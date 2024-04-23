IBM Storage FlashSystem 5300 is an NVMe storage option for entry-level enterprises that need compact, powerful storage. It unifies data management across the core, cloud and edge, and is designed in a revolutionary 1U form factor. The result is blazing speeds, robust density and numerous scale-up and scale-out options.
An ultra-performant cyber resilient, and flexible all-flash storage platform that enables organizations to consolidate and protect more workloads onto a smaller footprint with a larger performance and capacity envelope.
12 NVMe high-availability flash devices in a 1U storage enclosure drawer with fully redundant canister components prevent a single point of failure.
Smart, self-optimizing solution is easily managed, enabling organizations to overcome storage challenges as they grow.
High-density tiers of flash storage in an affordable package includes compression and AI-powered predictive analytics.
Migrate data with fully integrated system management, application-aware data services and high-value features such as AES encryption and inline hardware compression.
Benefit from hybrid cloud storage capabilities to increase business agility.
The new technology enabled by FlashCore Module 4 (FCM4) is designed to continuously monitor statistics gathered from every single I/O using
machine learning models to detect anomalies like ransomware in less than a minute.1
Maximum bandwidth (reads): 28.6 GB per second
Response times (reads): <50 microseconds
Effective maximum capacity within single enclosure2: 1.8 PBe (1U enclosure)
Processor/PCIe Gen: Intel Ice Lake, Gen 4 PCIs
Maximum front-end host ports: 16
FlashCore module capacities supported: 4.8, 9.6, 19.2 and 38.4 TB
Use cases:
The IBM Storage FlashSystem 5300 system. The storage solution you need for virtualization and database environments. With the ability to store 12 NVMe high-availability flash devices in a 1U storage enclosure drawer, you will be able to meet the requirements of the future.
Development can sometimes feel like a never-ending maze. Let IBM Storage FlashSystem 5300 make it easy for you. We offer a solution that's fast, flexible, and always ready for you.
Do you have too many storage tiers with too many different types of storage? Consolidate them into one scalable solution. IBM Storage FlashSystem 5300 offers NVMe, QLC and Ai-powered predictive analytics.
Invest in energy efficient, dense data storage that makes a difference. FlashSystem devices leverage IBM FlashCore Modules with computational storage compression capabilities providing storage consolidation and power efficiency differentiation. As your data grows, ensure your energy shrinks.
View all your data in one place and rely on AI-driven data tiering. Powered by IBM Storage Virtualize, FlashSystem makes it easy to manage data across all systems while modernizing your legacy storage capabilities.
Recover data quickly and without interruption in the event of a cyberattack. IBM Storage FlashSystem uses IBM Safeguarded Copy and IBM Cyber Vault to create air-gapped copies of data and restore production fast.
Faster storage analytics, faster time to insight. Process your data and gain deeper insights at lightning speed, whether on-premises or in the cloud, using tools built with flash storage analytics.
Explore features and use cases for the most common flash storage products.
Product specifications
IBM Storage FlashSystem 5000
IBM Storage FlashSystem 5300
IBM Storage FlashSystem 7300
Maximum bandwidth (reads)
12 GB per second
28.6 GB per second
50 GB per second
Response times (reads)
< 70 microseconds
< 50 microseconds
< 50 microseconds
Effective maximum capacity within single enclosure3
570 TBs (2U enclosure)
1.8 PBe (1U enclosure)2
3.8 PBe(2U enclosure)
Processor/PCIe Gen
Intel Broadwell DE
Intel Ice Lake, Gen 4 PCIs
Intel Cascade Lake, Gen 3 PCIe
Maximum front-end host ports
8
16
24
FlashCore Module capacities supported4
Not applicable (supports industry standard modules)
4.8, 9.6, 19.2 and 38.4 TB
4.8, 9.6, 19.2 and 38.4 TB
Use cases
- Server and desktop virtualization
- Production and development databases
- Containers
- Data center edge
- SAP
- Oracle
- Server and desktop virtualization
- Production database
- Containers
- Workload consolidation
- SAP
- Oracle
- Server and desktop virtualization
- Production database
- Containers
- In-memory database
* FlashSystem 5300 to become available later in some of the countries, as follows: August 28, 2024 in Korea; July 3, 2024 in Australia and New Zealand; September 18, 2024 in Taiwan; September 20, 2024 in Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan; September 25, 2024 in India.
1 Internal experimentation by IBM Research has demonstrated detection of ransomware within 1 minute of the ransomware starting its encryption process. This experiment was done on a FlashSystem 5200 with 6 FCMs with the 4.1 firmware load. The 5200 had 8.6.3 GA level software loaded. The host connected to the 5200 was running Linux with XFS Filesystem. In this particular case, the IBM ransomware simulator called WannaLaugh was used. Underlying system must be compatible with FCM4.1 and version 8.6.3 GA level software loaded in order to receive results obtained.
2 1U control enclosure: 12 drives of 38.4TB each= 460.8 TB configured in a 9+Q+P+S DRAID-6 array, after RAID overhead and metadata provisioning, deliver 302.12TB of usable capacity, with a 3:1 compression and 2:1 deduplication ratio equal 1.81PB of effective capacity.
3Assuming 3:1 data reduction compression and 2:1 deduplication.
4All FlashSystem products additionally support industry standard NVMe modules and SAS-connected traditional HDDs