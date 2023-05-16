Home about Innovation Studio IBM Innovation Studio

Accelerating ideas to outcomes We are a network of studios around the world that focuses on getting our clients and business partners to their next step, faster. We do this by bringing together the best of IBM’s expertise and experiences to drive progress.
Get an expansive view of your challenge with our industry and technology explorations and our immersive experiences.

Define the best place to focus your energy through our assessments, benchmarking, and design-thinking workshops.

Our in-house experts can help you prototype ideas, develop a roadmap, and quickly get to an outcome.
The collaboration with IBM Innovation Studio is very valuable for us because they not only understand our technology vision but have helped us develop it. We especially appreciate how IBM thinks in networks and ecosystems, solves cross-cutting problems, and always adds value for partners and clients. Roy Kaiser Co-Founder & CFO/CMO, Peeriot AG

Use case exploration Curious about what deployment patterns we’re seeing as we work with our clients across industries? Let’s get inspired by others who have faced similar issues. Our industry exploration sessions are led by our industry experts who have first-hand experience in identifying challenges, discovering opportunities, getting to the heart of the problem, and designing and implementing solutions.
Technology briefings Interested in seeing the latest that IBM technology has to offer? Our technology briefings are led by technical experts who can walk you through what’s new, how you can leverage our offerings within your technology stack, and demonstrate the value you get with IBM.
Co-creation workshops Looking to make the most impact for your business? These collaborative sessions leverage IBM’s Enterprise Design Thinking to help you discover new opportunities and solve critical business challenges.
Expert deep dives Need one-on-one time with our technical or industry experts? These tailored pre- and post-implementation engagements give you direct access to experts who help you scale your solutions, offer you perspective, and more.
Focused gatherings Want to connect with your peers? Our multi-client sessions are a great way to get together with business leaders who are facing similar challenges in their industries. We offer a variety of opportunities throughout the year to network with our clients and partners in focused forums around topics that are critical to you.
This sampling of our expert-led, topic-driven sessions shows how we can customize your studio experiences to fit your needs.
Our complimentary workshops begin by exploring the art of the possible and the power of technology to solve your challenges. Our immersive experiences, assessment exercises, expert deep-dive sessions, and demos will get you inspired for the rest of the day.

Define the best place to focus your energy through our assessments, benchmarking, and design-thinking workshops.

Our engagements conclude with concrete ways for you to get started and reach outcomes faster. We'll develop a roadmap together with clear, actionable steps and connect you with experts across IBM who can help.

Featured: watsonx Workshop Offerings App Modernization

For CIOs, CTOs, and Chief Enterprise Architects to help them modernize core business applications and infrastructure through automation-assisted code discovery and refactoring.

 Customer Care

For C-suite and executive IT buyers, to help them build stronger customer relationships with IBM’s Customer Care.

 Digital Labor

 For CHROs and VPs of HR Functions, to help them support employee and customer experiences by leveraging AI and automation.
Our Other Workshop Topics Automation

For executive IT buyers, to discover how to automate critical IT operations with AI and improve speed, utilization, and service delivery.

 Zero Trust

For CISOs, to help them identify risks and develop a zero-trust strategy for their technology infrastructure.

 Sustainability

For C-suite and operations LOB leaders, to inspire them to act on their strategic sustainability priorities.

 AIOps

For executive IT buyers, to discover how to automate critical IT operations with AI and improve speed, utilization, and service delivery.

 Data Resilience

For CISOs, CTOs, and CIOs, to help them demonstrate early detection and recovery, secure their business, and achieve data resilience.

 Data Fabric

For the C-suite, to discover how data and AI can solve some of their toughest business challenges and drive business outcomes.

 Red Hat Ansible and OpenShift

For CIOs, CTOs, and heads of IT, to discover ways to eliminate delays and enable agility and consistency across operations.

Americas

Dallas

1177 S Belt Line Road Coppell, TX 75019

 Mexico City

Alfonso Nápoles Gandara 3111 Col. Parque corporativo de Peña Blanca, C.P. 01210

 New York City

51 Astor Place, 5th Floor New York, NY 10003

 Poughkeepsie

2455 South Road Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

 São Paulo

R. Tutóia, 1157 - Vila Mariana São Paulo - SP, 04007-900

 Washington, DC

600 14th St NW, Suite 200 Washington, DC 20005

Asia Pacific and Japan

Beijing

Building No. 8, Zhongguancun Software Park, 8 Dongbeiwang West Road, Haidian District, Beijing, China

 Seoul

Three IFC 6F, 10 Gukjegeumyung-ro, Yeongdeungpo-gu Seoul 07326

 Shanghai

Intelligence Island Building A1, No. 55 Chuanhe Road, Pudong Zhangjiang, Shanghai, China

 Tokyo

2-6-2 Toranomon, Minato City, Tokyo 105-0001

Europe

Amsterdam

Johan Huizingalaan 765 1066 VH Amsterdam

 London

20 York Road London SE1 7ND

 Madrid

Plaza Pablo Ruiz Picasso, 11. 28020, Madrid

Milano

Piazza Gae Aulenti, 10 20124 Milano MI

 Munich

Mies-van-der-Rohe-Straße 6 80807 München

 Paris

17 Av. de l'Europe 92275 Bois-Colombes

 Stockholm

Kistagången 6 164 92 Kista, Stockholm

 Walldorf

Altrottstraße 31 69190 Walldorf

 Zurich

Saeumerstrasse 4 8803 Rueschlikon
