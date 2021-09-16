BREAKTHROUGH with IBM brings the capability to accelerate functionalities and amplify the outcomes of RISE with SAP through end-to-end solutions that leverage the innovation and transformation expertise of IBM.
You’ll modernize business process intelligence to make them leaner, smarter, and more scalable. You’ll simplify operations with a single, trusted business transformation as a service SAP partner to manage everything from advisory and implementation services to Cloud IaaS and application and infrastructure management.
This is not another service provider upgrade. It’s a holistic approach to cloud ERP solutions and transformation of how business gets done—delivered by committed partners you can trust.
As the first step in the business transformation journey, this approach to SAP offers business led, asset driven, experience based, repeatable and tailored services. his helps build a foundation for transformation success.
A solution that enables businesses to use existing SAP investments to execute a one-step move to SAP S/4HANA from any source, using automation to accelerate the migration process with minimal risk.
A next-generation migration factory designed to automate and accelerate your journey supported by solid cloud infrastructure as you become an intelligent enterprise, giving you more predictability on your path to SAP S/4HANA.
SAP solutions based on our decades of experience and expertise that jumpstart and accelerate S/4HANA programs, automate testing and data management and enable real-time cognitive and advanced analytics capabilities.
Building on BREAKTHROUGH with IBM for RISE with SAP, the premium supplier option includes IBM’s cloud platform as IaaS and bundles advisory, implementation, application and technical management services in one offer.
Reduce costs, increase agility and amplify the value of your SAP implementation and transformation journey by letting IBM manage your SAP workloads and software as you focus on innovation and new opportunities.
Lower your total cost of ownership by redefining your business model processes and reducing project complexity with proven best optimization practices that deliver faster ROI and reduce TCO.
Increase reliability while reducing the strain on your ecosystem’s resources, strengthen security, improve regulatory compliance and migrate to SAP S/4HANA with an approach that fits your company.
SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) offers the flexibility to quickly configure to fit your company, while IBM intelligent workflows allow you to increase differentiation in your category.
Renewable energy platform Virescent Infrastructure embarks on hybrid cloud journey with IBM and SAP to accelerate sustainable business growth.
Real estate developer Puravankara accelerates its digital transformation journey with IBM and SAP by deploying RISE with SAP.
Associate Partner at IBM, Adil helps demystify the journey to cloud and works with customers to choose a value-driven adoption and simplify the deployment approach to SAP S/4HANA.
Global SAP RISE Business Leader—Partner, Abe has a wide understanding of business applications and extensive expertise working with clients to develop roadmaps that drive incremental business value
Chief Architect for RISE with SAP enabling technical managed services on IBM Cloud along with other hyperscalers (Azure, AWS), Dharma supports clients on their journey towards hybrid cloud.
