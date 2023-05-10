Home Consulting SAP managed services for applications and ERP SAP managed services for applications and ERP
Reduce costs and increase agility with cloud managed services for SAP applications
Let IBM manage your SAP workloads so you can focus on innovation and new opportunities

Managed services for SAP applications enable agility and resource optimization by supporting and optimizing underlying operational functions. Areas like security and compliance reporting and application and service delivery to lines-of-business become more predictable from a pricing, resource and workload perspective.

With this kind of visibility upgrades, organizations can proactively choose accommodating SLAs, establish preemptive threat protection and resolution and accelerate business processes and cloud services adoption.
Capabilities
Speed up cloud adoption

Improve your agility and time to market by transferring your SAP application onto a managed cloud.

The SLA you need

Choose the SLA you need, extending from the virtual machine to the operating system (OS) to the application level.

Increase security and compliance

Preemptive protection and rapid threat resolution helps mitigate potential damages and unwanted downtimes.

By working with IBM to move to SAP Applications Management on IBM Cloud, we gain the peace of mind that our data is protected 24/7 with a disaster recovery solution in the IBM Cloud. Maria Gutierrez, CIO, Performance iN Lighting Read the Performance iN Lighting story

Insights

RISE with SAP: Driving business innovation Read the blog
3 benefits of migrating to Azure

Achieve newfound business agility and more by engaging IBM to move and manage your SAP applications on Microsoft Azure.

 Challenges and benefits of EMS

Learn why enterprise managed services (EMS) should be an essential part of your organization's managed IT strategy, cost-effective methodologies and digital transformation roadmap.

 Adopting RISE with SAP

Learn the top 3 considerations for successfully adopting Rise with SAP to modernize your operations.
Meet our experts Joseph Msays

Global Managing partner, Enterprise cloud Application Services, Joseph helps clients manage their entire application lifestyle while unlocking value from implementations and post implementation evolution.

 Devraj Bardhan

CTO SAP Managed Services ,SAP S/4HANA Architect and Leader Lab for SAP Solutions, Devraj has led several large transformation projects, driving a business growth agenda through innovation and digital efficiencies.

 Dharma Atluri

Chief Architect for RISE with SAP, Dharma enables technical managed services on IBM Cloud and other hyperscalers to support clients on their hybrid cloud journey with automation and data and intelligent workflows driven by AI.
