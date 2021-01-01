Accelerate your digital journey with the benefits of hybrid cloud and AI for our SAP® solutions
Take a virtual tour of the IBM Innovation Center for SAP® Solutions. Discover the exciting new facilities and develop strategies to advance your business with help from global experts who leverage leading technologies and services from IBM.
Make the most of your SAP investment with technology and services from IBM.
Explore how AI and machine learning can support smarter inventory decisions, helping to ensure that products arrive in the right place at the right time.
Transition from immediate sustainability compliance and reporting needs into business transformation and circularity with actionable insights and intelligent workflows.
Integrate a SAP manufacturing execution system into a SAP S/4HANA system, and discover how new technologies—such as AI-driven visual recognition—can support and automate the packing process.
IBM works with global customers to accelerate digital outcomes—read their stories.
Mondi engaged infrastructure experts from IBM to move to SAP S/4HANA seamlessly, with zero impact on day-to-day work, and boosted end-user application performance by 20%.
IBM and Red Hat worked with Blanc und Fischer Services IT GmbH to help accelerate innovation while optimizing existing investments through standardization.
Discover services and solutions that can help you achieve transformation goals.
The IBM Cloud® platform is flexible, security-rich and has the performance capabilities to deploy SAP S/4HANA.
Explore the next generation of consulting engagements to define and deliver digital transformation for SAP—backed by a business case that supports your move to SAP S/4HANA and the intelligent enterprise.
Create a scalable, flexible and intelligent infrastructure that sets up your business for a future of innovation as an SAP-powered digital enterprise.
Redefine what's possible in terms of performance and flexibility. See why SAP and IBM Power Systems are better together for innovation-minded companies.
Meet the experts behind the IBM Innovation Center for SAP® Solutions.
“We are the perfect starting point for our customers’ SAP journey to Hybrid Cloud and AI,” Scheller says. Meet the manager of the center and learn how transformative IBM solutions can be for your existing SAP environment.
“Do you have a specific question around our center in Walldorf? Just contact me,” Nickel says. Find out what exciting events are in store for you, and how they can help your digital journey. Hear from industry leaders and get expert guidance to drive your organization into the next era of SAP implementation.