Power TCO calculator
IBM® Power® is a family of servers that are based on IBM Power processors and are capable of running IBM AIX®, IBM i and Linux®.

Respond faster to business demands, protect your data from core to cloud, and streamline insights and automation. Modernize your applications and infrastructure with a frictionless hybrid cloud experience. IBM Power servers provide the agility, reliability and sustainability your organization requires.

Benefits IBM Power is known for its scalability and performance with the most demanding workloads. It provides superior virtualization and management features for flexibility, and security with better isolation and integrated stack. With a leading reliability rating for 14 years running, it all adds up to a distinct TCO advantage for your business. Reliable – 99.9999%

ITIC survey of 1,900 C-level executives across 37 vertical markets gives IBM Power a 99.9999% or greater availability rating.¹

Survey says IBM Power experiences 3.3 minutes or less of unplanned outage due to security issues.²

Mondi sees a 20% increase in end-user application performance for SAP S/4HANA, boosting operational efficiency to meet their climate objectives.³

IBM tests show that the same multitiered OLTP workload on the Red Hat® OpenShift®, running IBM® WebSphere® Hybrid Edition on an IBM® Power® S1022 server, can process 3.6 times more transactions per second per core.

Products

IBM Power S1012

The IBM® Power® S1012 is a 1-socket, half-wide Power10 processor-based system designed for both edge computing and core business workloads.

 IBM Power S1014

A 1-socket, 4U server for business-critical workloads on AIX, IBM i, or Linux.

 IBM Power S1022

A 2-socket, 2U server for business-critical workloads on AIX, IBM i, or Linux.

 IBM Power S1024

A 2-socket, 4U server for business-critical workloads on AIX, IBM i, or Linux.

 IBM Power E1050

A 4-socket rack server optimized for data-intensive apps and hybrid cloud deployments.

 IBM Power E1080

IBM Power E1080 is designed to securely and efficiently scale core operational workloads and AP apps across hybrid cloud.

 IBM Power Virtual Server

A secure virtual server, offering a consistent experience, modernizing at your pace and price point — on and off premises.
Workloads
SAP HANA on Power

Discover how IBM Power can simplify and accelerate your SAP HANA deployments and the impact they can have on your business.

Oracle® on Power

Provide a foundation for deploying Oracle Database and app workloads to deliver a host of benefits.

 

Red Hat® on Power

Help secure sensitive data and workloads while supporting new applications across the enterprise.

 

Operating systems

Scalable platforms to meet your hybrid cloud needs

IBM AIX AIX on Power drives innovation with hybrid-cloud and open-source capabilities that help you build and deploy modern applications within a secure and resilient environment. AIX will continue to be a strategic, foundational component of the portfolio with a roadmap and support plan that extends beyond 2035. Expore IBM AIX Strategy and Roadmap for AIX
IBM i IBM i is a platform for innovators, by innovators. Continuous availability, the latest security features and easy integration with IoT, AI and IBM Watson® provide you with the insights that are integral to your organization. Explore IBM i Strategy and Roadmap for IBM i
Linux on Power Linux on Power is an industry-standard open operating system with faster processing speed, bandwidth and inherent security. Explore Linux on Power
Software

IBM Virtual Hardware Management Console (vHMC)

IBM Hardware Management Console (HMC) is used to configure and control one or more Power servers. The console delivers a virtual appliance format for increased deployment flexibility.

IBM PowerSC

IBM PowerSC is a security and compliance solution optimized for virtualized environments on IBM Power servers running AIX, IBM i or Linux. PowerSC sits on top of the IBM Power server stack, integrating security features built at different layers.

IBM PowerVC

IBM PowerVC is an advanced virtualization and cloud management offering. Built on OpenStack, it provides simplified virtualization management and cloud deployments for AIX, IBM i and Linux virtual machines (VMs) running on IBM Power.

Case studies Bosch

Transitioning to IBM Power10 servers drives 75% performance improvements for the same workloads and supports climate goals.

 Coop

Optimizing product assortment and quantities to reduce food waste.

 Ecogas

Extending high quality digital services to over one million people.

 RG19

Enabling flexible, cost-effective services through dynamic capacity.
Resources Announcing new IBM Power server

New IBM Power server extends AI workloads from core to cloud to edge for added business value across industries

IBM Power10 family expands

Choose a flexible hybrid cloud model with the agility and automation to best fit your needs.

 IBM Power S1014, S1022s, S1022 and S1024

See the latest features, technologies and changes to these models in our comprehensive Redbooks® guide.

 IBM Power E1050 Technical Overview

Get the comprehensive Redbooks guide to understand the latest features, technologies and changes to IBM Power E1050.

IBM Power E1080 Technical Overview

Get up to speed on the new architecture and functions of IBM Power E1080 with our comprehensive Redbooks guide.

Flexible Capacity on Demand

Flexible consumption for IBM Power is a pay-for-use model allowing dynamic delivery of more resources on private servers as business needs change.

Speak with an IBM Power expert

Learn how your business can benefit from frictionless hybrid cloud. Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Power expert.
Footnotes

¹  ITIC 2023 Global Server Hardware, Server OS Reliability Report
² 2022 Global Server Hardware, Server OS Security
³ https://www.ibm.com/case-studies/mondi-group-systems-hardware-sap-s4-hana
https://www.ibm.com/it-infrastructure/resources/power-performance/e1080/