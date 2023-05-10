Managed services for SAP applications enable agility and resource optimization by supporting and optimizing underlying operational functions. Areas like security and compliance reporting and application and service delivery to lines-of-business become more predictable from a pricing, resource and workload perspective.
With this kind of visibility upgrades, organizations can proactively choose accommodating SLAs, establish preemptive threat protection and resolution and accelerate business processes and cloud services adoption.
Improve your agility and time to market by transferring your SAP application onto a managed cloud.
Choose the SLA you need, extending from the virtual machine to the operating system (OS) to the application level.
Preemptive protection and rapid threat resolution helps mitigate potential damages and unwanted downtimes.
Achieve newfound business agility and more by engaging IBM to move and manage your SAP applications on Microsoft Azure.
Learn why enterprise managed services (EMS) should be an essential part of your organization's managed IT strategy, cost-effective methodologies and digital transformation roadmap.
Learn the top 3 considerations for successfully adopting Rise with SAP to modernize your operations.
Global Managing partner, Enterprise cloud Application Services, Joseph helps clients manage their entire application lifestyle while unlocking value from implementations and post implementation evolution.
CTO SAP Managed Services ,SAP S/4HANA Architect and Leader Lab for SAP Solutions, Devraj has led several large transformation projects, driving a business growth agenda through innovation and digital efficiencies.
Chief Architect for RISE with SAP, Dharma enables technical managed services on IBM Cloud and other hyperscalers to support clients on their hybrid cloud journey with automation and data and intelligent workflows driven by AI.
Receive our newsletters that deliver thoughtful insights on emerging trends.
Connect with our diverse group of IBM experts that can help you make your next big move.
Join our team of dedicated, innovative people who are bringing positive change and success stories to the workplace and the world.