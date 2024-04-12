Home Storage FlashSystem FlashSystem 5000 IBM Storage FlashSystem 5000
Powerful. Affordable. The best of both worlds.

IBM Storage FlashSystem 5000 models (IBM Storage FlashSystem 5015 and IBM Storage FlashSystem 5045) are SAS-based storage solutions for small to midsize businesses in need of simple, flexible storage. Part of the FlashSystem family, these entry-level systems tap into advanced storage capabilities and scale up as needed. They are easy to implement, easy to use and easy to grow.

Free trial machine on your premises available (see list of countries)

Download Redbook: IBM Storage FlashSystem 5000 and 5200 for MidMarket
Features High performance redundancy

12/24 SAS HDD/ flash devices in a 2U storage enclosure with fully redundant chassis components avoid a single point of failure.

 Scalable for environment of any size

Smart, self-optimizing solution is easily managed, enabling organizations with all-flash or hybrid configurations to overcome storage challenges as they grow.

Affordable, high-value solution

High-density tiers of flash storage in an affordable package includes compression, deduplication and AI-powered predictive analytics.

Agile integration

Migrate data with fully integrated system management, application-aware data services and high-value features such as AES encryption, deduplication and compression.

Hybrid cloud enabled

Benefit from hybrid cloud storage capabilities to increase business agility.

 Easily add more storage

Evolve as your business requires with easy-to-use, amazingly quick IBM Storage FlashSystem entry-level storage.
Specifications
  1. RJ45 Management Port
  2. 10 Gb RJ45
  3. 2 Controller modules
  4. 16 Gb FC, 25 Gb Ethernet, and 10 Gb Ethernet ports are available for FC and iSCSI connectivity
  5. 12Gb SAS ports for host attachment and expansion enclosure attachments

Models: IBM Storage FlashSystem 5045, IBM Storage FlashSystem 5015

Software: IBM Storage Virtualize
Single or dual controller: Dual (Active/Active)

  •  12 Gb/s SAS
  •  25 Gb/s iSCSI (iWARP or RoCE)
  • 10 Gb/s iSCSI
  • 16 Gb/s Fibre Channel

Maximum bandwidth: 12 GB per second, 8 GB per second
Maximum bandwidth (reads): 12 GB per second
Response times (reads): < 70 microseconds
Effective maximum capacity within single enclosure*: 570 TBs (2U enclosure)
Processor/PCIe Gen: Broadwell DE
Maximum front-end host ports: 8 ports plus 4 on-board ports

Small Form Factor enclosures support:

  • Flash drives: 1.92 TB, 3.84 TB, 7.68 TB, 15.36 TB, and 30.72 TB
  • High-performance, enterprise class disk drives: 2.4 TB 10,000 rpm

Large Form Factor enclosures support:

  • High-performance, enterprise-class disk drives: 2.4 TB 10,000 rpm
  • High-capacity, archival class nearline disk drives: 8 TB, 12 TB, 16 TB, and 20 TB 7,200 rpm

High density enclosure supports:

  • Flash drives: 1.92 TB, 3.84 TB, 7.68 TB, 15.36 TB, and 30.72 TB
  •  High-performance, enterprise-class disk drives: 2.4 TB 10,000 rpm

High-capacity, archival class nearline disk drives: 8 TB, 12 TB, 16 TB, and 20 TB 7,200 rpm

Use cases:

  • Server and desktop virtualization
  • Production and development databases
  • Containers
  • Data center edge
Fast. Smart. Affordable hybrid cloud-enabled storage solutions. Take advantage of enterprise-quality embedded software and OS that can breathe new life into your legacy storage systems and protect you against that cyberattack that’s just around the corner. Compact design for space-constrained edge locations. Consistent capabilities for on-prem and hybrid. Ideal for edge storage, as well as virtual and containerized environments. Explore configuration and pricing IBM Storage FlashSystem 5015

 

The FlashSystem 5015 is a perfect solution for your near-line archive and backup requirements. With this solution, you can simplify your hybrid storage environment. It offers tremendous value for money.

 

  • Up to 550TBs of effective capacity (@ 3:1 data reduction)
  • Intel Broadwell DE
  • As fast as 70μs latency and 400K IOPs
 Explore pricing and configurations IBM Storage FlashSystem 5045

 

The FlashSystem 5045 is an enterprise-class data storage device that's designed to optimize performance in mixed workloads and virtualized environments. This entry-level storage solution offers great value for money and can be tailored to the needs of your individual business.

  • Up to 550TBs of effective capacity (@ 3:1 data reduction)
  • Intel Broadwell DE
  • As fast as 70μs latency and 1.2M IOPs
 Explore pricing and configurations
Case studies Grupo Zapata

Grupo Zapata uses IBM and SAP to make data-driven decisions to help minimize materials costs and maximize profitability.

 

 Read the case study Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd.

Leading smart meter manufacturer modernizes India. Genus Power gets electrifying boost from IBM Storage.

 

 Read the case study Höganäs Borgestad AB

Höganäs Borgestad doubled storage performance at 90% savings compared to competing offerings by deploying IBM Storage FlashSystem storage to support its new virtualized IT landscape.

 Read the case study

Use cases

Storage Sustainability

Invest in energy efficient, dense data storage that makes a difference. FlashSystem devices leverage IBM FlashCore Modules with computational storage compression capabilities providing storage consolidation and power efficiency differentiation. As your data grows, ensure your energy shrinks.

 Lights out data center

View all your data in one place and rely on AI-driven data tiering. Powered by IBM Storage Virtualize, FlashSystem makes it easy to manage data across all systems while modernizing your legacy storage capabilities.

 More Cyber Resilience

Recover data quickly and without interruption in the event of a cyberattack. IBM Storage FlashSystem uses IBM Safeguarded Copy and IBM Cyber Vault to create air-gapped copies of data and restore production fast.

 Storage data analytics

Faster storage analytics, faster time to insight. Process your data and gain deeper insights at lightning speed, whether on-premises or in the cloud, using tools built with flash storage analytics.
Compare IBM Storage FlashSystem options

Explore features and use cases for the most common flash storage products.

Learn more about IBM Storage FlashSystem

Product specifications

IBM Storage FlashSystem 5000

IBM Storage FlashSystem 5300

Maximum bandwidth (reads)

12 GB per second

28.6 GB per second

Response times (reads)

< 70 microseconds

< 50 microseconds

Effective maximum capacity within single enclosure* 

570 TBs (2U enclosure)

1.8 PBe (1U enclosure)

Processor/PCIe Gen

Intel Broadwell DE

Intel Ice Lake, Gen 4 PCIe

Maximum front-end host ports

8

16

FlashCore Module capacities supported

Not applicable (supports industry standard modules)

4.8, 9.6, 19.2 and 38.4 TB

Use cases

- Server and desktop virtualization
- Production and development databases
- Containers
- Data center edge

- SAP
- Oracle
- Server and desktop virtualization
- Production database
- Containers
- Workload consolidation

 Explore IBM Storage FlashSystem 5300

* Assuming 5:1 data reduction

All FlashSystem products additionally support industry standard NVMe modules and SAS-connected traditional HDDs.
Next steps

Contact an advisor to get help configuring an IBM Storage FlashSystem for your business needs.

Explore configurations and prices
