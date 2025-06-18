IBM FlashSystem® is a collection of high-speed, all-flash and hybrid flash storage solutions designed to streamline IT operations, support data modernization efforts and deliver unmatched value and price performance.
Deliver data where and when you need it with FlashSystem grid architecture by adapting to your business needs and eliminating unplanned outages. Data movements now have zero downtime and are non-disruptive, guaranteed. No swing box required.
Use AI-driven recommendations to optimize data placement for high performance or colder data use cases while unlocking 5.5 times more write cycles than industry-standard quad-level cell (QLC) solid-state drives (SSDs).
Get at least 40% lifecycle cost savings with IBM FlashSystem by managing storage automatically with artificial intelligence (AI) recommendations, business SLAs and policies as compared with competitive storage vendors using manual modeling.
Ensure data is safe with a resilient FlashSystem grid architecture based on immutable snapshots, flexible data replication features, real-time threat detection and autonomous response for quick recovery after cyberattacks to minimize impact.
Optimize data centers with FlashCore Module computational storage, safeguarding and storing data without performance impact. IBM backs its Flash Core Modules (FCMs) with drive replacement under maintenance, guaranteed with no write limits.
Reduce energy consumption with a solid data storage sustainability guarantee. Some configurations guaranteeing as low as 1.7 W/TB.
IBM Storage FlashSystem 5000
Powerful and affordable SAS-based storage solution, compatible with hard disk drives (HDDs), SSDs or hybrid configurations, designed for entry-level enterprises with small, mixed workloads in need of flexible scalability.
IBM Storage FlashSystem 5300
Compact and powerful. An entry-level NVMe all-flash storage solution with blazing speeds and impressive density. Bringing a combination of advanced performance, scalability and security to customers with small, mixed workloads.
IBM Storage FlashSystem C200
Designed for less frequently accessed data, discover the system with high capacity and density. At a low cost, get the best value with the system primed for media streaming, archives, backups and other data repositories.
IBM Storage FlashSystem 7300
Simple, smart and secure. Balance performance, capacity and connectivity with a cost-effective storage solution for the modern enterprise.
IBM Storage FlashSystem 9500
The optimal storage solution for large, mixed and consolidated workloads delivering extreme speed and simplicity to meet business demand.
Ranked IBM among the top five vendors worldwide in all-flash arrays and commended the AI/ML-driven anomaly detection built into FlashSystem features to respond to evolving cyber threats.
Explore the reasons behind IBM FlashSystem's exceptional ratings from reviewers across diverse company sizes, regions, and industries. Discover what makes it the preferred choice for so many organizations.
Awarded Top Rated from TrustRadius for Enterprise Flash Array Storage Solutions based on excellent customer satisfaction ratings.
Reported that customer storage costs with IBM FlashSystem were 40%-90% lower compared than previous environments and experienced significant performance improvements.
Awarded IBM Storage FlashSystem with Users Love Us badge based on hundreds of positive user reviews.
1Through IBM Storage Assurance Perpetual, IBM guarantees that data can be moved between FlashSystem devices while always maintaining an active path to data from servers and applications using the data, when Storage Partitions are migrated as described in the IBM Storage FlashSystem documentation for the relevant Storage Virtualize release and FlashSystem platform.
2Industry-standard QLC expects about 1,000 P/E (i.e.: write) cycles, https://www.techtarget.com/searchstorage/definition/write-cycle, whereas FlashCore Module 4 drives, which are in the C200, achieve 5,500 P/E cycles prior to wear out, using internal testing developed using the JEDEC Standards for Retention.
3IBM sponsored report: Analyzing the Economic Benefits of IBM Storage Assurance ESG Report (Page 7) https://www.ibm.com/downloads/documents/us-en/10a99803f32fd7b3.
4See details and definition of maintenance in the maintenance contract found here: https://www.ibm.com/support/customer/csol/terms/?id=Z126-8971&cc=us&lc=en.
*Internal experimentation by IBM Research has demonstrated detection of ransomware within 1 minute of the ransomware starting its encryption process. This experiment was done on a FlashSystem 5200 with 6 FCMs with the 4.1 firmware load. The 5200 had 8.6.3 GA level software loaded. The host connected to the 5200 was running Linux with XFS Filesystem. In this particular case, the IBM ransomware simulator called WannaLaugh was used. Underlying system must be compatible with FCM4.1 and version 8.6.3 GA level software loaded in order to receive results obtained.