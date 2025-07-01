IBM Cloud for SAP

Only IaaS that offers SAP-certified Power and Intel x86 (including VMware) instances[1] that enable clients to accelerate cloud migration without infrastructure re-platforming.
Drive innovation and operational efficiency by infusing intelligence in mission-critical business processes with watsonx, the portfolio of AI products that accelerates the impact of generative AI in core workflows to drive productivity.
4X finer granularity for SAP HANA instances greater than 6TB compared to other clouds that helps scale infrastructure, without the need to overprovision.
With 10,000+ SAP customers over 50 years trusting IBM to deliver and run their SAP systems and 300+ SAP S/4HANA projects implemented by IBM Consulting, we are a trusted consulting and technology partner helping clients co-create and co-execute their transformation vision.
Manage SAP applications with the SLA you need with flexible managed services options that address the needs of entire IT footprint across RISE with SAP applications and others that drive your mission critical operations.
RISE with SAP is a guided journey that brings together outcome-driven services, Cloud ERP with SAP S/4HANA, and additional platforms to rethink the enterprise operating model. IBM Power Virtual Server offers a unique advantage to the enterprises that run SAP landscape on IBM Power servers. It is designed for a faster, non-disruptive move to RISE with SAP.
Accelerate SAP HANA and S/4HANA cloud modernization with “like for like” migration from Power on-premises to a RISE-ready cloud.
Deploy SAP HANA and S/4HANA in VMware SDDC environment.
Deploy SAP HANA and S/4HANA in Intel Virtual Server on VPC infrastructure.
Deploy SAP HANA and S/4HANA in Intel Bare Metal on VPC infrastructure.
Deploy SAP HANA and S/4HANA in Intel Bare Metal on Classic infrastructure.
Accelerate lift and shift of SAP NetWeaver landscape with “like for like” migration from Power on-premises to cloud.
Deploy SAP NetWeaver in VMware SDDC environment.
Deploy SAP NetWeaver in Intel Virtual Server on VPC infrastructure.
The migration acceleration program for IBM Cloud® is designed to help you assess, plan and migrate your enterprise workloads, data and applications to IBM Cloud. This program provides technology accelerators and cloud credits for IBM Cloud solutions for SAP workloads.
Take your SAP enterprise workloads to the cloud faster and more securely with the IBM Cloud ecosystem of partners.
Learn more about deploying SAP landscape on IBM Cloud.