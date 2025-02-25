IBM Storage FlashSystem C200

Home
IBM FlashSystem C200 is the latest addition to the our FlashSystem family, delivering lower TCO and enterprise durability.
FlashSystem C200 extends our all-flash storage leadership to new workloads like media streaming, archives, and backups. Its balance of price, performance, and capacity can replace HDD storage with a reliable flash solution that can lower storage costs. FlashSystem C200 is backed by our FlashSystem guarantees, including energy efficiency, zero downtime, and ransomware detection. Drive replacements under maintenance are guaranteed, with 5.5x more write cycles than industry standard QLC drives.
Learn how IBM is transforming data centers with the latest updates to our FlashSystem grid technology and FlashSystem C200
IBM FlashCore Modules with guaranteed durability, always-on compression and ransomware threat detection with guaranteed detection in 1 minute
Reduce the operational costs for HDD workloads such as media streaming, archives, and backup by moving them to FlashSystem C200, saving on space, power, management, and maintenance costs
Guaranteed non-disruptive workload mobility between FlashSystem arrays, helping you maximize the value of your storage environment using AI-driven management, scaling, and workload placement
Benefit from the same enterprise-grade security and availability services as the entire FlashSystem family, making it the perfect solution for disaster recovery use cases
Providing unmatched density with 1.1PB raw and up to 2.3PBe in 2U, helps consolidate HDDs to save 71% rack space on average
Offering a balance of economic, environmental, and power efficiency to help you meet your ESG goals
Modernize your HDD or hybrid storage to a capacity-optimized all-flash array with capabilities that enable business agility, improve efficiency, and enhance sustainability.
Consolidate colder and less-latency sensitive workloads into a high-capacity system while more easily meeting the demands of modern IT environments.
Optimize data placement and disaster recovery to fortify operational resilience and efficiency in today's data-intensive world.
Enterprise-grade all flash array offering cyber security, robust density and extreme performance.
Powerful performance, expansive all-flash storage capacity, and extensive connectivity without compromising resiliency.
Enterprise-class all-NVMe flash cyber storage platform for performance and capacity intensive workloads.
The perfect solution for your near-line archive and backup requirements. With this solution, you can simplify your hybrid storage environment. It offers tremendous value for money.
Enterprise-class data storage platform designed to optimize performance in mixed workloads and virtualized environments.
