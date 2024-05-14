In many ways, Arnault is the ideal leader for this platinum-plated pivot.

Only 25 when appointed to the top job in June 2020, Arnault had been leading digital strategy and smartwatch development for three years prior. He already had an enduring appreciation for the values and traditions of the world’s luxury houses, having grown up in the Arnault family, which controls LVMH, the luxury conglomerate that includes TAG Heuer. At the same time, Arnault is a digitally native, social-savvy younger Millennial who understands the tastes and trends of his generation.

It’s all about meeting contemporary consumers where they are: online and on the go, jet-setting and scoring likes in a daily relationship with the friends and brands they value most.

The desire to be more digital was a marked change from TAG Heuer’s historic reliance on retail partners.

“We wanted to promote direct-to-consumer sales, especially e-commerce, while strengthening our relationship with these customers,” says Beatrice Goasglas, Vice President for Digital and Consumer Experience at TAG Heuer. “And in parallel, we wanted to do this while of course nurturing our existing, highly valued worldwide network of retailers, who have already established these connections as part of their expertise.”

For years, TAG Heuer had been using Salesforce CRM to manage its relationships with retailers and other business-to-business partners. As it undertook its consumer transformation strategy, the watchmaker’s leadership in Switzerland and France determined it would be most effective to leverage the Salesforce cloud platform for consumer engagement, as well.

To help navigate both the technical and experiential side of the Salesforce equation, TAG Heuer enlisted IBM iX® global digital transformation and customer experience design consultancy in 2017 for its combined expertise in Salesforce integration, design thinking and retail-industry knowledge.

“We decided to take a cross-cloud approach on Salesforce because of all the possibilities to transform everything: e-commerce, marketing automation, integration, customer care, data and analytics,” says Alexandre Regard, TAG Heuer’s IT Digital Manager. “At the end, all departments will be connected.”