets and accounts, creating a differentiation in go-to-market offerings, developing strategies with our ISV partners and continuing to grow our Commerce team’s skills and capabilities.
IBM iX helps the world’s most influential companies create experiences, products and services that reinvent their relationships with customers and employees.
Envision, design and deliver smarter experiences across the customer lifecycle that earn loyalty and trust.
IBM iX activates SAP's CX solutions to create customer experiences that improve loyalty and customer retention.
