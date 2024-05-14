With millions of consumers shopping online and on mobile, global use of once-only packaging for last-mile delivery has soared. For leading packaging manufacturer Mondi, protecting the environment and sustainability are top priorities, and the Mondi Action Plan 2030 (MAP2030) is a key enabler of the company’s climate action response.

MAP2030 includes ambitious targets for improving company efficiency, to ensure the lowest possible production wastage, streamlined business operations, and super-efficient logistics. To enhance the integration between its worldwide operations and unlock new decision-making insights for MAP2030, Mondi looked to its trusted SAP solutions and infrastructure experts from IBM.

Rainer Steffl, CIO at Mondi Group, says, “In partnership with IBM, we converted 40 factories across 15 countries to the cutting-edge SAP S/4HANA platform—and the move went perfectly. Although our journey is just beginning, we’ve already boosted end-user application performance by 20 percent, empowering our employees to work more effectively than ever. We see that IBM Power Systems servers and IBM FlashSystem storage provide the perfect platform for demanding new analytics workloads in SAP S/4HANA, which will help us enhance the efficiency and sustainability of our operations in the future.”