To empower every customer to complete key journeys online and on mobile, the company moved to the next-generation in-memory platform SAP HANA® 2.0 (link resides outside of ibm.com) running in a hybrid cloud environment based on cutting-edge IBM® POWER9™ and IBM Power10 servers, IBM FlashSystem® storage and IBM Power® Systems Virtual Server instances.

People across six provinces in Argentina rely on Ecogas to deliver natural gas directly to their homes. Operating under a mandate from the country’s energy regulator, the organization strives to provide reliable, convenient and affordable services.

Oscar Sobrero, Information Technology Leader at Ecogas, explains: “For a long time, in-person service channels were the primary touchpoints for energy customers in Argentina. Customers would visit local branches operated by Ecogas to sign up for new services and notify us of a change of address, and attend their local bank or third-party collections office to pay their bills. We knew that digital channels could transform the customer experience, offering far greater speed and convenience for these journeys—so we embarked on a transformation.”

Over the past five years, Ecogas has developed seamless online and mobile service channels that allow customers to manage their accounts and pay bills. Pablo Contreras, Infrastructure and Telecommunications Leader at Ecogas, confirms: “Our digital channels were growing steadily, but many customers still preferred to engage with us in person, since that was what they were accustomed to. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, we knew all of that was set to change.”

In 2020, Argentina introduced measures to help contain the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing and local lockdowns. With in-person services suddenly inaccessible, digital channels became the primary customer touchpoint almost overnight.

Sobrero says: “We knew that there would be a big uptick in our online transaction volumes, as customers who previously relied on banks and collection networks to pay their bills turned to our digital channels instead. As well as supporting the surge in demand for online and mobile services, we also aimed to allow customers to sign up for new contracts without coming into a branch—a capability we’d not yet rolled out.”