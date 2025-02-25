Home

Storage

FlashSystem

C200

 IBM Storage FlashSystem C200
Use it like TLC, pay for it like QLC
Explore configurations and pricing
IBM Storage FlashSystem C200
Optimized for high capacity workloads

IBM FlashSystem C200 is the latest addition to the our FlashSystem family, delivering lower TCO and enterprise durability.

FlashSystem C200 extends our all-flash storage leadership to new workloads like media streaming, archives, and backups. Its balance of price, performance, and capacity can replace HDD storage with a reliable flash solution that can lower storage costs. FlashSystem C200 is backed by our FlashSystem guarantees, including energy efficiency, zero downtime, and ransomware detection. Drive replacements under maintenance are guaranteed, with 5.5x more write cycles than industry standard QLC drives.

Learn how IBM is transforming data centers with the latest updates to our FlashSystem grid technology and FlashSystem C200
Capacity optimized all-flash storage. Read the solution brief
Save space, energy, and improve performance By moving your data from strorage arrays using 16TB HDD to FlashSystem C200 71% less rack space 43% less energy needed 2.4x more read throughput performance
Features
Enhanced QLC Everywhere

IBM FlashCore Modules with guaranteed durability, always-on compression and ransomware threat detection with guaranteed detection in 1 minute
Cost-Effective Storage

Reduce the operational costs for HDD workloads such as media streaming, archives, and backup by moving them to FlashSystem C200, saving on space, power, management, and maintenance costs
Seamless integration to FlashSystem grid

Guaranteed non-disruptive workload mobility between FlashSystem arrays, helping you maximize the value of your storage environment using AI-driven management, scaling, and workload placement
Always Secure

Benefit from the same enterprise-grade security and availability services as the entire FlashSystem family, making it the perfect solution for disaster recovery use cases
Unmatched Density

Providing unmatched density with 1.1PB raw and up to 2.3PBe in 2U, helps consolidate HDDs to save 71% rack space on average

 
Improved Sustainability

Offering a balance of economic, environmental, and power efficiency to help you meet your ESG goals
Specifications
  • 1PB raw capacity with FlashSystem grid scaling in 2U
  • full set of enterprise software functions
  • 256GB cache
  • 8 x 10GbE on-board ports
  • 16 x 32Gb FC/NVMe-FC or 8 x 25/10GbE NVMe-TCP optional ports
  • 10x better performance than traditional HDD/Hybrid solutions
  • optimized for sequential workloads
Use cases
Modernize

Modernize your HDD or hybrid storage to a capacity-optimized all-flash array with capabilities that enable business agility, improve efficiency, and enhance sustainability.

  • Improve performance delivering higher IOPS and latency as low as 1ms.
  • Store more data in less physical space.
  • Eco-friendly by consuming less power and generating less heat.
Consolidate

Consolidate colder and less-latency sensitive workloads into a high-capacity system while more easily meeting the demands of modern IT environments.

  • Improve cost efficiency by reducing capital expenditure and maintenance costs.
  • Enhance utilization through dynamic, policy-driven management.
  • Simplify monitoring and management with fewer storage systems to manage.
Optimize

Optimize data placement and disaster recovery to fortify operational resilience and efficiency in today's data-intensive world.

  • Efficiently manage storage tiers with dynamic, policy-driven data movement.
  • Redirect valuable resources to drive your critical business priorities by placing cost-conscious workloads in cost-efficient storage.
  • Deliver always-on, hardware-based compression to maximize storage capacity.

Related products

Explore standard configurations and prices
IBM FlashSystem 5300

Enterprise-grade all flash array offering cyber security, robust density and extreme performance.
IBM FlashSystem 7300

Powerful performance, expansive all-flash storage capacity, and extensive connectivity without compromising resiliency.
IBM FlashSystem 9500

Enterprise-class all-NVMe flash cyber storage platform for performance and capacity intensive workloads.
IBM FlashSystem 5015

The perfect solution for your near-line archive and backup requirements. With this solution, you can simplify your hybrid storage environment. It offers tremendous value for money.
IBM FlashSystem 5045

Enterprise-class data storage platform designed to optimize performance in mixed workloads and virtualized environments.
Take the next step

Contact an advisor to get help configuring an IBM Storage FlashSystem for your business needs.

Explore configurations and pricing
More ways to explore Read the IBM FlashSystem Portoflio data sheet Explore the North America based IBM Business Partners Documentation Support Redbook: FlashSystem Best Practices Community Blog Resources