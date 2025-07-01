IBM Cloud for SAP

Accelerate SAP ERP modernization, De-risk and Transform business operations
Strategic advantages of IBM Power Virtual Server for SAP Cloud ERP Modernization

Promotional Offer

Save up to 69% off SAP-certified IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers, including Intel Xeon 5218, Intel Xeon 6248, Intel Xeon 8260, and Intel Xeon 8474. Use promo code SCALENOW2.

Why IBM Cloud® for SAP Accelerate time to value

Only IaaS that offers SAP-certified Power and Intel x86 (including VMware) instances[1] that enable clients to accelerate cloud migration without infrastructure re-platforming.

 Read the ebook De-risk SAP IT deployments

Cloud built on most reliable and secure systems among SAP-certified infrastructure[2]. A single Power server has over 100 years of mean time between failures[3]. This means, the likelihood of a server outage in IBM Cloud is very low.  

 High availability and disaster recovery Transform operations with AI

Drive innovation and operational efficiency by infusing intelligence in mission-critical business processes with watsonx, the portfolio of AI products that accelerates the impact of generative AI in core workflows to drive productivity.

 Operationalize AI Scale without overprovisioning

4X finer granularity for SAP HANA instances greater than 6TB compared to other clouds that helps scale infrastructure, without the need to overprovision.

 SAP certified infrastructure Trusted partner for ERP transformation

With 10,000+ SAP customers over 50 years trusting IBM to deliver and run their SAP systems and 300+ SAP S/4HANA projects implemented by IBM Consulting, we are a trusted consulting and technology partner helping clients co-create and co-execute their transformation vision.

 Learn about IBM and SAP's partnership Manage SAP applications with the SLA you need

Manage SAP applications with the SLA you need with flexible managed services options that address the needs of entire IT footprint across RISE with SAP applications and others that drive your mission critical operations.

 SAP managed services
ROI of IBM Cloud for SAP
Illustration of bar charts with financial icons
212% ROI over 3 years

“We need to grow and require a solution that won’t have any bottlenecks or constraints or surprises. That’s why we put IBM Cloud for SAP in place.” – IT Director, Manufacturing.

 View the infographic Read the report
RISE with SAP on IBM Power Virtual Server
Isometric depiction of how IBM Cloud for SAP is helpful for business.

RISE with SAP is a guided journey that brings together outcome-driven services, Cloud ERP with SAP S/4HANA, and additional platforms to rethink the enterprise operating model. IBM Power Virtual Server offers a unique advantage to the enterprises that run SAP landscape on IBM Power servers. It is designed for a faster, non-disruptive move to RISE with SAP.

Solutions for SAP HANA and S/4HANA

IBM Power Virtual Server VMware SDDC Intel Virtual Server on VPC Intel Bare Metal on VPC Intel Bare Metal on Classic

Solutions for SAP NetWeaver

IBM Power Virtual Server VMware SDDC Intel Virtual Server on VPC Intel Bare Metal on VPC Intel Bare Metal on Classic
Case studies
Polynt
Polynt moved SAP ERP to IBM Cloud, cutting time-to-market for new business services with up to 78% faster provisioning of IT environments.
Ecogas
Ecogas deploys SAP HANA 2.0 in a hybrid environment based on IBM Power10 servers, extending high-quality digital services to over one million people.
Air India
Air India SATS takes flight with SAP Business One on IBM Cloud.
Abou Ghaly
Abou Ghaly Motors fast-tracks its digital transformation with SAP on IBM Cloud.
IBM transforms quote to cash process
SAP S/4HANA Cloud on IBM Power Virtual Server streamlines operations
Tabicel
Increases sales productivity by 30 percent with IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers.
Migration Acceleration Program
A fast path to SAP on IBM Cloud

The migration acceleration program for IBM Cloud® is designed to help you assess, plan and migrate your enterprise workloads, data and applications to IBM Cloud. This program provides technology accelerators and cloud credits for IBM Cloud solutions for SAP workloads.

