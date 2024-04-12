Home Storage FlashSystem 7300 IBM Storage FlashSystem 7300
IBM Storage FlashSystem 7300 product
Robust performance for midrange workloads

IBM Storage FlashSystem 7300 is cost-effective storage that accelerates performance and seamlessly modernizes infrastructures. Part of the FlashSystem family, the 7300 is powered by IBM FlashCore® Modules and NVMe technology. Built on IBM Storage Virtualize software, this is storage for the modern enterprise: simple, smart, secure—delivering incredible performance.

Free trial machine on your premises available (see list of countries)

Features High performance redundancy

Up to 24 NVMe high-availability flash devices in a 2U storage enclosure drawer with networked-based replication across 3 sites to prevent a single point of failure.

Scalable for environments of any size

Smart, self-optimizing containerized solution is easily managed, enabling organizations to overcome storage challenges as they grow.

Affordable, high-value solution

High-density tiers of flash storage in an affordable package includes compression and AI-powered predictive analytics.

 Agile integration

Migrate data with fully integrated system management, application-aware data services and high-value features such as AES encryption and inline hardware compression.

Hybrid cloud enabled

Benefit from hybrid cloud storage capabilities to increase business agility.

 Cyber resilient to the core

The new technology enabled by FlashCore Module 4 (FCM4) is designed to continuously monitor statistics gathered from every single I/O using machine learning models to detect anomalies like ransomware in less than a minute.1
Specifications
  1. Onboard 10 Gb RJ45 Ethernet
  2. 2 Controller modules
  3. RJ45 Management Port
  4. Interface card slot 32 Gb and 16 Gb FC, 25 Gb Ethernet, and 10 Gb Ethernet ports are for FC and iSCSI connectivity with optional 12 Gb SAS ports for host attachment and expansion enclosure attachments

Maximum bandwidth (reads): 50 GB per second
Response times (reads): <50 microseconds
Effective maximum capacity within single enclosure*: 3.8 PBe (2U enclosure)
Processor/PCIe Gen: Intel Cascade Lake, Gen 3 PCIe
Maximum front-end host ports: 24
FlashCore module capacities supported: 4.8, 9.6, 19.2 and 38.4 TB
Storage class memory drive capacities supported: 1.6 TB

Use cases:

  • SAP
  • Oracle
  • Server and desktop virtualization
  • Production database
  • Containers
  • Workload consolidation
Fast. Smart. Affordable hybrid cloud-enabled storage solutions. Take advantage of enterprise-quality embedded software and OS that can breathe new life into your legacy storage systems and protect you against that cyberattack that’s just around the corner. Compact design for space-constrained edge locations with consistent capabilities for on-prem and hybrid. Ideal for edge storage, virtual and containerized environments. Explore configurations and pricing Create a highly available hybrid cloud storage solution


Get the best of both worlds with the IBM Storage FlashSystem 7300 hybrid cloud enabled enterprise flash array for mid-range workloads. Scalable for your environment, be it a new project or an ongoing project, this smart, self-optimizing storage solution is easily managed.

  • Up to 170TBs of effective capacity (@ 2:1 data reduction)
  • Intel Cascade Lake, Gen 3 PCIe
  • As fast as 50μs latency
 Explore pricing and configurations High performance and secure data storage

 

Your data is secure. Your business is protected. Your company is ready for the future. IBM Storage FlashSystem 7300 is the storage solution you need to keep your business up and running.

 

  • Up to 380TBs of effective capacity (@ 2:1 data reduction)
  • Intel Cascade Lake, Gen 3 PCIe
  • As fast as 50μs latency
 Explore pricing and configurations Ultra scalable hybrid cloud storage

 

No business should have to suffer from storage constraint headaches. The IBM Storage FlashSystem 7300 can handle all your storage needs, from small to large.
 

 

  • Up to 765TBs of effective capacity (@ 2:1 data reduction)
  • Intel Cascade Lake, Gen 3 PCIe
  • As fast as 50μs latency
 Explore pricing and configurations
Case studies Evolution Systems

Evolution Systems used IBM Storage FlashSystem technology to increase performance and flex their storage to meet their customer needs.

 Read the case study Data Action

With high-performance IBM Storage FlashSystem, Data Action hosts its IBM QRadar® SIEM solution. The deployment has had a significant impact on the ability of the security operations center (SOC) to analyze security threats.

 Read the case study Micro Strategies

Using the IBM Storage portfolio, Micro Strategies created DataVault, a managed security service that helps clients quickly identify and recover from cyberattacks.

 Read the case study

Use cases

Storage Sustainability

Invest in energy efficient, dense data storage that makes a difference. FlashSystem devices leverage IBM FlashCore Modules with computational storage compression capabilities providing storage consolidation and power efficiency differentiation. As your data grows, ensure your energy shrinks.

 Lights out data center

View all your data in one place and rely on AI-driven data tiering. Powered by IBM Storage Virtualize, FlashSystem makes it easy to manage data across all systems while modernizing your legacy storage capabilities.

 More Cyber Resilience

Recover data quickly and without interruption in the event of a cyberattack. IBM Storage FlashSystem uses IBM Safeguarded Copy and IBM Cyber Vault to create air-gapped copies of data and restore production fast.

 Storage data analytics

Faster storage analytics, faster time to insight. Process your data and gain deeper insights at lightning speed, whether on-premises or in the cloud, using tools built with flash storage analytics.
Compare IBM Storage FlashSystem options

Explore features and use cases for the most common flash storage products.

Learn more about IBM Storage FlashSystem

Product specifications

IBM Storage FlashSystem 5300

IBM Storage FlashSystem 7300

IBM Storage FlashSystem 9500

Maximum bandwidth (reads)

28.6 GB per second

50 GB per second

100 GB per second

Response times (reads)

< 50 microseconds

< 50 microseconds

< 50 microseconds

Effective maximum capacity within single enclosure*

1.8 PBe (1U enclosure)

3.8 PBe (2U enclosure)

7.9 PBe (4U enclosure)

Processor/PCIe Gen

Intel Ice Lake, Gen 4 PCIe

Intel Cascade Lake, Gen 3 PCIe

Intel Ice Lake, Gen 4 PCIe

Maximum front-end host ports

16

24

48

FlashCore Module capacities supported

4.8, 9.6, 19.2 and 38.4 TB

4.8, 9.6, 19.2 and 38.4 TB

4.8, 9.6, 19.2 and 38.4 TB

Use cases

- SAP
- Oracle
- Server and desktop virtualization
- Production database
- Containers
- Workload consolidation

- SAP
- Oracle
- Server and desktop virtualization
- Production database
- Containers
- In-memory database

- SAP
- Oracle
- Server and desktop virtualization
- Production database
- Containers
- In-memory database

* Assuming 5:1 data reduction

All FlashSystem products additionally support industry standard NVMe modules and SAS-connected traditional HDDs
Next steps

Contact an advisor to get help configuring an IBM Storage FlashSystem for your business needs.

Footnotes

Internal experimentation by IBM Research has demonstrated detection of ransomware within 1 minute of the ransomware starting its encryption process. This experiment was done on a FlashSystem 5200 with 6 FCMs with the 4.1 firmware load. The 5200 had 8.6.3 GA level software loaded. The host connected to the 5200 was running Linux with XFS Filesystem. In this particular case, the IBM ransomware simulator called WannaLaugh was used. Underlying system must be compatible with FCM4.1 and version 8.6.3 GA level software loaded in order to receive results obtained.