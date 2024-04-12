IBM Storage FlashSystem 7300 is cost-effective storage that accelerates performance and seamlessly modernizes infrastructures. Part of the FlashSystem family, the 7300 is powered by IBM FlashCore® Modules and NVMe technology. Built on IBM Storage Virtualize software, this is storage for the modern enterprise: simple, smart, secure—delivering incredible performance.
Up to 24 NVMe high-availability flash devices in a 2U storage enclosure drawer with networked-based replication across 3 sites to prevent a single point of failure.
Smart, self-optimizing containerized solution is easily managed, enabling organizations to overcome storage challenges as they grow.
High-density tiers of flash storage in an affordable package includes compression and AI-powered predictive analytics.
Migrate data with fully integrated system management, application-aware data services and high-value features such as AES encryption and inline hardware compression.
Benefit from hybrid cloud storage capabilities to increase business agility.
The new technology enabled by FlashCore Module 4 (FCM4) is designed to continuously monitor statistics gathered from every single I/O using machine learning models to detect anomalies like ransomware in less than a minute.1
Maximum bandwidth (reads): 50 GB per second
Response times (reads): <50 microseconds
Effective maximum capacity within single enclosure*: 3.8 PBe (2U enclosure)
Processor/PCIe Gen: Intel Cascade Lake, Gen 3 PCIe
Maximum front-end host ports: 24
FlashCore module capacities supported: 4.8, 9.6, 19.2 and 38.4 TB
Storage class memory drive capacities supported: 1.6 TB
Use cases:
Get the best of both worlds with the IBM Storage FlashSystem 7300 hybrid cloud enabled enterprise flash array for mid-range workloads. Scalable for your environment, be it a new project or an ongoing project, this smart, self-optimizing storage solution is easily managed.
Your data is secure. Your business is protected. Your company is ready for the future. IBM Storage FlashSystem 7300 is the storage solution you need to keep your business up and running.
No business should have to suffer from storage constraint headaches. The IBM Storage FlashSystem 7300 can handle all your storage needs, from small to large.
Evolution Systems used IBM Storage FlashSystem technology to increase performance and flex their storage to meet their customer needs.
With high-performance IBM Storage FlashSystem, Data Action hosts its IBM QRadar® SIEM solution. The deployment has had a significant impact on the ability of the security operations center (SOC) to analyze security threats.
Using the IBM Storage portfolio, Micro Strategies created DataVault, a managed security service that helps clients quickly identify and recover from cyberattacks.
Invest in energy efficient, dense data storage that makes a difference. FlashSystem devices leverage IBM FlashCore Modules with computational storage compression capabilities providing storage consolidation and power efficiency differentiation. As your data grows, ensure your energy shrinks.
View all your data in one place and rely on AI-driven data tiering. Powered by IBM Storage Virtualize, FlashSystem makes it easy to manage data across all systems while modernizing your legacy storage capabilities.
Recover data quickly and without interruption in the event of a cyberattack. IBM Storage FlashSystem uses IBM Safeguarded Copy and IBM Cyber Vault to create air-gapped copies of data and restore production fast.
Faster storage analytics, faster time to insight. Process your data and gain deeper insights at lightning speed, whether on-premises or in the cloud, using tools built with flash storage analytics.
Explore features and use cases for the most common flash storage products.
Product specifications
IBM Storage FlashSystem 5300
IBM Storage FlashSystem 7300
IBM Storage FlashSystem 9500
Maximum bandwidth (reads)
28.6 GB per second
50 GB per second
100 GB per second
Response times (reads)
< 50 microseconds
< 50 microseconds
< 50 microseconds
Effective maximum capacity within single enclosure*
1.8 PBe (1U enclosure)
3.8 PBe (2U enclosure)
7.9 PBe (4U enclosure)
Processor/PCIe Gen
Intel Ice Lake, Gen 4 PCIe
Intel Cascade Lake, Gen 3 PCIe
Intel Ice Lake, Gen 4 PCIe
Maximum front-end host ports
16
24
48
FlashCore Module capacities supported
4.8, 9.6, 19.2 and 38.4 TB
4.8, 9.6, 19.2 and 38.4 TB
4.8, 9.6, 19.2 and 38.4 TB
Use cases
- SAP
- Oracle
- Server and desktop virtualization
- Production database
- Containers
- Workload consolidation
- SAP
- Oracle
- Server and desktop virtualization
- Production database
- Containers
- In-memory database
- SAP
- Oracle
- Server and desktop virtualization
- Production database
- Containers
- In-memory database
* Assuming 5:1 data reduction
All FlashSystem products additionally support industry standard NVMe modules and SAS-connected traditional HDDs
1 Internal experimentation by IBM Research has demonstrated detection of ransomware within 1 minute of the ransomware starting its encryption process. This experiment was done on a FlashSystem 5200 with 6 FCMs with the 4.1 firmware load. The 5200 had 8.6.3 GA level software loaded. The host connected to the 5200 was running Linux with XFS Filesystem. In this particular case, the IBM ransomware simulator called WannaLaugh was used. Underlying system must be compatible with FCM4.1 and version 8.6.3 GA level software loaded in order to receive results obtained.