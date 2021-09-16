Home Consulting Rise With Sap BREAKTHROUGH with IBM for RISE with SAP

Simplify the journey with a unified point of accountability

BREAKTHROUGH with IBM brings the capability to accelerate functionalities and amplify the outcomes of RISE with SAP through end-to-end solutions that leverage the innovation and transformation expertise of IBM.

You’ll modernize business process intelligence to make them leaner, smarter, and more scalable. You’ll simplify operations with a single, trusted business transformation as a service SAP partner to manage everything from advisory and implementation services to Cloud IaaS and application and infrastructure management.

This is not another service provider upgrade. It’s a holistic approach to cloud ERP solutions and transformation of how business gets done—delivered by committed partners you can trust.
IBM undertakes one of the world’s largest corporate transformation projects based on SAP ERP software, accelerated by RISE with SAP on IBM Cloud on IBM Power.
Capabilities IBM Rapid Discovery

As the first step in the business transformation journey, this approach to SAP offers business led, asset driven, experience based, repeatable and tailored services. his helps build a foundation for transformation success.

 IBM Rapid Move for SAP S/4HANA

A solution that enables businesses to use existing SAP investments to execute a one-step move to SAP S/4HANA from any source, using automation to accelerate the migration process with minimal risk.

 IBM Accelerated Move Center

A next-generation migration factory designed to automate and accelerate your journey supported by solid cloud infrastructure as you become an intelligent enterprise, giving you more predictability on your path to SAP S/4HANA.

 IBM Impact industry templates

SAP solutions based on our decades of experience and expertise that jumpstart and accelerate S/4HANA programs, automate testing and data management and enable real-time cognitive and advanced analytics capabilities.

 IBM RISE with SAP premium supplier option

Building on BREAKTHROUGH with IBM for RISE with SAP, the premium supplier option includes IBM’s cloud platform as IaaS and bundles advisory, implementation, application and technical management services in one offer.

 Managed services for SAP applications

Reduce costs, increase agility and amplify the value of your SAP implementation and transformation journey by letting IBM manage your SAP workloads and software as you focus on innovation and new opportunities.

 
Co-create with IBM Garage
Co-create with IBM Garage™ Ideate, build, measure, iterate and scale solutions seamlessly with our end-to-end framework of design thinking, agile and DevOps practices. Achieve speed-to-value and adopt breakthrough technologies through the partnership created with your team and a diverse set of IBM experts in business, design and technology. Learn more Talk to an IBM Garage expert
Use cases Modernize business processes

Lower your total cost of ownership by redefining your business model processes and reducing project complexity with proven best optimization practices that deliver faster ROI and reduce TCO.

 Simplify operations

Increase reliability while reducing the strain on your ecosystem’s resources, strengthen security, improve regulatory compliance and migrate to SAP S/4HANA with an approach that fits your company.

 Drive continuous improvement

SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) offers the flexibility to quickly configure to fit your company, while IBM intelligent workflows allow you to increase differentiation in your category.
Case studies Virescent Infrastructure

Renewable energy platform Virescent Infrastructure embarks on hybrid cloud journey with IBM and SAP to accelerate sustainable business growth.

 Puravankara Limited

Real estate developer Puravankara accelerates its digital transformation journey with IBM and SAP by deploying RISE with SAP.

Insights

Stay ahead with these Top 3 considerations for adopting RISE with SAP
BREAKTHROUGH with IBM for RISE with SAP premium supplier option Accelerate and amplify your journey to S/4HANA Cloud Insights and guidance to lead your transformation through RISE with SAP
Meet our experts Adil Zafar

Associate Partner at IBM, Adil helps demystify the journey to cloud and works with customers to choose a value-driven adoption and simplify the deployment approach to SAP S/4HANA.

Abe Iruegas

Global SAP RISE Business Leader—Partner, Abe has a wide understanding of business applications and extensive expertise working with clients to develop roadmaps that drive incremental business value

 Dharma Atluri

Chief Architect for RISE with SAP enabling technical managed services on IBM Cloud along with other hyperscalers (Azure, AWS), Dharma supports clients on their journey towards hybrid cloud.
 Contact our team

