Every organization has the potential to work smarter and more efficiently. What differentiates industry leaders is the constant drive to do better. Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC) has spent decades advancing the automotive sector. To retain its position as a pioneer, the company has begun a far-reaching digital transformation. By embracing automation and enabling data-driven decision-making with help from IBM, MMPC is building a lean, agile and future-proof business ready for the next era of innovation.

Building on its position as the second-largest automotive company in the Philippines, MMPC has its sights set on growing its market share. To help it speed toward its goal, the company has set out an ambitious five-year plan to enhance its core business processes.



The pandemic highlighted that MMPC was too reliant on manual processes. In the short term, the company aimed to pick the low-hanging fruit—fixing issues with its processes and supporting technology to cut costs and eliminate silos. In the long term, it wanted to sharpen its competitive edge by applying technology to boost productivity and deliver new business insights.



Executing such a comprehensive transformation requires the effective coordination of technology, processes and people. MMPC looked for the right resources to help it to achieve its goals.



Takeshi Hara, CEO and President of MMPC, explains: “To bring our ambitious plans to life, we wanted a top-tier partner that could offer local support. They had to understand our business and objectives and be able to deliver on challenging timelines. We were also looking to take the first steps in our cloud journey. For the project to succeed, we needed the right driving force behind us.”

