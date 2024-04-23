IBM Storage FlashSystem 5300 is an NVMe storage option for entry-level enterprises that need compact, powerful storage. It unifies data management across the core, cloud and edge, and is designed in a revolutionary 1U form factor. The result is blazing speeds, robust density and numerous scale-up and scale-out options.

An ultra-performant cyber resilient, and flexible all-flash storage platform that enables organizations to consolidate and protect more workloads onto a smaller footprint with a larger performance and capacity envelope.