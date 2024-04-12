IBM Storage FlashSystem 5000 models (IBM Storage FlashSystem 5015 and IBM Storage FlashSystem 5045) are SAS-based storage solutions for small to midsize businesses in need of simple, flexible storage. Part of the FlashSystem family, these entry-level systems tap into advanced storage capabilities and scale up as needed. They are easy to implement, easy to use and easy to grow.
12/24 SAS HDD/ flash devices in a 2U storage enclosure with fully redundant chassis components avoid a single point of failure.
Smart, self-optimizing solution is easily managed, enabling organizations with all-flash or hybrid configurations to overcome storage challenges as they grow.
High-density tiers of flash storage in an affordable package includes compression, deduplication and AI-powered predictive analytics.
Migrate data with fully integrated system management, application-aware data services and high-value features such as AES encryption, deduplication and compression.
Benefit from hybrid cloud storage capabilities to increase business agility.
Evolve as your business requires with easy-to-use, amazingly quick IBM Storage FlashSystem entry-level storage.
Models: IBM Storage FlashSystem 5045, IBM Storage FlashSystem 5015
Software: IBM Storage Virtualize
Single or dual controller: Dual (Active/Active)
Maximum bandwidth: 12 GB per second, 8 GB per second
Maximum bandwidth (reads): 12 GB per second
Response times (reads): < 70 microseconds
Effective maximum capacity within single enclosure*: 570 TBs (2U enclosure)
Processor/PCIe Gen: Broadwell DE
Maximum front-end host ports: 8 ports plus 4 on-board ports
Small Form Factor enclosures support:
Large Form Factor enclosures support:
High density enclosure supports:
High-capacity, archival class nearline disk drives: 8 TB, 12 TB, 16 TB, and 20 TB 7,200 rpm
Use cases:
The FlashSystem 5015 is a perfect solution for your near-line archive and backup requirements. With this solution, you can simplify your hybrid storage environment. It offers tremendous value for money.
The FlashSystem 5045 is an enterprise-class data storage device that's designed to optimize performance in mixed workloads and virtualized environments. This entry-level storage solution offers great value for money and can be tailored to the needs of your individual business.
Grupo Zapata uses IBM and SAP to make data-driven decisions to help minimize materials costs and maximize profitability.
Leading smart meter manufacturer modernizes India. Genus Power gets electrifying boost from IBM Storage.
Höganäs Borgestad doubled storage performance at 90% savings compared to competing offerings by deploying IBM Storage FlashSystem storage to support its new virtualized IT landscape.
Invest in energy efficient, dense data storage that makes a difference. FlashSystem devices leverage IBM FlashCore Modules with computational storage compression capabilities providing storage consolidation and power efficiency differentiation. As your data grows, ensure your energy shrinks.
View all your data in one place and rely on AI-driven data tiering. Powered by IBM Storage Virtualize, FlashSystem makes it easy to manage data across all systems while modernizing your legacy storage capabilities.
Recover data quickly and without interruption in the event of a cyberattack. IBM Storage FlashSystem uses IBM Safeguarded Copy and IBM Cyber Vault to create air-gapped copies of data and restore production fast.
Faster storage analytics, faster time to insight. Process your data and gain deeper insights at lightning speed, whether on-premises or in the cloud, using tools built with flash storage analytics.
Explore features and use cases for the most common flash storage products.
Product specifications
IBM Storage FlashSystem 5000
IBM Storage FlashSystem 5300
Maximum bandwidth (reads)
12 GB per second
28.6 GB per second
Response times (reads)
< 70 microseconds
< 50 microseconds
Effective maximum capacity within single enclosure*
570 TBs (2U enclosure)
1.8 PBe (1U enclosure)
Processor/PCIe Gen
Intel Broadwell DE
Intel Ice Lake, Gen 4 PCIe
Maximum front-end host ports
8
16
FlashCore Module capacities supported
Not applicable (supports industry standard modules)
4.8, 9.6, 19.2 and 38.4 TB
Use cases
- Server and desktop virtualization
- Production and development databases
- Containers
- Data center edge
- SAP
- Oracle
- Server and desktop virtualization
- Production database
- Containers
- Workload consolidation
* Assuming 5:1 data reduction
All FlashSystem products additionally support industry standard NVMe modules and SAS-connected traditional HDDs.
