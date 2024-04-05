Home Storage FlashSystem IBM Storage FlashSystem
Elevate operational resilience with autonomous data storage
More cyber resilience in store

New IBM FlashSystem with ransomware threat detection

Next gen FlashCore Module 4 (FCM4) provides resilient data storage in the event of a cyber-attack. The new technology enabled by FCM4 is designed to continuously monitor statistics gathered from every single I/O using machine learning models to detect anomalies like ransomware in less than a minute4. Benefits include:

  • Identify threats in real-time
  • Respond to cyber threats quickly
  • Use AI to improve cyber-threat detection times

Efficient, policy-based resilience for all your storage needs

IBM expands operational resiliency capabilities

Read the ESG report on the shift to cyber resilience

IBM FlashSystem family data sheet
Cyber Resilience Assessment

Find out how prepared your business is - and get ready for the upcoming EU DORA (Digital Operational Resilience Act) regulations.

More sustainability in store

Storage systems that make a difference

 Learn more about FlashSystem sustainability and calculate your energy savings 99.6%

of IBM's product waste by weight was diverted from landfills or incineration, in 2022.¹

 Learn how IBM can help you recycle 30%

more effective capacity per rack unit compared to the previous generation of FlashCore Modules.²

 Learn how we innovate for sustainability 29%

less energy than a market leading competitor.³

 Learn how much you can save

Products. More affordability in store.

A cost effective storage array that doesn't compromise on performance
Explore standard configurations and prices
IBM FlashSystem 5045

The most affordable hybrid or flash based cyber storage platform with outsized performance for any size business.

 IBM FlashSystem 5300

A stunning enterprise-grade all-flash array cyber storage offering with the greatest performance and capacity in a single rack unit.

 IBM FlashSystem 7300

Powerful performance, expansive all-flash storage capacity, and extensive connectivity without compromising resiliency.

 IBM FlashSystem 9500

Enterprise-class all-NVMe flash cyber storage platform for performance and capacity intensive workloads.

 IBM FlashSystem 5015

The perfect solution for your near-line archive and backup requirements. With this solution, you can simplify your hybrid storage environment. It offers tremendous value for money.
Compare systems

Explore features and use cases for the most common flash storage products.

Product specifications

IBM Storage FlashSystem 5000

IBM Storage FlashSystem 5300

IBM Storage FlashSystem 7300

IBM Storage FlashSystem 9500

Maximum bandwidth (reads)

12 GB per second

28.6 GB per second

50 GB per second

100 GB per second

Response times (reads)

< 70 microseconds

< 50 microseconds

< 50 microseconds

< 50 microseconds

Effective maximum capacity within single enclosure*

570 TBs (2U enclosure)

1.8 PBe (1U enclosure)5

3.8 PBe (2U enclosure)

7.9 PBe (4U enclosure)

Processor/PCIe Gen

Intel Broadwell DE

Intel Ice Lake, Gen 4 PCIe

Intel Cascade Lake, Gen 3 PCIe

Intel Ice Lake, Gen 4 PCIe

Maximum front-end host ports

8

16

24

48

FlashCore Module capacities supported

Not applicable ( (supports industry standard modules)

4.8, 9.6, 19.2 and 38.4 TB

4.8, 9.6, 19.2 and 38.4 TB

4.8, 9.6, 19.2 and 38.4 TB

Use cases

- Server and desktop virtualization
- Production and development databases
- Containers
- Data center edge

- SAP
- Oracle
- Server and desktop virtualization
- Production database
- Containers
- Workload consolidation

- SAP
- Oracle
- Server and desktop virtualization
- Production database
- Containers
- In-memory database

- SAP
- Oracle
- Server and desktop virtualization
- Production database
- Containers
- In-memory database

 Explore IBM Storage FlashSystem 5000 Explore IBM Storage FlashSystem 5300 Explore IBM Storage FlashSystem 7300 Explore IBM Storage FlashSystem 9500

 * Assuming 3:1 compression and 2:1 deduplication

Check here for your local (where available) pricing and currency

All FlashSystem products additionally support industry standard NVMe modules and SAS-connected traditional hard disk drives.

Market leadership

A Primary Storage Gartner Leader - the 16th time in a row

Learn why IBM is recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Primary Storage for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision for IBM Storage Virtualize.

 IBM Storage FlashSystem wins on TrustRadius

IBM Storage FlashSystem won again the Top Rated award from TrustRadius for Enterprise Flash Array Storage Solutions based on its excellent customer satisfaction ratings.

 40% to 90% lower storage costs with IBM FlashSystem

Our customers reported to ESG that their storage costs were between 40%-90% lower when compared to their previous environments, while performance levels were an average of 840% higher than comparative systems.

 Winning on G2

Based on users reviews, G2 awarded IBM Storage FlashSystem with Users Love Us badge.
Footnotes

1 Results based on: https://www.ibm.com/downloads/cas/BOPNXX18

Based on listed effective capacity of FlashCore Module Generation 3 38.4TB drives vs. the listed effective capacity of the FlashCore Module Generation 2 38.4TB drives.

Based on comparable configurations between IBM FlashSystem and a 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant report participant: https://community.ibm.com/community/user/storage/blogs/chelsey-gosse/2023/09/20/2023-gartner-magic-quadrant-primary-storage. Each comparison was at the same temperature, memory, and core frequencies with comparable raw capacities and system performances. For each configuration, the power of the devices were estimated with engineering calculations from the typical power withdraw of the CPUs, drives and components on each of the devices.   Based on information from:  https://www.manua.ls/dell/powermax-2000/manual (link resides outside ibm.com); https://www.delltechnologies.com/asset/en-au/products/storage/technical-support/dell-powerstore-gen2-spec-sheet.pdf (link resides outside ibm.com); https://www.sanstorageworks.com/PowerMax-8000.asp (link resides outside ibm.com).

4 Internal experimentation by IBM Research has demonstrated detection of ransomware within 1 minute of the ransomware starting its encryption process. This experiment was done on a FlashSystem 5200 with 6 FCMs with the 4.1 firmware load. The 5200 had 8.6.3 GA level software loaded. The host connected to the 5200 was running Linux with XFS Filesystem. In this particular case, the IBM ransomware simulator called WannaLaugh was used. Underlying system must be compatible with FCM4.1 and version 8.6.3 GA level software loaded in order to receive results obtained.

5 Results based on 1U control enclosure: 12 drives of 38.4TB each = 460.8TB configured in a 9+Q+P+S DRAID-6 array, after RAID overhead and
metadata provisioning, deliver 302.12TB of usable capacity, with a 3:1 compression and 2:1 deduplication ratio equal 1.81PB of effective capacity.