Explore configurations and prices
High-end performance for demanding workloads

IBM Storage FlashSystem 9500 combines IBM FlashCore® Modules, NVMe architecture and AI-powered features for unrivaled performance. Part of the FlashSystem family, the 9500 delivers extreme speed and simplicity for the most demanding enterprise workloads. It also protects your enterprise operations with IBM Cyber Vault for security and IBM HyperSwap® for business continuity. 

Features High performance redundancy

Up to 4.5 Petabytes of effective data storage in an efficient 4U storage enclosure drawer with networked-based replication across 3 sites to prevent a single point of failure.

 Scalable for environments of any size

Smart, self-optimizing containerized solution is easily managed, enabling organizations to overcome storage challenges as they grow.

Affordable, high-value solution

High-density tiers of flash storage in an affordable package includes compression, new QLC flash-based technology and AI-powered predictive analytics.

Agile integration

Migrate data with fully integrated system management, application-aware data services and high-value features such as FIPS 140-3 Level 1 encryption, full hot-swap and powerful, efficient inline compression capabilities.

Hybrid cloud enabled

Benfit from hybrid cloud storage capabilities to increase business agility.

 Cyber resilient to the core

The new technology enabled by FlashCore Module 4 (FCM4) is designed to continuously monitor statistics gathered from every single I/O using machine learning models to detect anomalies like ransomware in less than a minute..1

 Strong security

Proprietary IBM FlashCore modules provide high-capacity storage for greater space and processing efficiency and stronger security.

Specifications
  1. 2 Controller modules
  2. 12 PCIe G4 Interface Card Slots per enclosure: 32 Gb and 16 Gb FC, 25 Gb Ethernet, and 10 Gb Ethernet ports are available for FC and iSCSI connectivity with optional 12Gb SAS ports for host attachment and expansion enclosure attachments
  3. RJ45 Management Ports
  4. Hot swappable, multiple ride PSU batteries

Maximum bandwidth (reads): 100 GB per second
Response times (reads): < 50 microseconds
Effective maximum capacity within single enclosure*: 7.9 PBe (4U enclosure)
Processor/PCIe Gen: Intel Ice Lake, Gen 4 PCIe
Maximum front-end host ports: 48
FlashCore module capacities supported: 4.8, 9.6, 19.2 and 38.4 TB
Storage class memory drive capacities supported: 1.6 TB

Use cases:

  • SAP
  • Oracle
  • Server and desktop virtualization
  • Production database
  • Containers
  • In-memory database
Use cases

Storage Sustainability

Invest in energy efficient, dense data storage that makes a difference. FlashSystem devices leverage IBM FlashCore Modules with computational storage compression capabilities providing storage consolidation and power efficiency differentiation. As your data grows, ensure your energy shrinks.

 Lights out data center

View all your data in one place and rely on AI-driven data tiering. Powered by IBM Storage Virtualize, FlashSystem makes it easy to manage data across all systems while modernizing your legacy storage capabilities.

 More Cyber Resilience

Recover data quickly and without interruption in the event of a cyberattack. IBM Storage FlashSystem uses IBM Safeguarded Copy and IBM Cyber Vault to create air-gapped copies of data and restore production fast.

 Storage data analytics

Faster storage analytics, faster time to insight. Process your data and gain deeper insights at lightning speed, whether on-premises or in the cloud, using tools built with flash storage analytics.
Compare IBM Storage FlashSystem options

Explore features and use cases for the most common flash storage products.

Learn more about IBM Storage FlashSystem

Product specifications

IBM Storage FlashSystem 7300

IBM Storage FlashSystem 9500

Maximum bandwidth (reads)

50 GB per second

100 GB per second

Response times (reads)

< 50 microseconds

< 50 microseconds

Effective maximum capacity within single enclosure*

3.8 PBe (2U enclosure)

7.9 PBe (4U enclosure)

Processor/PCIe Gen

Intel Cascade Lake, Gen 3 PCIe

Intel Ice Lake, Gen 4 PCIe

Maximum front-end host ports

24

48

FlashCore Module capacities supported

   4.8, 9.6, 19.2 and 38.4 TB

4.8, 9.6, 19.2 and 38.4 TB

 Explore IBM Storage FlashSystem 7300

* Assuming 5:1 data reduction

All FlashSystem products additionally support industry standard NVMe modules and SAS-connected traditional HDDs
Footnotes

Internal experimentation by IBM Research has demonstrated detection of ransomware within 1 minute of the ransomware starting its encryption process. This experiment was done on a FlashSystem 5200 with 6 FCMs with the 4.1 firmware load. The 5200 had 8.6.3 GA level software loaded. The host connected to the 5200 was running Linux with XFS Filesystem. In this particular case, the IBM ransomware simulator called WannaLaugh was used. Underlying system must be compatible with FCM4.1 and version 8.6.3 GA level software loaded in order to receive results obtained.