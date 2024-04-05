New IBM FlashSystem with ransomware threat detection
Next gen FlashCore Module 4 (FCM4) provides resilient data storage in the event of a cyber-attack. The new technology enabled by FCM4 is designed to continuously monitor statistics gathered from every single I/O using machine learning models to detect anomalies like ransomware in less than a minute4. Benefits include:
Efficient, policy-based resilience for all your storage needs
IBM expands operational resiliency capabilities
Storage systems that make a difference
of IBM's product waste by weight was diverted from landfills or incineration, in 2022.¹
more effective capacity per rack unit compared to the previous generation of FlashCore Modules.²
less energy than a market leading competitor.³
A cost effective storage array that doesn't compromise on performance
The most affordable hybrid or flash based cyber storage platform with outsized performance for any size business.
A stunning enterprise-grade all-flash array cyber storage offering with the greatest performance and capacity in a single rack unit.
Powerful performance, expansive all-flash storage capacity, and extensive connectivity without compromising resiliency.
Enterprise-class all-NVMe flash cyber storage platform for performance and capacity intensive workloads.
The perfect solution for your near-line archive and backup requirements. With this solution, you can simplify your hybrid storage environment. It offers tremendous value for money.
Product specifications
IBM Storage FlashSystem 5000
IBM Storage FlashSystem 5300
IBM Storage FlashSystem 7300
IBM Storage FlashSystem 9500
Maximum bandwidth (reads)
12 GB per second
28.6 GB per second
50 GB per second
100 GB per second
Response times (reads)
< 70 microseconds
< 50 microseconds
< 50 microseconds
< 50 microseconds
Effective maximum capacity within single enclosure*
570 TBs (2U enclosure)
1.8 PBe (1U enclosure)5
3.8 PBe (2U enclosure)
7.9 PBe (4U enclosure)
Processor/PCIe Gen
Intel Broadwell DE
Intel Ice Lake, Gen 4 PCIe
Intel Cascade Lake, Gen 3 PCIe
Intel Ice Lake, Gen 4 PCIe
Maximum front-end host ports
8
16
24
48
FlashCore Module capacities supported
Not applicable ( (supports industry standard modules)
4.8, 9.6, 19.2 and 38.4 TB
4.8, 9.6, 19.2 and 38.4 TB
4.8, 9.6, 19.2 and 38.4 TB
Use cases
- Server and desktop virtualization
- Production and development databases
- Containers
- Data center edge
- SAP
- Oracle
- Server and desktop virtualization
- Production database
- Containers
- Workload consolidation
- SAP
- Oracle
- Server and desktop virtualization
- Production database
- Containers
- In-memory database
- SAP
- Oracle
- Server and desktop virtualization
- Production database
- Containers
- In-memory database
* Assuming 3:1 compression and 2:1 deduplication
All FlashSystem products additionally support industry standard NVMe modules and SAS-connected traditional hard disk drives.
Learn why IBM is recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Primary Storage for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision for IBM Storage Virtualize.
IBM Storage FlashSystem won again the Top Rated award from TrustRadius for Enterprise Flash Array Storage Solutions based on its excellent customer satisfaction ratings.
Our customers reported to ESG that their storage costs were between 40%-90% lower when compared to their previous environments, while performance levels were an average of 840% higher than comparative systems.
Based on users reviews, G2 awarded IBM Storage FlashSystem with Users Love Us badge.
1 Results based on: https://www.ibm.com/downloads/cas/BOPNXX18
2 Based on listed effective capacity of FlashCore Module Generation 3 38.4TB drives vs. the listed effective capacity of the FlashCore Module Generation 2 38.4TB drives.
3 Based on comparable configurations between IBM FlashSystem and a 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant report participant: https://community.ibm.com/community/user/storage/blogs/chelsey-gosse/2023/09/20/2023-gartner-magic-quadrant-primary-storage. Each comparison was at the same temperature, memory, and core frequencies with comparable raw capacities and system performances. For each configuration, the power of the devices were estimated with engineering calculations from the typical power withdraw of the CPUs, drives and components on each of the devices. Based on information from: https://www.manua.ls/dell/powermax-2000/manual (link resides outside ibm.com); https://www.delltechnologies.com/asset/en-au/products/storage/technical-support/dell-powerstore-gen2-spec-sheet.pdf (link resides outside ibm.com); https://www.sanstorageworks.com/PowerMax-8000.asp (link resides outside ibm.com).
4 Internal experimentation by IBM Research has demonstrated detection of ransomware within 1 minute of the ransomware starting its encryption process. This experiment was done on a FlashSystem 5200 with 6 FCMs with the 4.1 firmware load. The 5200 had 8.6.3 GA level software loaded. The host connected to the 5200 was running Linux with XFS Filesystem. In this particular case, the IBM ransomware simulator called WannaLaugh was used. Underlying system must be compatible with FCM4.1 and version 8.6.3 GA level software loaded in order to receive results obtained.
5 Results based on 1U control enclosure: 12 drives of 38.4TB each = 460.8TB configured in a 9+Q+P+S DRAID-6 array, after RAID overhead and
metadata provisioning, deliver 302.12TB of usable capacity, with a 3:1 compression and 2:1 deduplication ratio equal 1.81PB of effective capacity.