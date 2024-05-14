Making the most of its enhanced infrastructure and improved automation, rku.it worked with CANCOM to reduce provisioning time for new SAP HANA instances, shrinking deployment time from about three hours to just one hour. “Saving time is crucial when we constantly add more and more SAP HANA systems,” confirms Kaspereit. “By being able to provision a new instance three times faster, we can respond in a more flexible way to client requests, improving our business agility and enhancing client satisfaction.”

For rku.it, the IBM Power E950 capability to use memory and compute resources more effectively offers critical competitive advantage. “Over time as the requirements of our workload changed, we were able to flexibly and transparently increase our total memory per core configuration of our IBM Power servers by a factor of 4.8 to handle the growing number of SAP S4/HANA and SAP HANA instances,” explains Kaspereit.

“This 4.8x increase was essential to provide optimal performance for SAP HANA in-memory databases,” Kaspereit continues. “With IBM Power solutions, we can increase the memory we assign to virtual instances independently of the compute resources using IBM PowerVM. Features such as Micro-Partitioning and shared processor pools give us the opportunity to pack more databases and applications, including development and production systems, onto a single physical server, maximizing our compute or memory capacity. This is exactly what makes the solution commercially superior to any other option on the market.”

But for rku.it, the benefits will extend further still. For example, with the rise of smart metering services backed by SAP for Utilities solutions, the company suddenly needed to process data from five million IoT sensors. Thanks to the scalable and powerful IBM Power platform, rku.it simply deployed more capacity for its SAP for Utilities solutions to its existing landscape, instead of buying, installing, and managing additional hardware. The only adjustments that are often needed are changes in memory allocations, as data volumes grow. Thanks to IBM PowerVM, rku.it can quickly and easily adjust capacities to meet client requirements.

A key element of the rku.it approach is based on virtualization. “For example, by running SAP S/4HANA applications and associated databases on the same physical server, we can leverage the virtual LAN feature that enables ultra-fast communication between logical partitions and avoid any high latency issues,” comments Kaspereit.

The company maximizes availability and performance further using the IBM PowerVM Live Partition Mobility feature. By dynamically moving and balancing workloads across its IBM Power infrastructure, rku.it can deliver optimized performance at peak times, and keep business applications online even during hardware maintenance and upgrades.

With proactive monitoring and built-in redundancy, IBM Power offers far better reliability, availability and serviceability (RAS). “For example, memory is more fault-tolerant on the IBM Power platform, minimizing the risk of downtime. On some other platforms we regularly see memory hardware defects causing outages; this simply does not happen with IBM Power thanks to the advanced resiliency features, boosting business continuity across all our clients,” confirms Kaspereit. “Further, IBM Power offers four times more memory bandwidth than other architectures, and for SAP HANA memory bandwidth directly translates to system performance, delivering direct benefits to client applications.”

The capability to easily scale-up and run multiple tenant databases in a single SAP HANA system offers further cost saving potential for rku.it and its clients, as adjustments prompted by regulatory changes can be shared, reducing operating costs. The platform facilitates this operations model, as SAP HANA ScaleUp instances with up to 28 TB are currently supported by SAP on IBM Power Systems. Additionally, to speed up reboot and recovery times for large instances, the company can use the Virtual Persistent Memory (Virtual PMEM) feature for SAP HANA on IBM Power Systems to minimize the impact of potential outages.

To ensure smooth operations, rku.it relies on CANCOM, IBM and SAP. “The support for SAP HANA on IBM Power is absolutely superb,” says Kaspereit. “We work with multiple vendors and can honestly say that CANCOM, IBM and SAP stand out with quick responses and low administration overheads, delivering fast solutions when it matters most. The SAP HANA Total Solutions Support is a great showcase of this close collaboration.”

Next, rku.it aims to further automate its processes with Infrastructure as Code (IaC) deployments based on IBM PowerVC and Terraform. “The next steps of our next-generation infrastructure program will speed up processes further by enabling a higher level of parallelization, among other things,” concludes Kaspereit.

“Together with our partner CANCOM, we are already preparing for the upcoming IBM Power10 processors. The enhancements and even higher energy efficiency will help us to optimize our private cloud infrastructure, offering significant advantages for both rku.it and our clients’ sustainability efforts. For us, it’s very clear that IBM Power is the way forward.”