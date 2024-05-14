Companies in all industries are seeking greater productivity and efficiency, backed by the flexibility to innovate and grow into new markets. Groupe Chantelle, a leading global manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer of lingerie, is no exception.

To create a new, customer-led business model, Groupe Chantelle is integrating its own in-store and online channels more closely—for example, enabling online customers to collect and return items in its retail stores. To respond to consumer passion for sustainability and corporate social responsibility Groupe Chantelle will soon pioneer a completely recyclable brassiere: an innovation that introduces new challenges at every level, from supply chain to customer service.

The company is also rolling out a direct fulfillment model whereby it ships products from its own warehouses to customers who purchase on third-party e-commerce partners’ websites.

André Wei, CTO at Groupe Chantelle, comments, “We want to be more flexible and innovative both in the products we create and in the ways we go to market. In the past, we managed the selection for our retail partners, but they now want to manage stock for themselves, which generates entirely new demands on our business processes. Service levels have always been key in retail, and being able to deliver exactly what our sellers want is vital.”

Enabling these new ways of working depends on agile internal systems that can move quickly to support new retail offerings. “Our existing SAP ERP solution has long provided a fully integrated environment for fast and efficient business processes,” says André Wei. “However, the solution was not designed for rapid development or for supporting experimentation. We wanted to find a way both to ensure our traditional robust, high-performance and secure systems and support greater agility across the whole value chain.”