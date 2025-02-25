IBM Storage FlashSystem C200

IBM FlashSystem C200 is the latest addition to the our FlashSystem family, delivering lower TCO and enterprise durability.

FlashSystem C200 extends our all-flash storage leadership to new workloads like media streaming, archives, and backups. Its balance of price, performance, and capacity can replace HDD storage with a reliable flash solution that can lower storage costs. FlashSystem C200 is backed by our FlashSystem guarantees, including energy efficiency, zero downtime, and ransomware detection. Drive replacements under maintenance are guaranteed, with 5.5x more write cycles than industry standard QLC drives.