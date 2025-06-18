Fast. Secure. Intelligent. FlashSystem

Detects ransomware in less than a minute using AI*
IBM FlashSystem® is a collection of high-speed, all-flash and hybrid flash storage solutions designed to streamline IT operations, support data modernization efforts and deliver unmatched value and price performance.

More muscle, more hustle, less bustle with IBM FlashSystem.
Self-driving storage gives you back more time

Transform your data operations ZERO downtime data movement

Deliver data where and when you need it with FlashSystem grid architecture by adapting to your business needs and eliminating unplanned outages. Data movements now have zero downtime and are non-disruptive, guaranteed. No swing box required.

 5.5 x more write cycles

Use AI-driven recommendations to optimize data placement for high performance or colder data use cases while unlocking 5.5 times more write cycles than industry-standard quad-level cell (QLC) solid-state drives (SSDs).

 40% cost savings

Get at least 40% lifecycle cost savings with IBM FlashSystem by managing storage automatically with artificial intelligence (AI) recommendations, business SLAs and policies as compared with competitive storage vendors using manual modeling.
Safeguard consistently

Ensure data is safe with a resilient FlashSystem grid architecture based on immutable snapshots, flexible data replication features, real-time threat detection and autonomous response for quick recovery after cyberattacks to minimize impact.  

Store data intelligently

Optimize data centers with FlashCore Module computational storage, safeguarding and storing data without performance impact. IBM backs its Flash Core Modules (FCMs) with drive replacement under maintenance, guaranteed with no write limits.

Enhance energy efficiency

Reduce energy consumption with a solid data storage sustainability guarantee. Some configurations guaranteeing as low as 1.7 W/TB.

Find your product
FlashSystem 5000 facing front with transparent background, clipped.
More affordability in store

IBM Storage FlashSystem 5000

Powerful and affordable SAS-based storage solution, compatible with hard disk drives (HDDs), SSDs or hybrid configurations, designed for entry-level enterprises with small, mixed workloads in need of flexible scalability.

IBM Storage FlashSystem 5300 is an NVMe storage option for entry-level enterprises that need compact, powerful storage.
More affordability in store

IBM Storage FlashSystem 5300

Compact and powerful. An entry-level NVMe all-flash storage solution with blazing speeds and impressive density. Bringing a combination of advanced performance, scalability and security to customers with small, mixed workloads.

Flashsystem Storage C200 with transparent background, clipped.
More capacity in store

IBM Storage FlashSystem C200

Designed for less frequently accessed data, discover the system with high capacity and density. At a low cost, get the best value with the system primed for media streaming, archives, backups and other data repositories.

FlashSystem 7300 front only
More performance in store

IBM Storage FlashSystem 7300

Simple, smart and secure. Balance performance, capacity and connectivity with a cost-effective storage solution for the modern enterprise.

FlashSystem 9500 Front with transparent background, clipped
More performance in store

IBM Storage FlashSystem 9500

The optimal storage solution for large, mixed and consolidated workloads delivering extreme speed and simplicity to meet business demand.

Real stories. Real impact.

Friesland Campina logo
FrieslandCampina case study

“Working with Axians to design and deploy the IBM solutions has put us in control of our data. This means we can continue our expansion in new countries with the confidence that our production systems are fully protected.”

 

Mohamed Asmine

Solution Architect, Hosting

FrieslandCampina

Tata Consultancy Services logo
Tata Consultancy Services case study

"Tata Consultancy Services continues to develop advanced solutions and fully managed services that cover the complete workflow for the financial sector. By incorporating innovative technologies such as IBM FlashSystem, TCS is offering its client enhanced cyber resilience, increased scalability and improved environmental performance. As data volumes relentlessly increase, TCS and IBM can bring capacity and flexibility to the market, ready for the next growth era in the banking, financial services and insurance sector."

 

Chen Kamer

CEO

Tata Consultancy Services

UCM logo
UCM Technics case study

"Whenever we have a business challenge, Core ICT is there to help us find a creative technical solution. They understand our business and they know our existing infrastructure, so their advice is extremely valuable."

 

Xavier Lenoble

IT Manager

UCM

Norsk helsenett logo
Norsk helsenett SF case study

“The goal is for the information to be available to health personnel and residents when they need it. In short, we link Health Norway together.”

 

Endre Storeheier Nerland

Infrastructure Manager

Norsk helsenett SF

Chantelle lingerie logo
Groupe Chantelle case study

“Our IBM Power Systems and IBM FlashSystem environments add to our flexibility and therefore our competitive edge, by enabling us to place workloads wherever it makes the most sense to run them.”

 

André Wei

CTO

Groupe Chantelle

OS Systems logo
OS systems AG case study

“We’ve cut storage onboarding times with IBM FlashSystem from as much as three days to just an hour. By providing more dynamic cloud services to our customers with help from IBM, we extend our competitive edge.”

 

Marc Ott

CEO

OS systems AG

See how we lead

International Data Corporation (IDC)

Ranked IBM among the top five vendors worldwide in all-flash arrays and commended the AI/ML-driven anomaly detection built into FlashSystem features to respond to evolving cyber threats.
Gartner Peer Insights

Explore the reasons behind IBM FlashSystem's exceptional ratings from reviewers across diverse company sizes, regions, and industries. Discover what makes it the preferred choice for so many organizations.
TrustRadius

Awarded Top Rated from TrustRadius for Enterprise Flash Array Storage Solutions based on excellent customer satisfaction ratings.
Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG)

Reported that customer storage costs with IBM FlashSystem were 40%-90% lower compared than previous environments and experienced significant performance improvements.
G2

Awarded IBM Storage FlashSystem with Users Love Us badge based on hundreds of positive user reviews.
Gartner Report

Recognized as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Primary Storage in the categories of Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.
Take the next step

Contact an advisor to get help configuring an all-flash storage solution using IBM Storage FlashSystem for your business.

Footnotes

1Through IBM Storage Assurance Perpetual, IBM guarantees that data can be moved between FlashSystem devices while always maintaining an active path to data from servers and applications using the data, when Storage Partitions are migrated as described in the IBM Storage FlashSystem documentation for the relevant Storage Virtualize release and FlashSystem platform.

2Industry-standard QLC expects about 1,000 P/E (i.e.: write) cycles, https://www.techtarget.com/searchstorage/definition/write-cycle, whereas FlashCore Module 4 drives, which are in the C200, achieve 5,500 P/E cycles prior to wear out, using internal testing developed using the JEDEC Standards for Retention.

3IBM sponsored report: Analyzing the Economic Benefits of IBM Storage Assurance ESG Report (Page 7) https://www.ibm.com/downloads/documents/us-en/10a99803f32fd7b3.

4See details and definition of maintenance in the maintenance contract found here:  https://www.ibm.com/support/customer/csol/terms/?id=Z126-8971&cc=us&lc=en.

*Internal experimentation by IBM Research has demonstrated detection of ransomware within 1 minute of the ransomware starting its encryption process. This experiment was done on a FlashSystem 5200 with 6 FCMs with the 4.1 firmware load. The 5200 had 8.6.3 GA level software loaded. The host connected to the 5200 was running Linux with XFS Filesystem. In this particular case, the IBM ransomware simulator called WannaLaugh was used. Underlying system must be compatible with FCM4.1 and version 8.6.3 GA level software loaded in order to receive results obtained.