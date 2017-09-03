Global supply chain leaders have been forced to fundamentally rethink traditional ways of working, where the greatest threat in navigating disruptions is acting with yesterday’s logic.
IBM®'s supply chain consulting services strengthen supply chain management by helping clients use advanced analytics and AI to empower their workforce and implement proactive, predictive operational strategies. Our asset-based approach, market-leading technologies and AI assistants help you respond quickly to changing market conditions and foster growth, resiliency and improved decision-making.
By applying AI and automation to our own supply chain, IBM saved USD 160 million related to reduced inventory costs and optimized shipping costs, leading to better decision-making and time savings.
Reimagine supply chain ops with generative AI to unlock new operational efficiencies
Deep dive into elements of IBM supply chain consulting
Transform business processes by tapping the competitive advantages of AI-powered decision-making. Our experts partner with you at every step of your AI transformation journey, turning your supply chain into a strategic differentiator. We offer advice on designing, building, piloting, operating, scaling and securing your AI practice.
Choosing the appropriate AI models enables the development of relevant capabilities for your supply chain to increase transparency, boost productivity and respond quickly to disruptions, market changes and customer demands.
Over the past three years, supply chain innovators report 34% more revenue growth and 326% more profitability than their peers. Generative AI enhances training, supplier collaboration and operational agility so you can stay at the forefront of supply chain innovation.
Unlock data silos across your enterprise and supply chain ecosystem into a cloud-based platform, seamlessly orchestrating end-to-end supply chain operations.
Use AI-driven predictions to proactively anticipate operational challenges, providing timely alerts to business owners along with expert recommendations for automated or human interventions.
Reimagine the way work is done with supply chain digital assistants. Using natural language processing and intelligent cross-functional workflows digital assistants enhance the human experience and augment your team’s skills.
Use AI-powered workflows to drive better collaboration with real-time, data-driven decisions and automate low-value transactional tasks.
Enhance inventory management with AI to reduce carrying costs, minimize stockouts, and ensure the availability of products when and where they are needed.
Ensure timely delivery, reduce stockouts and improve customer satisfaction while meeting sustainability goals.
Boston Dynamics and IBM are bringing their technologies together to create an AI-based solution for Spot.
CCEP engaged IBM Consulting® as a strategic advisor to help in its procurement transformation journey.
Bio-Rad calls on IBM Consulting to help implement a global, unified sales and operations planning platform.
Panasonic Connect uses data analytics and AI to drive better semiconductor manufacturing outcomes.
Using AI and automation, Party City became more agile, responsive and resilient in their finance and supply chain operations.
How Bestseller India is fashioning the future with AI.
IBM Consulting helped NABP built a new blockchain-based digital platform that enables its member users to track each prescription drug’s transactions.
TM International Logistics boosts efficiency and offers worldwide delivery tracking to consumers and businesses.
Wiwynn ramps up production for global growth.
IBM Consulting is driving the next generation of SAP to define and deliver digital transformation—backed by a business case that supports your move to SAP S/4HANA, RISE and the intelligent enterprise.
IBM delivers SCM 4.0 outcomes to create resilience, be more responsive to and interconnected with ecosystems and partners, and to deliver sustainability by optimizing logistics networks and carbon footprints.
Transform your supply chain organization through process mining and intelligent workflows.
Apply the power of AI and the speed of automation to improve supply chain management, resiliency and sustainability.
Simplify the capture, consolidation, management, analysis and reporting of your ESG data.
Intelligent asset management, monitoring, predictive maintenance and reliability in a single platform.
Measure and optimize your environmental, social, and governance performance.
Artificial intelligence (AI) services can help you drive smart reinvention of your workflows and technology.
Reinvent procurement operations from source to pay.
Drive business value quickly, modernize essential business processes, and deploy enterprise-wide AI strategies.
Simpler Consulting helps organizations drive meaningful transformations across all aspects of their supply chain.
