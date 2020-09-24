Companies that harness the strategic power of the digital customer experience have more control over their brand promise, visibility into performance and opportunities to drive growth. IBM Consulting is a leading provider of SAP consulting services, offering end-to-end consulting services including advisory and implementation services for the entire SAP solution portfolio, as well as SAP managed and technical services. An SAP CX Platinum Partner since 2017, we design and deploy experience-led solutions on the SAP CX product suite (formerly SAP C/4HANA) for some of the world's most complex businesses, building beautifully orchestrated ecosystems that create new revenue streams and impactful customer experiences.
For a second straight year, IBM Consulting was recognized with an SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2023 for Go-to-Market.
Activate exceptional subscriber onboarding and lifecycle experiences with intuitive contract bundles, products, services, subscriptions and optional service add-ons with this accelerator co-created by SAP and IBM.
Equip retailers with a sustainability accelerator through SAP CX, fueled by customer insights that include sustainability-based personalization, trusted source sustainability verifications and sustainability-driven search recommendations.
Promote a seamless approach to automation and digital experience activates new revenue streams, increases average customer lifetime value and delivers a premium brand experience—from research through purchase to ownership.
Empower sales teams to adapt to changing market needs and guides customers through their journey, sales to service, in order to deliver your brand promise and foster loyalty.
Help companies deliver consistent brand communications across multiple customer and employee touch points, while creating intelligent experiences that drive business outcomes.
Bring out the creativity in clients to help them make more relevant, trusted and personalized experiences by bridging online and offline customer data with the SAP Customer Data Platform.
Topping the list of SAP CX partner certifications, we manage complex integrations across SAP CX’s portfolio of sales, service, marketing, commerce and customer data clouds.
A long-time SAP partner and SAP CX Platinum Partner, our highly-trained consultants help clients create data-driven, personalized experiences at scale and with speed.
IBM has a number of proprietary and industry-specific assets and solutions, including the IBM iX Experience Orchestrator, which accelerates experience design and deployment on SAP CX platforms.
Generative AI promises to to elevate your users’ expectations—and give you the tools to meet them
Delivering a seamless commerce journey requires the ability to harness data across the enterprise to dynamically orchestrate customer experiences.
IBM has been positioned in the Leaders category of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail Commerce Platform Service Providers 2023 Vendor Assessment
Partner, SAP CX Global GTM Lead with IBM iX, Wadih has over 20 years of experience executing 20+ global digital transformations and ecommerce journeys, including two of the largest B2C and B2B implementations in the world.
Senior SAP CX and BRIM delivery executive for IBM Consulting, Erik is focused on driving results and delivering value for clients and has more than 20 years of successful experience in SAP systems integration and client delivery.
Global Leader, Digital Commerce, IBM Consulting, Rich and his team are responsible for advising, solutioning and delivering on the goals of our clients through active collaboration with our strategic partners.
As Global Commerce Strategy & Offerings Lead for IBM Consulting, Shantha’s expertise in business and management helps her identify and successfully deliver on opportunities to translate digital innovation into strategic growth and operational excellence.
