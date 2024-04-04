Thanks to IBM, JAL was up and running with its new eJAL system on schedule, enabling the company to start enjoying the benefits sooner. Ms. Miho Samizu, Vice President, ERP & Internal IT Systems Solutions, Business Solutions at JAL Infotec, comments: “Our eJAL system has many peripheral systems, and the teams responsible are distributed across JAL and JAL Infotec, which made it difficult to accommodate diverse business needs. But with the help of IBM Consulting, we listened carefully to our stakeholders throughout rehearsals and successfully addressed their concerns about the migration.”

Mr. Tomohiko Shimoda, Director, General Administration Systems, IT Planning & Promotion Department at JAL, adds: “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was challenging to keep to the planned project schedule. So, it was very significant that we were able to complete the migration within the deadline. Our success with this project has been internalized as referenceable knowledge.”

Today, JAL has streamlined and optimized its mission-critical SAP solutions. Working with IBM, the company has reduced the number of SAP Add-Ons from 1,260 to 500. The company has also enabled new functionalities, including support for Bankers’ Automated Clearing System (BACS) payments for JAL employees based in the UK.

Since migrating eJAL to SAP HEC with AWS, JAL has benefited from a platform designed for high availability and consistently high performance, with support for exceptional service continuity for the company and its customers.

Mr. Asako says: “We were able to reduce the costs related to the operation and maintenance of the core system as expected. When the server load increased in some of our peripheral systems shortly after the migration, we temporarily added compute resources. After that, we were able to gradually reduce resources and shift to stable operation, which is another advantage of AWS.”

By moving to the cloud, the company has reduced the management burden on its IT teams. Mr. Hiroshi Takamura, EPR & Internal IT Systems Solutions at JAL Infotec, explains: “We asked IBM to customize the SAP S/4HANA front end, so it matched what we were used to, which enables us to work efficiently.”

As pandemic pressures recede, JAL is utilizing the new insights from eJAL to work to enhance service for its customers and drive efficiency. For example, the company is analyzing the cost per flight in greater detail than ever before, visualizing data and creating dashboards to enable data-driven decision-making in near real-time.

Mr. Shimoda continues: “Following the project with IBM, we were able to process not only monthly, but also quarterly and annual accounts without delay. The results we achieved were rated highly throughout the company.”

Mr. Asako concludes: “We are gradually making progress toward more complex and agile analysis. We are very satisfied with IBM, who provided the team and know-how that made our SAP S/4HANA project successful. We look forward to continuing to work with IBM to maximize the business value of our investment in SAP S/4HANA.”