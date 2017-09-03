Home Consulting Supply Chain Supply chain consulting services
Build AI-enabled, sustainable supply chains that safeguard your business for the future, enhance transparency, and elevate employee and customer experiences
Transform your supply chain with AI

Global supply chain leaders have been forced to fundamentally rethink traditional ways of working, where the greatest threat in navigating disruptions is acting with yesterday’s logic.

IBM®'s supply chain consulting services strengthen supply chain management by helping clients use advanced analytics and AI to empower their workforce and implement proactive, predictive operational strategies. Our asset-based approach, market-leading technologies and AI assistants help you respond quickly to changing market conditions and foster growth, resiliency and improved decision-making.

By applying AI and automation to our own supply chain, IBM saved USD 160 million related to reduced inventory costs and optimized shipping costs, leading to better decision-making and time savings.
Learn the insights, benefits and recommendations of putting AI to work in supply chains.
Webinar

Reimagine supply chain ops with generative AI to unlock new operational efficiencies

Deep dive into elements of IBM supply chain consulting
Explore IBM’s own supply chain transformation through AI
Benefits Competitive advantage

Transform business processes by tapping the competitive advantages of AI-powered decision-making. Our experts partner with you at every step of your AI transformation journey, turning your supply chain into a strategic differentiator. We offer advice on designing, building, piloting, operating, scaling and securing your AI practice.

 Read the report Agility and visibility

Choosing the appropriate AI models enables the development of relevant capabilities for your supply chain to increase transparency, boost productivity and respond quickly to disruptions, market changes and customer demands.

 Read the blog Innovation and continuous improvement

Over the past three years, supply chain innovators report 34% more revenue growth and 326% more profitability than their peers. Generative AI enhances training, supplier collaboration and operational agility so you can stay at the forefront of supply chain innovation.

 Learn more
Capabilities End-to-end supply chain execution

Unlock data silos across your enterprise and supply chain ecosystem into a cloud-based platform, seamlessly orchestrating end-to-end supply chain operations.

 Learn more Predictive insights

Use AI-driven predictions to proactively anticipate operational challenges, providing timely alerts to business owners along with expert recommendations for automated or human interventions.

 Read the study Transformed user experience

Reimagine the way work is done with supply chain digital assistants. Using natural language processing and intelligent cross-functional workflows digital assistants enhance the human experience and augment your team’s skills.

 Watch the demo Data-driven decision making

Use AI-powered workflows to drive better collaboration with real-time, data-driven decisions and automate low-value transactional tasks.

 Read the blog Optimized inventory management

Enhance inventory management with AI to reduce carrying costs, minimize stockouts, and ensure the availability of products when and where they are needed.

 Learn more Improved customer experience

Ensure timely delivery, reduce stockouts and improve customer satisfaction while meeting sustainability goals.

 Read the study
IBM named leader in supply chain services Leader in worldwide supply chain Oracle ecosystem services Leader in worldwide supply chain SAP ecosystem services Leader in Supply Chain Services
Co-create with IBM Garage ™
IBM Garage engagement model helps transform your supply chain operations by using generative AI to enable a more resilient and transparent supply chain. Co-create, co-execute and co-operate with IBM to drive intelligent automation with technology assets, practices and industry expertise that identifies, tracks and unlocks new levels of productivity. Learn more Talk to an IBM Garage expert

Case studies

Boston Dynamics

Boston Dynamics and IBM are bringing their technologies together to create an AI-based solution for Spot.

 Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP)

CCEP engaged IBM Consulting® as a strategic advisor to help in its procurement transformation journey.

 Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad calls on IBM Consulting to help implement a global, unified sales and operations planning platform.

 Panasonic Connect

Panasonic Connect uses data analytics and AI to drive better semiconductor manufacturing outcomes.

 Party City

Using AI and automation, Party City became more agile, responsive and resilient in their finance and supply chain operations.

 Bestseller India

How Bestseller India is fashioning the future with AI.

 National Association of Boards of Pharmacy

IBM Consulting helped NABP built a new blockchain-based digital platform that enables its member users to track each prescription drug’s transactions.

 TM International Logistics

TM International Logistics boosts efficiency and offers worldwide delivery tracking to consumers and businesses.

 Wiwynn

Wiwynn ramps up production for global growth.

Insights

Empower supply chains with instant insights for faster simulation and more accurate predictive analysis. Learn more
Discover insights from our exclusive Supply Chain Think Circles—where leading change-makers tackle today's toughest business challenges. 7 business trends we expect to shape the world in the next 3 years and 7 bets worth making to benefit from them. Reinvent supply chains not just to lower costs, but to transform your business.
Strategic partnerships Supply chain transformation with SAP

IBM Consulting is driving the next generation of SAP to define and deliver digital transformation—backed by a business case that supports your move to SAP S/4HANA, RISE and the intelligent enterprise.

 Explore our SAP services Watch gen AI Planner demo Oracle supply chain transformation

IBM delivers SCM 4.0 outcomes to create resilience, be more responsive to and interconnected with ecosystems and partners, and to deliver sustainability by optimizing logistics networks and carbon footprints.

 Explore our Oracle services Read about the Cognitive Enterprise Intelligent workflows with Celonis

Transform your supply chain organization through process mining and intelligent workflows.

 Explore our Celonis services Read the paper
Related supply chain solutions IBM Sterling® Supply Chain Intelligence

Apply the power of AI and the speed of automation to improve supply chain management, resiliency and sustainability.

 IBM Envizi™ ESG Suite

Simplify the capture, consolidation, management, analysis and reporting of your ESG data.

 IBM Maximo® Application Suite

Intelligent asset management, monitoring, predictive maintenance and reliability in a single platform.

 ESG Consulting Services

Measure and optimize your environmental, social, and governance performance.
Related services AI services

Artificial intelligence (AI) services can help you drive smart reinvention of your workflows and technology.

 Procurement consulting

Reinvent procurement operations from source to pay.

 BPO Services

Drive business value quickly, modernize essential business processes, and deploy enterprise-wide AI strategies.

 Continuous improvement with Simpler

Simpler Consulting helps organizations drive meaningful transformations across all aspects of their supply chain.
