With over 19,000 global IBM consultants trained in SAP S/4HANA, we are poised to help you maximize business and IT benefits by developing best practices and dedicated SAP ERP teams. Lower the risks while gaining an intelligent enterprise and faster time to value.
Frost & Sullivan paper on S/4HANA helping businesses navigate dynamic market changes
Develop your roadmap and align on a strategic transformation plan.
Accelerate upgrades, widen deployment options, remove redundancy and reduce your data footprint.
Learn how the IBM SAP S/4HANA assessment tool helps mitigate risks.
Engage with one of our SAP S/4HANA consultants to learn how SAP can improve user experience and transform how you do business.
Galp unifies operations for sustainability success by building an integrated platform for energy innovation with IBM, SAP S/4HANA and Hybrid Cloud.
By replacing manual, paper-based processes with automated workflows in SAP® S/4HANA®, Japan Airlines aimed to gain deeper insights into its financial performance to effectively navigate a challenging commercial environment.
MMPC engaged IBM Consulting™ to help implement its digital transformation strategy, laying the foundations for more efficient, future-proof operations. In the first phase, MMPC engaged IBM to streamline its core business functions, powered by digital workflows on SAP S/4HANA.
This SAP ERP system handles over 500,000 donations a day — raising hundreds of millions of dollars for charitable causes.
Using PayPal technology, PayPal Giving Fund raises funds for charities without charging donors or charities for its services.
Read IBM insights into how SAP and its ecosystem have been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
IBM provides end-to-end business transformation services using RISE with SAP at its foundation.
The IBM Cloud® platform is flexible, security rich and has the performance capabilities to deploy SAP S/4HANA.
IBM Centers for SAP Solutions work closely with SAP users to provide customized solutions using the latest methodologies and technologies.
RISE with SAP through end-to-end solutions that leverage the innovation and transformation expertise of IBM.
Help accelerate your cloud adoption of S/4HANA, improving your agility and quickening your time to market.
Leverage agile strategies and intelligent workflows to build supply chain resiliency.
Receive monthly Think newsletters that deliver thoughtful insights on emerging trends.
Find out how we can help with in-depth industry and process experience together with AI, hybrid multi-cloud deployment and talent and change management capabilities.
Join our team of dedicated, innovative people who are bringing positive change to work and the world.