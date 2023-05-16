Get an expansive view of your challenge with our industry and technology explorations and our immersive experiences.
Define the best place to focus your energy through our assessments, benchmarking, and design-thinking workshops.
Our in-house experts can help you prototype ideas, develop a roadmap, and quickly get to an outcome.
This sampling of our expert-led, topic-driven sessions shows how we can customize your studio experiences to fit your needs.
Our complimentary workshops begin by exploring the art of the possible and the power of technology to solve your challenges. Our immersive experiences, assessment exercises, expert deep-dive sessions, and demos will get you inspired for the rest of the day.
Define the best place to focus your energy through our assessments, benchmarking, and design-thinking workshops.
Our engagements conclude with concrete ways for you to get started and reach outcomes faster. We'll develop a roadmap together with clear, actionable steps and connect you with experts across IBM who can help.
For CIOs, CTOs, and Chief Enterprise Architects to help them modernize core business applications and infrastructure through automation-assisted code discovery and refactoring.
For C-suite and executive IT buyers, to help them build stronger customer relationships with IBM’s Customer Care.
For CHROs and VPs of HR Functions, to help them support employee and customer experiences by leveraging AI and automation.
For executive IT buyers, to discover how to automate critical IT operations with AI and improve speed, utilization, and service delivery.
For CISOs, to help them identify risks and develop a zero-trust strategy for their technology infrastructure.
For C-suite and operations LOB leaders, to inspire them to act on their strategic sustainability priorities.
For executive IT buyers, to discover how to automate critical IT operations with AI and improve speed, utilization, and service delivery.
For CISOs, CTOs, and CIOs, to help them demonstrate early detection and recovery, secure their business, and achieve data resilience.
For the C-suite, to discover how data and AI can solve some of their toughest business challenges and drive business outcomes.
For CIOs, CTOs, and heads of IT, to discover ways to eliminate delays and enable agility and consistency across operations.
1177 S Belt Line Road Coppell, TX 75019
Alfonso Nápoles Gandara 3111 Col. Parque corporativo de Peña Blanca, C.P. 01210
51 Astor Place, 5th Floor New York, NY 10003
2455 South Road Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
R. Tutóia, 1157 - Vila Mariana São Paulo - SP, 04007-900
600 14th St NW, Suite 200 Washington, DC 20005
Building No. 8, Zhongguancun Software Park, 8 Dongbeiwang West Road, Haidian District, Beijing, China
Three IFC 6F, 10 Gukjegeumyung-ro, Yeongdeungpo-gu Seoul 07326
Intelligence Island Building A1, No. 55 Chuanhe Road, Pudong Zhangjiang, Shanghai, China
2-6-2 Toranomon, Minato City, Tokyo 105-0001
Johan Huizingalaan 765 1066 VH Amsterdam
20 York Road London SE1 7ND
Plaza Pablo Ruiz Picasso, 11. 28020, Madrid
Piazza Gae Aulenti, 10 20124 Milano MI
Mies-van-der-Rohe-Straße 6 80807 München
17 Av. de l'Europe 92275 Bois-Colombes
Kistagången 6 164 92 Kista, Stockholm
Altrottstraße 31 69190 Walldorf
Saeumerstrasse 4 8803 Rueschlikon