IBM® Power® is a family of servers that are based on IBM Power processors and are capable of running IBM AIX®, IBM i and Linux®.
Respond faster to business demands, protect your data from core to cloud, and streamline insights and automation. Modernize your applications and infrastructure with a frictionless hybrid cloud experience. IBM Power servers provide the agility, reliability and sustainability your organization requires.
ITIC survey of 1,900 C-level executives across 37 vertical markets gives IBM Power a 99.9999% or greater availability rating.¹
Survey says IBM Power experiences 3.3 minutes or less of unplanned outage due to security issues.²
Mondi sees a 20% increase in end-user application performance for SAP S/4HANA, boosting operational efficiency to meet their climate objectives.³
IBM tests show that the same multitiered OLTP workload on the Red Hat® OpenShift®, running IBM® WebSphere® Hybrid Edition on an IBM® Power® S1022 server, can process 3.6 times more transactions per second per core.
The IBM® Power® S1012 is a 1-socket, half-wide Power10 processor-based system designed for both edge computing and core business workloads.
A 1-socket, 4U server for business-critical workloads on AIX, IBM i, or Linux.
A 2-socket, 2U server for business-critical workloads on AIX, IBM i, or Linux.
A 2-socket, 4U server for business-critical workloads on AIX, IBM i, or Linux.
A 4-socket rack server optimized for data-intensive apps and hybrid cloud deployments.
IBM Power E1080 is designed to securely and efficiently scale core operational workloads and AP apps across hybrid cloud.
A secure virtual server, offering a consistent experience, modernizing at your pace and price point — on and off premises.
Scalable platforms to meet your hybrid cloud needs
Transitioning to IBM Power10 servers drives 75% performance improvements for the same workloads and supports climate goals.
Optimizing product assortment and quantities to reduce food waste.
Extending high quality digital services to over one million people.
Enabling flexible, cost-effective services through dynamic capacity.
New IBM Power server extends AI workloads from core to cloud to edge for added business value across industries
Choose a flexible hybrid cloud model with the agility and automation to best fit your needs.
See the latest features, technologies and changes to these models in our comprehensive Redbooks® guide.
Get the comprehensive Redbooks guide to understand the latest features, technologies and changes to IBM Power E1050.
Get up to speed on the new architecture and functions of IBM Power E1080 with our comprehensive Redbooks guide.
Flexible consumption for IBM Power is a pay-for-use model allowing dynamic delivery of more resources on private servers as business needs change.
