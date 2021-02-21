Home Consulting SAP S4HANA SAP S/4HANA services
End-to-end consulting helps implement SAP S/4HANA to transform mission-critical business processes and systems.
Overview

With over 19,000 global IBM consultants trained in SAP S/4HANA, we are poised to help you maximize business and IT benefits by developing best practices and dedicated SAP ERP teams. Lower the risks while gaining an intelligent enterprise and faster time to value.
IBM SAP S/4HANA - HANA Impact Assessment Tool

Frost & Sullivan paper on S/4HANA helping businesses navigate dynamic market changes
IBM and SAP Plan to Expand Collaboration to Help Clients Become Next-Generation Enterprises with Generative AI
Benefits Rapid Discovery with IBM

Develop your roadmap and align on a strategic transformation plan.

 Migrate with speed and efficiency

Accelerate upgrades, widen deployment options, remove redundancy and reduce your data footprint.

 Identify impact — mitigate risks of migration

Learn how the IBM SAP S/4HANA assessment tool helps mitigate risks.
Capabilities SAP Digital Transformation Services

Engage with one of our SAP S/4HANA consultants to learn how SAP can improve user experience and transform how you do business.
IBM Garage
Co-create with IBM Garage™ Ideate, build, measure, iterate and scale solutions seamlessly with our end-to-end framework of design thinking, agile and DevOps practices. Achieve speed-to-value and adopt breakthrough technologies through the partnership created with your team and a diverse set of IBM experts in key business models, system conversions, digital core designs and next-generation technology.
Case studies Galp Energia

Galp unifies operations for sustainability success by building an integrated platform for energy innovation with IBM, SAP S/4HANA and Hybrid Cloud.

 Japan Airlines

By replacing manual, paper-based processes with automated workflows in SAP® S/4HANA®, Japan Airlines aimed to gain deeper insights into its financial performance to effectively navigate a challenging commercial environment.

 Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation

MMPC engaged IBM Consulting™ to help implement its digital transformation strategy, laying the foundations for more efficient, future-proof operations. In the first phase, MMPC engaged IBM to streamline its core business functions, powered by digital workflows on SAP S/4HANA.
Resources Empowering philanthropy with SAP S/4HANA Cloud

This SAP ERP system handles over 500,000 donations a day — raising hundreds of millions of dollars for charitable causes.

 PayPal Giving Fund

Using PayPal technology, PayPal Giving Fund raises funds for charities without charging donors or charities for its services.

 Insights on SAP

Read IBM insights into how SAP and its ecosystem have been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

RISE with SAP

IBM provides end-to-end business transformation services using RISE with SAP at its foundation.
Related solutions SAP on IBM Cloud

The IBM Cloud® platform is flexible, security rich and has the performance capabilities to deploy SAP S/4HANA.

 Learn more IBM Centers for SAP Solutions

IBM Centers for SAP Solutions work closely with SAP users to provide customized solutions using the latest methodologies and technologies.

 Learn more IBM Rise with SAP

RISE with SAP through end-to-end solutions that leverage the innovation and transformation expertise of IBM.

 Learn more Managed SAP services

Help accelerate your cloud adoption of S/4HANA, improving your agility and quickening your time to market.

 Learn more Supply chain services

Leverage agile strategies and intelligent workflows to build supply chain resiliency.

 Learn more
Next steps
 Select topics Speak to a consultant about your SAP transformation project

Find out how we can help with in-depth industry and process experience together with AI, hybrid multi-cloud deployment and talent and change management capabilities.

